Final Week To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards; CM Performing Arts Center Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

This is the final week to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Long Island Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Gabrielle Dean - NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 9%

Daria DeGaetano - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center 8%

Alyssa Kelly - ALL SHOOK UP - Sunrise Theatre Company 7%

Alycia Testaverde - GUYS AND DOLLS - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 6%

Danny Bishop - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 5%

Rakeem Lawrence - URINETOWN - Post Theatre Company 5%

Danielle Coutieri - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Cultural arts playhouse 4%

Kevin Burns - NEWSIES - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 4%

Jay Gamboa - LEGALLY BLONDE - John W Engeman Theater 4%

Clay Bany - PIPPIN - Chimera Players 3%

Jojo Minasi - A CHORUS LINE - Cultural arts playhouse 3%

Alyssa Kelly - PIPPIN - Sunrise Theatre Company 3%

Meghan Park & Christine Campisi - ANNIE - TEMPLE B’Nai Torrah Players 3%

Alyssa Kelly - THE WEDDING SINGER - Sunrise Theatre Company 3%

Melissa Rapelje - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

Bruce Grossman - SISTER ACT - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Kristina Georgilis - REEFER MADNESS - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Brian Sweeney - WILLY WONKA - Sunrise Theatre Company 2%

Camilla Montoya - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

Danielle Coutieri - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Camilla Montoya - ROCK OF AGES - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Natalie Baquet - AMERICAN IDIOT - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

Barbara Tromba-Murphy - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Herricks Players 2%

Tyler Patrick Matos - HAIR - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Ruben Fernandez - THE WILD PARTY - Cultural Arts Playhouse (Merrick) 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Barbara Kirby - 1776 - Sunrise Theatre Company 9%

Carmela Newman - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Cultural arts playhouse 8%

Ceilidh Welsh - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 7%

Ronald R. Green III - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center 5%

Dustin Cross - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - John W. Engeman Theater 5%

Carmela Newman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Cultural Arts Playhouse 4%

Carmela Newman - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Cultural Arts Playhouse 4%

Dustin Cross - JERSEY BOYS - John W. Engeman Theater 3%

Ceilidh Welsh - COME BACK FOR AN HOUR - Post Theatre Company 3%

Teresa Lebrun - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Hampton Theatre Company 3%

Carmela Newman - SISTER ACT - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

Kami Crary - GUYS AND DOLLS - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 3%

Janine Loesch - BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Gateway Playhouse 3%

Ronnie Green III - NEWSIES - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 3%

Sara Roelof - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Post Theatre Company 3%

Chrissy Van Syckle - HAIR - Studio Theatre of Long Island 3%

Carmela Newman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

June Monteleone - SPELLING BEE - Chimera Players 2%

Carmela Newman - PARADE - Cultural Arts Playhouse (Merrick) 2%

Sydnee LaBuda - ROCK OF AGES - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Lyn Adler & Wendy Grimm - TROUBLE IN MIND - EastLine Theatre 2%

Ronald R. Green III - EVITA - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Sydnee LaBuda - RENT - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

Sam Eagle - AMERICAN IDIOT - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

Lyn Adler & Wendy Grimm - HARVEY - EastLine Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Attilio Rigotti - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 13%

Alyssa Kelly - THE WEDDING SINGER - Sunrise Theatre Company 7%

Martin Aviles - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center 6%

Bruce Grossman - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Cultural arts playhouse 4%

Rakeem Lawrence - URIENTOWN - Post Theatre Company 4%

Trey Compton - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - John W. Engeman Theater 4%

Kevin Burns - NEWSIES - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 4%

Danny Bishop - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 4%

Domenick Napoli - AMERICAN IDIOT - Cultural Arts Playhouse (Merrick) 4%

Bruce Grossman - PARADE - Cultural Arts Playhouse (Merrick) 3%

Vincent Ortega - IN THE HEIGHTS - Gateway Playhouse 3%

Emily Vaeth - REEFER MADNESS - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Bruce Grossman - ROCK OF AGES - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

