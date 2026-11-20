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​Gateway Playhouse has revealed the creative team and cast for Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, a holiday musical inspired by the legendary Sun Records session that brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley together. Performances begin November 27, 2026 and continue through January 3, 2027, as part of Gateway Playhouse's 77th Season.

With a book by Colin Escott, Million Dollar Quartet Christmas reimagines the famous Memphis gathering as a holiday jam. Inside Sun Records, four artists with unmistakable sounds trade stories, tease one another, and try to outplay each other. Between the pounding piano and rockabilly guitar, they share memories of home and reflect on what it means to be together at Christmas.

The musical brings the energy of the original Million Dollar Quartet to a score that blends rock 'n' roll, gospel, and holiday favorites, including “Blue Christmas” and “Jingle Bell Rock.”

Keith Andrews directs the production, with Scott Moreau serving as music director and performing in the show. Casting is by Holly Buczek, CSA, of HDB Casting.

The race is on for the Long Island Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANYTHING GOES North Fork Community Theatre 11% 2 URINETOWN THE MUSICAL South Shore Theatre Experience 9% 3 ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN The Argyle Theatre 6% 4 AMERICAN IDIOT Cultural Arts Playhouse 5% 5 WEST SIDE STORY The Gateway Playhouse 5% Best Play 1 A FEW GOOD MEN North Fork Community Theatre 23% 2 APPROPRIATE EastLine Theatre 15% 3 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE South Shore Theatre Experience 12% 4 THE CONFESSION CM Performing Arts Center 7% 5 MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Manes Studio Theatre Long Island 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Cultural Arts Playhouse 15% 2 North Fork Community Theatre 12% 3 CM Performing Arts Center 11% 4 The Gateway Playhouse 8% 5 The Argyle Theatre 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Justin Wooster - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL South Shore Theatre Experience 8% 2 Kristen Tarragó - ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN The Argyle Theatre 7% 3 Victoria Gullo - BRIGADOON Narrows Community Theater 5% 4 Megan Elyse Fulmer - WEST SIDE STORY The Gateway Playhouse 5% 5 Gavin James Krautz - SOMETHING ROTTEN! The Madison Theatre 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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