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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards - Current Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Alyssa Kelly - ANYTHING GOES - North Fork Community Theatre 11%

Vincent Ortega - WEST SIDE STORY - The Gateway Playhouse 9%

Mackenzie Waite - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - South Shore Theatre Experience 5%

Yesenia Morales - HAIR - Cultural Arts Playhouse 5%

Jenna Spates - ANYTHING GOES - North Fork Community Theatre 5%

Jen Amy - ALICE BY HEART - cultural Arts Playhouse 5%

Yesenia Morales - AMERICAN IDIOT - Cultural Arts Playhouse 5%

Jojo Minasi - CATS - CM Performing Arts Center 4%

Kristyn Pope - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Madison Theatre 4%

Matthew Quinn - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - James Street Players 4%

Patrick Blanner - BRIGADOON - Narrows Community Theater 4%

Kevin Burns - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - CM Performing Arts Center 4%

Debbie Roshe - ANNIE - The Argyle Theatre 3%

Kevin Burns - HAIRSPRAY - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

Jenna Spates - BRIGHT STAR - North Fork Community Theatre 3%

Ruben Fernandez & Camilla Montoya - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Morgan Neuhedel - COMPANY - Manes Studio Theatre Long Island 2%

Tyler Patrick Matos - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company 2%

Natalie Baquet - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Victoria Casillo - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Argyle Theatre 2%

Rhagan Carter - NEWSIES - The Argyle Theatre 1%

Keith Andrews - COME FROM AWAY - The Gateway Playhouse 1%

Melissa Rapelje - LEGALLY BLONDE - CM Performing Arts Center 1%

Lori Leshner - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Madison Theatre 1%

Trent Soyster - NEWSIES - The Argyle Theatre 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Stephen Ness/ Mia O'Connor - ANYTHING GOES - North Fork Community Theatre 8%

Carmela Newman - HAIR - Cultural Arts Playhouse 7%

Chakira Iliana Doherty - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - CM Performing Arts Center 7%

Aiko Miyamoto - BRIGADOON - Narrows Community Theater 6%

MiaO'Connor - ANYTHING GOES - North Fork Community Theatre 6%

Janine Loesch - WEST SIDE STORY - The Gateway Playhouse 6%

Amanda Scanze - ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN - The Argyle Theatre 5%

Janet Kowal & Jenn Durso - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - James Street Players 5%

Virginia Cava - A FEW GOOD MEN - North Fork Community Theatre 4%

Carmela Newman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company 4%

Carmela Newman - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

Joe Kassner - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - STAR Playhouse at Stage 74 3%

Julia Squier - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Madison Theatre 3%

Amanda Scanze - ANNIE - The Argyle Theatre 3%

Rachel Amelia - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Samantha Eagle - RENT - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

Amanda Scanze - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Argyle Theatre 2%

Amanda Scanze - DISNEY & PIXAR'S FINDING NEMO - The Argyle Theatre 2%

Donovan Molinaro - INTO THE WOODS - The Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 2%

Samantha Eagle - AMÉLIE - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Sherri Kfare - ANASTASIA - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company 2%

Amanda Scanze - NEWSIES - The Argyle Theatre 2%

Kim Griffin - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Madison Theatre 1%

Amanda Scanze - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - The Argyle Theatre 1%

Chery Manniello - COMPANY - Manes Studio Theatre Long Island 1%

Best Dance Production

ANYTHING GOES - North Fork Community Theatre 23%

WEST SIDE STORY - The Gateway Playhouse 18%

CATS - CM Performing Arts Center 14%

ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN - The Argyle Theatre 14%

URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - South Shore Theatre Experience 13%

NEWSIES - The Argyle Theatre 11%

THE WEDDING SINGER - The John W. Engeman Theater 4%

CAGNEY THE MUSICAL - Bay Street Theater 3%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Dina Mondello - ANYTHING GOES - North Fork Community Theatre 10%

Jordan Hue - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - CM Performing Arts Center 7%

Angelo Fraboni - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Madison Theatre 6%

Vincent Ortega - WEST SIDE STORY - The Gateway Playhouse 5%

Vincent Ortega - ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN - The Argyle Theatre 5%

Patrick Blanner - BRIGADOON - Narrows Community Theater 4%

Domenick Napoli - AMERICAN IDIOT - Cultural Arts Playhouse 4%

Matthew Quinn - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - James Street Players 4%