Daniel Smith - ALL SHOOK UP - Sunrise Theatre Company 3%

Patrick Campbell - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Tony Chiofalo - GUYS AND DOLLS - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 2%

Jojo Minasi - A CHORUS LINE - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

Michael Janover - ALL SHOOK UP - Sunrise Theatre Company 2%

Phoenix Desroches - PIPPIN - Chimera Players 2%

Rosemary Cline - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Hampton Theatre Company 2%

Tyler Patrick Matos - HAIR - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Giovanni Marine - 1776 - Sunrise Theatre Company 2%

Shiloh Bennett - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

June Monteleone - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Chimera Players 2%

Tony Frangipane - NEXT TO NORMAL - Cultural arts playhouse 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Brecken Hummer - WOMEN AT A WINDOW, MEN ON A BENCH - Post Theatre Company 9%

Chazz Palminteri - TIL DEATH DO US PART, YOU FIRST - CM Performing Arts Center 6%

Danny Higgins - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eastline Theatre 6%

Marc Tumminelli - CLUE - John W. Engeman Theater 6%

Lynn Antunovich - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Modern Classics Theatre of LI 6%

David Andrew Laws - LOVES LABOURS LOST - Post Theatre Company 5%

Catherine Clyne - THE CRIPPLE OF INISHMAAN - Modern Classics Theatre of LI 5%

Tony Chiofalo - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 4%

Mark Heidemann - THE FATHER - North Fork Community Theatre 4%

Catherine Clyne - THE 39 STEPS - Playcrafters 3%

Christine Boehm - KING LEAR - The Carriage House Players 3%

Michael Blangiforti - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Studio Theatre of Long Island 3%

Matt Rosenberg - HARVEY - Eastline 3%

Evan Donnellan - THE MASTER BUILDER - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Emily Vaeth - KING LEAR - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Nick Masson - ROMEO AND JULIET - The Carriage House Players 2%

Jonathan Rockefeller - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - The Space at Westbury 2%

David Dubin - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Jordan Hue - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - The Carriage House Players 2%

Mary Powers - STRICTLY MURDER - Hampton Theatre Company 2%

Tommie Gibbons - BETTY'S SUMMER VACATION - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Jaclyn Backhaus - MEN ON BOATS - Post Theatre Company 2%

Miriam Grill - MEN ON BOATS - Post Theatre Company 2%

Joe Marshall - A WANING GIBBOUS MOON - Alternative Theater Company 1%

Thaddeus Plezia - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%



Best Ensemble

WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center 7%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Cultural arts playhouse 6%

POTUS - Modern Classics Theatre of LI 5%

URINETOWN - Post Theatre Company 4%

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 4%

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - CM Performing Arts Center 4%

JERSEY BOYS - John W. Engeman Theater 4%

NEWSIES - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 3%

ROMEO AND JULIET - The Carriage House Players 3%

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The John W. Engeman Theater 3%

SISTER ACT - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

ROCK OF AGES - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

REEFER MADNESS - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

ALL SHOOK UP - Sunrise Theatre Company 2%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Sunrise Theatre Company 2%

THE FATHER - North Fork Community Theatre 2%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 2%

HARVEY - EastLine Theatre 2%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eastline Theatre 2%

RENT - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - CAP Merrick 2%

OPERATION VOLKSWAGEN - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Chimera Players 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ben Hegarty - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center 13%

Becky Baehrle - PARADE - Cultural arts playhouse 9%

Grayson Sepulveda - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 9%

Joey Tito - ALL SHOOK UP - Sunrise Theatre Company 7%

Danny Higgins - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eastline Theatre 7%

