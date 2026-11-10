My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
CM Performing Arts Center Unveils Cast of IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS
Tiana Himmel and Julie Stewart will play Betty Haynes and Judy Haynes, with Jennifer C. Roller directing the production.
The CM Performing Arts Center has announced the cast of Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS, running November 21 through December 27 at the Noel S. Ruiz Theatre in Oakdale.
Based on the beloved classic film, WHITE CHRISTMAS brings together timeless songs, heartwarming storytelling, dazzling dance numbers, and plenty of holiday magic. Audiences can look forward to favorites like 'Blue Skies,' 'I Love a Piano,' 'Sisters,' and the unforgettable title number, 'White Christmas.'
Leading the production as the iconic duo Bob Wallace and Phil Davis are Andrew Lenahan and Will Logan, respectively. Tiana Himmel will take on the role of Betty Haynes, with Julie Stewart as Judy Haynes. Rounding out the principal cast are Marc Strauss as General Waverly and Jenn Demopoulos as Martha Watson. The role of Susan Waverly will be shared by Madeline Deaner and Maci Turnier, who will alternate throughout the run.
The production's featured performers include Joe Kassner as Sheldrake, Mr. Snoring Man, and Ezekiel Foster; Logan Borre as Mike Nulty; Neldi Gilot as Rita; Lexi Dolores as Rhoda; and Jaime Hahn as Mrs. Snoring Man.
Joining the company ensemble are Johnny Casazza, Shea McMahon, Charity Nwadike, Melina Piervencenti, and Anderson Ross. McMahon will also serve as the production's Dance Captain.
Adding another layer of holiday magic, the production will feature a team of understudies throughout its extended holiday season run. Michael Mingoia will understudy Bob Wallace, Natalie Baquet will understudy Judy Haynes, and Rob Schindlar will understudy General Waverly.
Bringing this holiday classic to life behind the scenes are Jennifer C. Roller as Director, Matthew W. Surico as Music Director, and Ryan Nolin as Choreographer.
Whether it's a cherished holiday tradition or your first time experiencing this musical classic on stage, WHITE CHRISTMAS promises an unforgettable celebration filled with music, laughter, romance, and the spirit of the season.
Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS runs November 21 through December 27 at CM Performing Arts Center's Noel S. Ruiz Theatre, located at 931 Montauk Highway in Oakdale, NY.
For tickets and additional information, visit www.CMPAC.com.
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