Sabrina Vazquez & Jenna Friesem - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

Bruce Grossman - HAIR - Cultural Arts Playhouse 4%

Bruce Gotlieb - INTO THE WOODS - The Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 3%

Jeffrey Sanzel - CABARET - Theatre Three 3%

Jacklyn Lisi and Tony Chiofalo - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company 3%

Anthony Arpino - ROCKY THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Bruce Grossman - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Chrissy Ganci - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Banji Aborisade - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Argyle Theatre 2%

Rick Grossman - COMPANY - Manes Studio Theatre Long Island 2%

Tony Frangipane - ALICE BY HEART - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Jojo Minasi - CATS - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Taneisha Corbin - THE WIZ - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Keith Andrews - COME FROM AWAY - The Gateway Playhouse 2%

Samantha Eagle - AMÉLIE - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Megan Elyse Fulmer - WEST SIDE STORY - The Gateway Playhouse 1%

Patrick Campbell - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

John Torres - APPROPRIATE - EastLine Theatre 20%

Julia Cappiello and Stephen Ness - A FEW GOOD MEN - North Fork Community Theatre 20%

Jacklyn Lisi - BLITHE SPIRIT - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company 8%

Evan Donnellan - FRANKENSTEIN - Manes Studio Theatre Long Island 7%

Cathy Clyne - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - STAR Playhouse at Stage 74 5%

Heather Van Velsor - THE CONFESSION - CM Performing Arts Center 5%

Catherine Clyne - THE 39 STEPS - Hampton Theatre Company 4%

John J Steele - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

Meredith Lynn Spencer - I HATE HAMLET - South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

James Carey - SUNDAY ON THE ROCKS - Clare Rose Playhouse 3%

Michelle Nielsen - THESE SHINING LIVES BY MELANIE MARNICH - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Patrick Finn - RHINOCEROS - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

David Dubin - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Manes Studio Theatre Long Island 3%

Michael Blangiforti - JUDGMENT AT NUREMBERG - Manes Studio Theatre Long Island 3%

Joe Marshall - BENNY & THE JETTS - Alternative Theatre Company 2%

John J Steele - THE LION IN WINTER - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%

Mary Powers - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Hampton Theatre Company 1%

Marian Waller - THE RAINMAKER BY N. RICHARD NASH - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%

Best Ensemble

APPROPRIATE - EastLine Theatre 12%

A FEW GOOD MEN - North Fork Community Theatre 7%

ANYTHING GOES - North Fork Community Theatre 7%

ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN - The Argyle Theatre 6%

URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - South Shore Theatre Experience 5%

AMERICAN IDIOT - Cultural Arts Playhouse 5%

WEST SIDE STORY - The Gateway Playhouse 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Madison Theatre 4%

HAIR - Cultural Arts Playhouse 4%

BRIGADOON - Narrows Community Theater 4%

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - CM Performing Arts Center 4%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE MUSICAL - The John W. Engeman Theater 2%

ALICE BY HEART - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

AIN'T TOO PROUD - The Gateway Playhouse 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

CABARET - Theatre Three 2%

CATS - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

COME FROM AWAY - The Gateway Playhouse 2%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Argyle Theatre 2%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Manes Studio Theatre Long Island 2%

ANASTASIA - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company 1%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The John W. Engeman Theater 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Josh Amy - HAIR - Cultural Arts Playhouse 11%

Daniella Cuttone - INTO THE WOODS - The Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 9%

Kelly Werisnick - ANYTHING GOES - North Fork Community Theatre 8%

Anjeanette Stokes - BRIGADOON - Narrows Community Theater 6%

John Salutz - ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN - The Argyle Theatre 6%

JOSÉ SANTIAGO - WEST SIDE STORY - The Gateway Playhouse 4%

Kevin Purdy - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - CM Performing Arts Center 4%

Mike Devenau & Michael Riccio - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - James Street Players 4%

Kaia Merrell - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Madison Theatre 4%

Robert Taylor - ANYTHING GOES - North Fork Community Theatre 4%

Josh Amy - ALICE BY HEART - Cultural Arts Playhouse 4%

Alex deNevers - COME FROM AWAY - The Gateway Playhouse 3%

Tony Chiofalo - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company 3%

Robert Taylor - A FEW GOOD MEN - North Fork Community Theatre 3%

John Vaiano - FRANKENSTEIN - Manes Studio Theatre Long Island 3%

Kevin Purdy - CATS - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

Cameron Filepas - NEWSIES - The Argyle Theatre 3%

Nicole Savin - APPROPRIATE - EastLine Theatre 3%

John Burkland - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The John W. Engeman Theater 3%