Tony Frangipane - ADDAMS FAMILY - Cultural arts playhouse 5%

Domenick Napoli - AMERICAN IDIOT - Cultural arts playhouse 4%

Fable Rowell - WOMEN AT A WINDOW MEN ON A BENCH - Post theatre company 4%

John Burkland - JERSEY BOYS - John W. Engeman Theater 4%

John Burkland - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - John W. Engeman Theater 4%

Emily Vaeth - REEFER MADNESS - South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

Grayson Sepulveda - COME BACK FOR AN HOUR - Post Theatre Company 3%

Josh Amy - A CHORUS LINE - Cultural arts playhouse 3%

Mike Visco - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 3%

Rian Romeo - GUYS AND DOLLS - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 3%

Grayson Sepulveda - MEN ON BOATS - Post Theatre Company 3%

Rj Woodward and Heather Neumar - REEFER MADNESS - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Jaxon hickey - ROCK OF AGES - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

Josh Amy - AMERICAN IDIOT - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

Thaddeus Plezia - KING LEAR - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

SEBASTIAN PACZYNSKI - STRICTLY MURDER - Hampton Theatre Company 1%

Thaddeus Plezia - REEFER MADNESS - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%

Mike Billings - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Bay Street Theater 1%

Thaddeus Plezia - TIMES SQUARE ANGEL - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%

Thaddeus Plezia - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Kailey Schnurman - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center 9%

Benjamin Stayner - JERSEY BOYS - John W. Engeman Theater 8%

James Crichton - URINETOWN - Post Theatre Company 7%

Brian Sweeney - 1776 - Sunrise Theatre Company 7%

Matt DeMaria - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 6%

Brian Sweeney - ALL SHOOK UP - Sunrise Theatre Company 5%

Julie Ricotta - PIPPIN - Chimera Players 4%

Dee Laveglia - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Hampton Theatre Company 4%

Brian Sweeney - THE WEDDING SINGER - Sunrise Theatre Company 3%

Matthew W. Surico - FOOTLOOSE - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

Jon Riss - A CHORUS LINE - Cultural arts playhouse 3%

Chris Quintana - WILLY WONKA - Community Playhouse of Northport 3%

Kevin Burns - NEWSIES - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 3%

Joseph Mankowski - GUYS AND DOLLS - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 3%

Shiloh Bennett - AMERICAN IDIOT - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

Samantha LoBasso - REEFER MADNESS - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Joe Mankowski - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 2%

Rich Giordano - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

Shiloh Bennett - NEXT TO NORMAL - CAP Merrick 2%

Matt DeMaria - RENT - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

Nick Wilders - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - John W. Engeman Theater 2%

Zavie Ward - COME BACK FOR AN HOUR - Post Theatre Company 2%

Mario Mannarino - EVIL DEAD - Cultural Arts Playhouse (Merrick) 2%

Sandra A Vigliotti - HAIR - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Zach Mandernach - PARADE - CAP Merrick 2%



Best Musical

WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center 7%

NEWSIES - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 6%

NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 6%

JERSEY BOYS - The John W. Engeman Theater 5%

URINETOWN - Post Theatre Company 5%

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The John W. Engeman Theater 4%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Cultural arts playhouse 4%

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - CM Performing Arts Center 4%

PIPPIN - Chimera Players 3%

PARADE - CAP Merrick 3%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Cultural arts playhouse 3%

REEFER MADNESS - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

THE PRODUCERS - Theatre Three 3%

ALL SHOOK UP - Sunrise Theatre Company 3%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 2%

RENT - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

HAIR - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

ROCK OF AGES - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Sunrise Theatre Company 2%

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Hampton Theatre Company 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - CAP Merrick 2%

GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 2%

A CHORUS LINE - Cultural Arts playhouse 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Jenna Halverson - ALICE BY HEART - Take A Bow 5%

Andrew Crouch - ALL SHOOK UP - Sunrise Theatre Company 4%

Ally Katelyn Short - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Performing Arts 4%

