Ebs Burnough, Former Advisor To Michelle Obama & THE CAPOTE TAPES Director, Up Next On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

THE CAPOTE TAPES reveals the rise and fall of Truman Capote, one of America's most iconic gay writers. The film includes a series of never before heard audio archives and interviews with Capote's friends and enemies.

Subjects include Dick Cavett, André Leon Talley, Jay McInerney, Dotson Rader, and Kate Harrington.

In addition to these never before heard tapes, the film introduces audiences to Kate Harrington, the daughter of one of his lovers, John O'Shea, and in which Capote served in a surrogate father role. Previously never disclosing any details before, Kate opens up about living life with Truman Capote during this period, and shines a new light on his character through their close relationship.

Ebs Burnough is known for serving as Deputy White House Social Secretary to the President and First Lady during the Obama's first term in the White House. Prior to his tenure with the Obama Administration, he held a variety of senior level positions in legislative and electoral campaigns on behalf of elected officials and organized labor; including Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, former Gov. Martin O'Malley of Maryland, U.S. Congressman Jerrold Nadler of New York and The Service Employees International Union (SEIU). THE CAPOTE TAPES is his first film.

Tom Needham's THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film, music and ideas themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming worldwide live on the internet at wusb.fm. Past people interviewed for the show include Alec Baldwin, Billy Joel, Noah Baumbach, Matthew Broderick, Ralph Macchio, Marco Beltrami and Alexander Payne.

Worldwide listeners can tune into the internet livestream of THE SOUNDS OF FILM on Thursday at 6 pm EST at wusb.fm.