RJ Woodward - THESE SHINING LIVES BY MELANIE MARNICH - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Tony Chiofalo - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company 2%

Kevin Purdy - ROCKY THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Riley Noble - THE FULL MONTY - The Gateway Playhouse 1%

Brian H. Scott - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Madison Theatre 1%

Tony Chiofalo - ANASTASIA - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Andrew Lenahan - ANYTHING GOES - North Fork Community Theatre 12%

Andrew Haile Austin - WEST SIDE STORY - The Gateway Playhouse 9%

Mario Mannarino - AMERICAN IDIOT - Cultural Arts Playhouse 7%

Matthew W. Surico - CATS - CM Performing Arts Center 7%

Adam Wiggins - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Madison Theatre 6%

Jonathan Brenner - ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN - The Argyle Theatre 4%

Shiloh Bennett - THE WIZ - Cultural Arts Playhouse 4%

Jeff Hoffman - CABARET - Theatre Three 4%

Susan Sussman - ANNIE - Long Beach Theatre Guild 4%

Dan Halbstein - ANASTASIA - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company 3%

Jonathan Brenner & Analise Levesque - ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN - The Argyle Theatre 3%

Marc Levenson - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Dave Kolodowski & Anthony Brindisi - PHANTOM - The Gateway Playhouse 3%

Shiloh Bennett - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

Joe Mankowski - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company 2%

Savannah Legg - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Cole Abod - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Bay Street Theater 2%

Matthew Stern - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The John W. Engeman Theater 2%

Joe Mankowski - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company 2%

Sandra A. Vigliotti - COMPANY - Manes Studio Theatre Long Island 2%

Jacinth Greywoode - AIN'T TOO PROUD - The Gateway Playhouse 2%

Jonathan Brenner - NEWSIES - The Argyle Theatre 2%

Mario Mannarino - AMÉLIE - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Jane Best - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Madison Theatre 2%

Mario Mannarino - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Best Musical

ANYTHING GOES - North Fork Community Theatre 11%

URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - South Shore Theatre Experience 9%

ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN - The Argyle Theatre 6%

AMERICAN IDIOT - Cultural Arts Playhouse 5%

WEST SIDE STORY - The Gateway Playhouse 5%

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - CM Performing Arts Center 4%

BRIGADOON - Narrows Community Theater 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Madison Theatre 4%

ALICE BY HEART - Cultural Arts Playhouse 4%

INTO THE WOODS - The Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 4%

HAIR - Cultural Arts Playhouse 4%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - James Street Players 3%

ANNIE - Long Beach Theatre Guild 3%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE MUSICAL - The John W. Engeman Theater 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

COME FROM AWAY - The Gateway Playhouse 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company 2%

CATS - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The John W. Engeman Theater 2%

NEWSIES - The Argyle Theatre 2%

ANNIE - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Argyle Theatre 2%

PHANTOM - The Gateway Playhouse 2%

COMPANY - Manes Studio Theatre Long Island 2%

Best New Play Or Musical

BENNY & THE JETTS - Alternative Theatre Company 31%

SENIORITIS: WE'RE STILL HERE, THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 25%

THE CONFESSION - CM Performing Arts Center 25%

SHADOWSRISE - Calderone Theater at Celebrate Saint James Center for the Arts 9%

MISTER HALSTON - Bay Street Theater 9%

Best Performer In A Musical

Justin Wooster - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - South Shore Theatre Experience 8%

Kristen Tarragó - ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN - The Argyle Theatre 6%

Victoria Gullo - BRIGADOON - Narrows Community Theater 5%

Megan Elyse Fulmer - WEST SIDE STORY - The Gateway Playhouse 5%

Gavin James Krautz - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Madison Theatre 4%

KARLIE JANE HARTMANN - ANNIE - The Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 3%

Alyssa Kelly - ANYTHING GOES - North Fork Community Theatre 3%

Edward Grosskreuz - ANNIE - Long Beach Theatre Guild 3%

Dylan Finder - ANYTHING GOES - North Fork Community Theatre 2%

Don Dowdell - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Jess Nunez - ALICE BY HEART - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Matthew Malecki Martinez - PHANTOM - The Gateway Playhouse 2%