Anthony Mastrangelo - PIPPIN - Chimera Players 4%

Joey LaVarco - JERSEY BOYS - John W Engeman Theater 3%

AJ Lafond - URINETOWN - Post Theatre Company 3%

Aiden Scroh - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

Laila canelo - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

Aidan Bradley - A CHORUS LINE - Cultural Arts playhouse 2%

Alyssa Seminario - GUYS AND DOLLS - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 2%

James Brautigam - THE WEDDING SINGER - Sunrise Theatre Company 2%

Aidan Schroh - NEXT TO NORMAL - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

Courtney O'Shea - NEWSIES - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 2%

Cristian Velasquez - GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 2%

Matt Fama - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Emma Flynn Bespolka - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - John Engeman Theatre 2%

Jason Steven Kopp - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Logan Scott - REEFER MADNESS - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Christian Velasquez - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 2%

Nicholas Auletti - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Hampton Theatre Company 1%

AJ Martinez - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Performing Arts 1%

Camilla Montoya - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - CM Performing Arts Center 1%

Fable Rowell - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 1%

Will Brennan - NEWSIES - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 1%

Aléna Watters - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Bay Street Theater 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Abbey Rice - WOMEN AT A WINDOW, MEN ON A BENCH - Post Theatre Company 5%

Alex Piteris - ROMEO AND JULIET - The Carriage House Players 5%

Aidan Bradley - LOVES LABOURS LOST - Post Theatre Company 5%

Jocelyn Weston - HARVEY - Eastline 5%

Chloe Adamszyk - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eastline Theatre 3%

Sabrina Vazquez - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Studio Theatre of Long Island 3%

Giovanni Marine - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 3%

Staci Rosenberg-Simmons - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Modern Classics Theatre of LI 3%

Rusty Kransky - THE FATHER - North Fork Community Theatre 3%

Lauren Weinberg - CLUE - John W. Engeman Theater 3%

Peter Fogel - TIL DEATH DO US PART, YOU FIRST - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

Brody Hampson - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Post Theatre Company 2%

Tim Smith - KING LEAR - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Lainee Jentz - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Post Theatre Company 2%

Thursday Farrar - CLUE - John W. Engeman Theater 2%

Anjali Rooney - WOMEN AT A WINDOW, MEN AT A BENCH - Post Theatre Company 2%

Gary Tifeld - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - EastLine Theatre 2%

Dayne Rasmussen - STRICTLY MURDER - Hampton Theatre Company 2%

Sarah Gordon Macey - LOVES LABOURS LOST - Post Theatre Company 2%

Luke Hampson - ROMEO AND JULIET - The Carriage House Players 2%

Lindsay Sanchez - POTUS - Modern Classics Theatre of LI 2%

Elizabeth Brownyard - CLUE - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Dana Tortora - KING LEAR - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Emily Vaeth - THE 39 STEPS - Playcrafters 2%

Angelo DiBiase - 'WHO AM I THIS TIME (AND OTHER CONDUNDRUMS OF LOVE)?' - Theatre Box of Floral Park 1%



Best Play

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - EastLine Theatre 10%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 8%

ROMEO AND JULIET - The Carriage House Players 7%

CLUE - John W. Engeman Theater 6%

THE FATHER - North Fork Community Theatre 5%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Modern Classics Theatre of LI 5%

RABBIT HOLE - South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Post Theatre Company 4%

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Studio Theatre of Long Island 4%

MEN ON BOATS - Post Theatre Company 4%

TIL DEATH DO US PART, YOU FIRST - CM Performing Arts Center 4%

HARVEY - EastLine Theatre 3%

WOMEN AT A WINDOW, MEN ON A BENCH - Post Theatre Company 3%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Studio Theatre of Long Island 3%

