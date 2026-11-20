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Cast and Creative Team Set for MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS at Gateway Playhouse
Scott Moreau, Jeremy Sevelovitz, Luke Darnell, Noah Barnes, and Alex Burnette will lead the cast.
Gateway Playhouse has revealed the creative team and cast for Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, a holiday musical inspired by the legendary Sun Records session that brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley together. Performances begin November 27, 2026 and continue through January 3, 2027, as part of Gateway Playhouse's 77th Season.
With a book by Colin Escott, Million Dollar Quartet Christmas reimagines the famous Memphis gathering as a holiday jam. Inside Sun Records, four artists with unmistakable sounds trade stories, tease one another, and try to outplay each other. Between the pounding piano and rockabilly guitar, they share memories of home and reflect on what it means to be together at Christmas.
The musical brings the energy of the original Million Dollar Quartet to a score that blends rock 'n' roll, gospel, and holiday favorites, including “Blue Christmas” and “Jingle Bell Rock.”
Keith Andrews directs the production, with Scott Moreau serving as music director and performing in the show. Casting is by Holly Buczek, CSA, of HDB Casting.
The cast features Scott Moreau* (Johnny Cash, u/s Sam Phillips, Music Director) in a role he has played more than 1,300 times. Moreau played Johnny Cash in Million Dollar Quartet in the 1st National Tour, Regional Premiere at Ogunquit Playhouse - 2015, 2016, 2023, Paper Mill Playhouse, Maine State Music Theatre, Fulton Theatre, Riverside Theatre, Farmers Alley Theatre, and at Harrah's Las Vegas. Jeremy Sevelovitz* (Carl Perkins) whose previous credits include over 20 regional productions of Million Dollar Quartet. Luke Darnell* (Sam Phillips) who returns to Gateway Playhouse after playing Gyp DeCarlo in Jersey Boys. Noah Barnes* (Elvis Presley) who has previously played Elvis Presley in Million Dollar Quartet at NSMT, Broadway Sacramento, Fireside Dinner Theatre. Alex Burnette* (Jerry Lee Lewis) who has appeared regionally in multiple productions of Million Dollar Quartet and Million Dollar Quartet Christmas. The cast also includes Rachel Querreveld (Dyanne), Brady Jacot* (Fluke), Jason Rivera (Brother Jay), Zach Spound* (u/s Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash), Drew Black (u/s Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins), and Caroline Hanks (u/s Dyanne).
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