Domenick Napoli - HAIR - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Nick Castello - HAIR - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Jamie Jones - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Erin Plitt - ANYTHING GOES - North Fork Community Theatre 2%

Lindsay Lao - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - STAR Playhouse at Stage 74 2%

Joe Serafini - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The John W. Engeman Theater 2%

Kailyn Marra - INTO THE WOODS - The Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 2%

Christina Russo - MARY POPPINS - Sid Jacobson JCC Roslyn 2%

Anthony Orellana - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Cultural Arts Playhouse 1%

Andrew Lenahan - ANYTHING GOES - North Fork Community Theatre 1%

Christine Martinez - ANYTHING GOES - North Fork Community Theatre 1%

Chris Russo - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Cultural Arts Playhouse 1%

Giovanni Marine - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - James Street Players 1%

Best Performer In A Play

John Torres - HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE - Straphanger Theater Ensemble 17%

Alek Lewis - A FEW GOOD MEN - North Fork Community Theatre 8%

Giovanni Marine - THE CONFESSION - CM Performing Arts Center 8%

Charlie Roman - THE CONFESSION - CM Performing Arts Center 5%

Jay Braiman - JUDGMENT AT NUREMBERG - Manes Studio Theatre Long Island 5%

Mary Caufield - A FEW GOOD MEN - North Fork Community Theatre 4%

Wade Karlin - A FEW GOOD MEN - North Fork Community Theatre 4%

Veronica Spaeth - A FEW GOOD MEN - North Fork Community Theatre 4%

Michele Brisco - HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE - Straphanger Theater Ensemble 3%

Rosie Collette - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Adam Bjelland - I HATE HAMLET - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Zach Johnson - FRANKENSTEIN - Manes Studio Theatre Long Island 3%

Joan St Onge - BLITHE SPIRIT - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company 3%

Matt Fama - JUDGMENT AT NUREMBERG - Manes Studio Theatre Long Island 3%

Jamie Jones - SUNDAY ON THE ROCKS - Clare Rose Playhouse 2%

Rob Bartlett - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Manes Studio Theatre Long Island 2%

Jana Geyer - THESE SHINING LIVES BY MELANIE MARNICH - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Kiernan Urso - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Theatre Three 2%

Kevin Clyne - THE 39 STEPS - Hampton Theatre Company 2%

Nick Zappetti - THE CONFESSION - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Ava Anise Adams - BENNY & THE JETTS - Alternative Theatre Company 2%

Justin Cimmino - BENNY & THE JETTS - Alternative Theatre Company 1%

John Larkin - RHINOCEROS - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%

Eric Clavell - THE 39 STEPS - Hampton Theatre Company 1%

Patrick Finn - THE LION IN WINTER - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%

Best Play

A FEW GOOD MEN - North Fork Community Theatre 23%

APPROPRIATE - EastLine Theatre 18%

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - South Shore Theatre Experience 11%

THE CONFESSION - CM Performing Arts Center 6%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Manes Studio Theatre Long Island 5%

BLITHE SPIRIT - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company 5%

I HATE HAMLET - South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

JUDGMENT AT NUREMBERG - Manes Studio Theatre Long Island 4%

THESE SHINING LIVES BY MELANIE MARNICH - South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Hampton Theatre Company 3%

BENNY & THE JETTS - Alternative Theatre Company 3%

SUNDAY ON THE ROCKS - Clare Rose Playhouse 3%

OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS 2%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Modern Classics Theater 2%

THE 39 STEPS - Hampton Theatre Company 2%

THE LION IN WINTER - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%

RHINOCEROS - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%

MISTER HALSTON - Bay Street Theater 1%

THE RAINMAKER BY N. RICHARD NASH - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

The Cast of Hair - HAIR - Cultural Arts Playhouse 14%

Abbey Kuhns - ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN - The Argyle Theatre 13%

Dina Mondello - ANYTHING GOES - North Fork Community Theatre 10%

BEOWULF BORITT - COME FROM AWAY - The Gateway Playhouse 7%

Brad Morrison - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company 7%

Shea McMahon - CATS - CM Performing Arts Center 5%

Keelin Gaughan - BRIGADOON - Narrows Community Theater 5%

Rowland Hausch - ANYTHING GOES - North Fork Community Theatre 4%

Michael Clark - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Madison Theatre 4%