OTHELLO - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

STRICTLY MURDER - Hampton Theatre Company 2%

COME BACK FOR AN HOUR - Post Theatre Company 2%

TROUBLE IN MIND - EastLine Theatre 2%

OF MICE & MEN - Modern Classics Theatre of LI 2%

THE CRIPPLE OF INISHMAAN - Modern Classics Theatre of LI 2%

ANTIGONE - The Carriage House Players 2%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - The Space at Westbury 2%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN NIGHTIME - Studio Theatre of Long Island 1%

THE HUMANS - Studio Theatre 1%

THE CRUCIBLE - Star Playhouse/Stage 74 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

John Mazzarella - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center 9%

Vincent Gunn - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 9%

Cici Chichester - ALL SHOOK UP - Sunrise Theatre Company 8%

Bruce Grossman and Tom Mckenna - PARADE - Cultural Arts Playhouse (Merrick) 6%

Danny Bishop - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Studio Theatre of Long Island 5%

Vincent Gunn - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Post Theatre Company 5%

Kyle Dixon - CLUE - John W. Engeman Theater 4%

Kyle Dixon - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - John W. Engeman Theater 4%

Mark Heidemann - THE FATHER - North Fork Community Theatre 4%

Danny Amy and Tom Mckenna - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Cultural arts playhouse 3%

Mike Mucciolo - NEWSIES - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 3%

Domenick Napoli - ROCK OF AGES - Cultural arts playhouse 3%

Emily Vaeth - REEFER MADNESS - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Jason Moreland & Danny Bishop - POTUS - Modern Classics Theatre of LI 3%

Domenick Napoli - AMERICAN IDIOT - Cultural arts playhouse 3%

Domenick Napoli - EVIL DEAD - Cultural Arts Playhouse (Merrick) 2%

Danny Amy - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

Danny Amy - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

Meg Sexton - STRICTLY MURDER - Hampton Theatre Company 2%

Tom McKenna - SISTER ACT - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

Vincent Gunn - COME BACK FOR AN HOUR - Post Theatre Company 2%

Rian Romeo - GUYS AND DOLLS - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 2%

Tom McKenna - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

Ronald R. Green III - EVITA - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

John Mazzarella - THE OLYMPIANS - CM Performing Arts Center 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brian Hetland - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center 9%

Brandon Lake - 1776 - Sunrise Theatre Company 8%

Austin Yoshida - WOMEN AT A WINDOW, MEN ON A BENCH - Post Theatre Company 8%

Alyssa Jayson - POTUS - Modern Classics Theatre of LI 8%

Tony Frangipane - NEXT TO NORMAL - Cultural arts playhouse 8%

Daniel DeGeorges - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 7%

Laura Schubert - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - John W. Engeman Theater 5%

John Lovett - THE FATHER - North Fork Community Theatre 5%

Joe Mankowski - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 4%

Mike Mucciolo - NEWSIES - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 4%

Evan Donellan - THE MASTER BUILDER - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Jennifer LoPresti - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Daniel DeGeorges - COME BACK FOR AN HOUR - Post Theatre Company 3%

Evan Lettieri - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

Jennifer LoPresti - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Emily Vaeth - KING LEAR - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Evan Lettieri - THE OLYMPIANS - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Catherine Clyne - THE 39 STEPS - Playcrafters 2%

Daniel DeGeorges - MEN ON BOATS - Post Theatre Company 2%

Jonathan Presto - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Hampton Theatre Company 2%

Nate Edmondson - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - The Space at Westbury 1%

Patrick Finn - TIMES SQUARE ANGEL - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%

Marian Waller - VANYA & SONIA & MASHA & SPIKE - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%

Patrick Finn - THE MASTER BUILDER - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%

Patrick Finn - BUS STOP - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Justin Lowenhar - SPRING AWAKENING - Second Stage Productions 13%

Nick Aspris - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

Aidan Bradley - URINETOWN - Post Theatre Company 3%

Sean McGee - JERSEY BOYS - John W. Engeman Theater 3%

:Ben Capilets - NEWSIES - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 3%

