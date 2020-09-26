Five Ohm TV, A Platform For Virtual Theatrical Content By Five Ohm Productions, Comes To Screens This October

They have announced the premiere of “Pura Vida!”, a new play written and directed by Seanie Sugrue.

New York-based production company and AV specialists Five Ohm Productions has announced the launch of Five Ohm TV, a hosting platform for curated virtual theatrical content and the work of independent artists. In addition, they have announced the premiere of "Pura Vida!", a new play written and directed by Seanie Sugrue and co-produced with Locked in the Attic Productions to be streamed via the Five Ohm TV platform.

Founded by Graham Johnson in 2008 to provide employment consistency for freelance theatrical technicians and a one-stop-shop for the theater community, Five Ohm Productions has become a leader in production design, engineering, equipment rentals, and labor for the New York arts and entertainment industries. Prior to the onset of COVID-19, Five Ohm was celebrating an award-winning production of "The 8a?? ", another original play by Sugrue produced alongside Locked in the Attic, and was in development for a full slate of productions through 2022. On March 12a?? , 2020, along with most of their colleagues in the arts and entertainment industries, Five Ohm halted all work on live events in the face of the pandemic shutdown of New York and its venues.

As the re-opening of Broadway and off-Broadway theater remains uncertain, Five Ohm has launched Five Ohm TV to provide a home for varying professional-quality recorded and streaming theatrical content. "We see great potential in the digital work being performed and want to help elevate the production values," Johnson said. "We are sending our casts microphones, cameras, and lighting equipment to create an experience that will make audiences feel like they are sitting in the front row of a New York City theater. Five Ohm TV was created first and foremost to provide new opportunities for technicians and artists to go back to work. But also to bring audiences together and become a valuable resource to the Off-Broadway theatrical community and independent artists."

While the Five Ohm TV platform will host content produced by various organizations, Five Ohm will present its own production of "Pura Vida!", written and directed by Seanie Sugrue and co-produced by Locked in the Attic Productions, set to premier the first week of October inside a "Virtual Black Box Theatre." The cast will include Loren Lott (a??Motown the Musicala??, a??Once on This Islanda??), Christopher Tierney (a??Spiderman: Turn Off the Darka??), Phil Burke ("Hell on Wheels"), and Elizabeth Ruiz ("Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G"). Actor, comedian, and musician Trent Mills will provide original narration/score.

To find out more about Five Ohm Productions and Five Ohm TV, please visit www.fiveohm.com or follow on Instagram at @fiveohmproductions.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You