Daniel Bishop & Alex Krauss - FRANKENSTEIN - Manes Studio Theatre Long Island 4%

Christian Fleming - NEWSIES - The Argyle Theatre 3%

Kyle Dixon - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The John W. Engeman Theater 3%

Tony Izzo - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company 3%

Catie Bartlett - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Madison Theatre 2%

David McQuillen Robertson - ROCKY THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Steven Prendergast - I HATE HAMLET - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Tony Izzo - SOUTH PACIFIC - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company 2%

Daniel Bishop & Alex Krauss - JUDGMENT AT NUREMBERG - Manes Studio Theatre Long Island 2%

Kelly Tighe - THE FULL MONTY - The Gateway Playhouse 2%

Thaddeus C. Plezia - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%

Rick Grossman & Daniel Bishop - COMPANY - Manes Studio Theatre Long Island 1%

Kami Crary and Spencer DeStefano - BLITHE SPIRIT - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company 1%

Steven Prendergast - THE RAINMAKER BY N. RICHARD NASH - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%

Joe Marshall - BENNY & THE JETTS - Alternative Theatre Company 1%

KIERAN X. QUINN - THE 39 STEPS - Hampton Theatre Company 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nick Castello & Dom Napoli - HAIR - Cultural Arts Playhouse 13%

John Lovett - ANYTHING GOES - North Fork Community Theatre 10%

Kimberly O'Loughlin - ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN - The Argyle Theatre 10%

Alex Boerum -Ruhl - A FEW GOOD MEN - North Fork Community Theatre 8%

Silvio Sweet - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - CM Performing Arts Center 7%

Steve Jacobs - BRIGADOON - Narrows Community Theater 6%

Mike Devenau - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - James Street Players 6%

Jabbath Roa - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Madison Theatre 5%

BEN TAKITCH - THE FULL MONTY - The Gateway Playhouse 4%

Evan Lettieri - CATS - CM Performing Arts Center 4%

Laura Shubert - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The John W. Engeman Theater 4%

Evan Donnellan - FRANKENSTEIN - Manes Studio Theatre Long Island 3%

Kimberly O'Loughlin - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Argyle Theatre 3%

Leonardo Mignola - COME FROM AWAY - The Gateway Playhouse 3%

Patrick Finn - RHINOCEROS - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Michael Weisner - COMPANY - Manes Studio Theatre Long Island 2%

Matt Walsh - DISNEY & PIXAR'S FINDING NEMO - The Argyle Theatre 2%

Michael Weisner - JUDGMENT AT NUREMBERG - Manes Studio Theatre Long Island 2%

Matt Walsh - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - The Argyle Theatre 2%

Kimberly O'Loughlin - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - The Argyle Theatre 2%

Jabbath Roa - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Madison Theatre 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Amanda Mac - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - CM Performing Arts Center 8%

Melanie Jolley - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Cultural Arts Playhouse 7%

Marie Sellers - ANYTHING GOES - North Fork Community Theatre 6%

Jovan E’Sean - Eddie Kendricks - AIN'T TOO PROUD - The Gateway Playhouse 5%

North Fork Community Theatre 4%

Ally Short - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Madison Theatre 4%

Ashton Lambert - WEST SIDE STORY - The Gateway Playhouse 3%

Zach Russo - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - James Street Players 3%

Michael Sherwood - SOUTH PACIFIC - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company 3%

Charlotte Mervin - BRIGADOON - Narrows Community Theater 3%

Nicole Gonzalez - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Elizabeth Anglim - HAIR - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Michael Sherwood - ANNIE - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Amanda Luong - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company 2%

Marisa Maranick - AMERICAN IDIOT - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Heather Neumar - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Sophia Griswold - BRIGADOON - Narrows Community Theater 2%

Aaron Mor - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company 2%

Francine Gangone - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company 2%

Daniel Bishop - INTO THE WOODS - The Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 1%

Amanda Luong - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - STAR Playhouse at Stage 74 1%

Danny Meglio - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The John W. Engeman Theater 1%

Kelsey Shain - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company 1%

Spencer DeStefano - AMERICAN IDIOT - Cultural Arts Playhouse 1%

Cara Rose Dipeitro - NEWSIES - The Argyle Theatre 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Alex Sguazzin - A FEW GOOD MEN - North Fork Community Theatre 11%

Alexandra Mandy Thomas - SUNDAY ON THE ROCKS - Clare Rose Playhouse 10%

Zach Russo - FRANKENSTEIN - Manes Studio Theatre Long Island 10%

Liz Spencer - BLITHE SPIRIT - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company 7%