Alexandra Thomas - 1776 - Sunrise Theatre Company 3%

Allie George - URINETOWN - Post Theatre Company 3%

Stone Locke - THE WILD PARTY - Cultural Arts Playhouse (Merrick) 2%

Alyssa DeCicco - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

Andrew Frace - JERSEY BOYS - John W Engeman Theater 2%

Kaira Gula - NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 2%

Camilla Montoya - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Julie Stewart - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Kate Shoulders - NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 1%

Andrew J. Koehler - PARADE - CAP Merrick 1%

Christopher Williamson - ALL SHOOK UP - Sunrise Theatre Company 1%

Ariana Glaser - PARADE - CAP Merrick 1%

Alexis Monetti - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Performing Arts 1%

Dominic Trivigno-Peter - PINKALIOUS - The Arygle Theatre 1%

Zach Russo - PARADE - Cultural Arts Playhouse (Merrick) 1%

Michael Marziliano - PARADE - CAP Merrick 1%

June Monteleone - PIPPIN - Chimera Players 1%

Dean Michaelides - WILLY WONKA - Community Playhouse of Northport 1%

Glenn McKay - GUYS AND DOLLS - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 1%

Maura Grace McGovern - THE WEDDING SINGER - Sunrise Theatre Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Chazz Palminteri - TIL DEATH DO US PART, YOU FIRST - CM Performing Arts Center 5%

Aidan C. Bradley - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Post Theatre Company 5%

Staci Rosenberg-Simons - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eastline Theatre 5%

Calvin Zanetti - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 5%

Andy Ruggeri - COME BACK FOR AN HOUR - Post Theatre Company 4%

Eileen Trilli - THE FATHER - North Fork Community Theatre 4%

Mairead Camas - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre Three 4%

Andrew Murano - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - The Carriage House Players 4%

Willy Nelson - COME BACK FOR AN HOUR - Post Theatre Company 3%

Ashley Underwood - STRICTLY MURDER - Hampton Theatre Company 3%

Michael Sherwood - HAMLET - EastLine Theatre 2%

Victoria Kay - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - EastLine Theatre 2%

Dana Tortorra - ANTIGONE - The Carriage House Players 2%

Christopher Connor - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 2%

Franklin Ferrer - WOMEN AT A WINDOW, MEN ON A BENCH - Post Theatre Company 2%

Kaira Gula - WOMEN AT A WINDOW, MEN ON A BENCH - Post Theatre Company 2%

Emily Nadler - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - The Carriage House Players 2%

Jackson Whittier - LOVES LABOURS LOST - Post Theatre Company 2%

Madlen Bevan - MEN ON BOATS - Post Theatre Company 2%

Cade Meier - BUS STOP - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Megan Noser - LOVES LABOURS LOST - Post Theatre Company 2%

Gina Carey - THE CRIPPLE OF INISHMAAN - Modern Classics Theatre of LI 2%

Logan Taylor - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Kate Jergensen - TROUBLE IN MIND - EastLine Theatre 2%

Evan Donnellan - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Studio Theatre of Long Island 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

Cultural arts playhouse 13%

Post Theatre Company 13%

CM Performing Arts Center 8%

Studio Theatre of Long Island 7%

John W. Engeman Theater 7%

Sunrise Theatre Company 7%

Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 4%

EastLine Theatre 4%

South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

The Arygle Theatre 4%

The Carriage House Players 4%

North Fork Community Theatre 4%

The Community Synagogue Theater Company 3%

Gateway Playhouse 3%

Modern Classics Theatre of LI 3%

Smithtown Performing Arts Center 3%

Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 2%

Chimera Players 2%

Hampton Theatre Company 2%

Community Playhouse of Northport 1%

Raffaelle productions 1%

Star Playhouse/Stage 74 1%

Bay Street Theater 1%

Alternative Theatre Company 1%

Herricks Players 1%