Cade Meier - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - South Shore Theatre Experience 6%

Daina Reyenilds - A FEW GOOD MEN - North Fork Community Theatre 5%

Emily Nadler - FRANKENSTEIN - Manes Studio Theatre Long Island 4%

Nicole Savin - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

Harrison Grimm - JUDGMENT AT NUREMBERG - Manes Studio Theatre Long Island 4%

Liam Glueckerr - A FEW GOOD MEN - North Fork Community Theatre 4%

Sabrina Vazquez - THESE SHINING LIVES BY MELANIE MARNICH - South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

Tim Smith - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Flo Federman - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Manes Studio Theatre Long Island 3%

Rosie Collette - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Manes Studio Theatre Long Island 3%

Rich Coraggio - I HATE HAMLET - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Cadence Meier - ERIC BOGOSIAN'S SUBURBIA - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Heather Legnosky - THE LION IN WINTER - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Katie D’Alto - SUNDAY ON THE ROCKS - Clare Rose Playhouse 2%

Lauren Lehosky - JUDGMENT AT NUREMBERG - Manes Studio Theatre Long Island 2%

Rich Bruno - BENNY & THE JETTS 2%

Elle Lucksted - FRANKENSTEIN - Manes Studio Theatre Long Island 2%

Lee Myers - A FEW GOOD MEN - North Fork Community Theatre 2%

Megan Donato - SUNDAY ON THE ROCKS - Clare Rose Playhouse 2%

Rosie Collette - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Modern Classics Theater 2%

Christine Cavagnet - JUDGMENT AT NUREMBERG - Manes Studio Theatre Long Island 1%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

WILLY WONKA - Cultural Arts Playhouse 15%

WEST SIDE STORY - The Gateway Playhouse 12%

13 - North Fork Community Theatre 11%

BRIGHT STAR - North Fork Community Theatre 11%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - The John W. Engeman Theater 10%

DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - The Argyle Theatre 8%

DISNEY & PIXAR'S FINDING NEMO - The Argyle Theatre 8%

DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! - CM Performing Arts Center 7%

FRECKLEFACE STRAWBERRY - The Argyle Theatre 5%

FROSTY! - The John W. Engeman Theater 4%

HOW I BECAME A PIRATE - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

HARRY CONNICK, JR.'S THE HAPPY ELF - The Argyle Theatre 3%

KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

Favorite Local Theatre

Cultural Arts Playhouse 15%

North Fork Community Theatre 12%

CM Performing Arts Center 11%

The Gateway Playhouse 8%

The Argyle Theatre 8%

EastLine Theatre 6%

South Shore Theatre Experience 5%

The Madison Theatre 5%

The John W. Engeman Theater 4%

Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company 4%

Manes Studio Theatre Long Island 4%

The Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 4%

James Street Players 3%

Theatre Three 3%

North Fork Arts Center 2%

Bay Street Theater 2%

Long Beach Theatre Guild 2%

Alternative Theatre Company 1%

Hampton Theatre Company 1%

STAR Playhouse at Stage 74 1%

Raffaelle productions 1%

South Shore Theatricals 1%

Chimera Players 0%

The race is on for the Long Island Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANYTHING GOES North Fork Community Theatre 11% 2 URINETOWN THE MUSICAL South Shore Theatre Experience 9% 3 ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN The Argyle Theatre 6% 4 AMERICAN IDIOT Cultural Arts Playhouse 5% 5 WEST SIDE STORY The Gateway Playhouse 5% Best Play 1 A FEW GOOD MEN North Fork Community Theatre 23% 2 APPROPRIATE EastLine Theatre 17% 3 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE South Shore Theatre Experience 11% 4 THE CONFESSION CM Performing Arts Center 6% 5 BLITHE SPIRIT Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Cultural Arts Playhouse 15% 2 North Fork Community Theatre 12% 3 CM Performing Arts Center 11% 4 The Gateway Playhouse 8% 5 The Argyle Theatre 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Justin Wooster - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL South Shore Theatre Experience 8% 2 Kristen Tarragó - ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN The Argyle Theatre 6% 3 Victoria Gullo - BRIGADOON Narrows Community Theater 5% 4 Megan Elyse Fulmer - WEST SIDE STORY The Gateway Playhouse 5% 5 Gavin James Krautz - SOMETHING ROTTEN! The Madison Theatre 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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