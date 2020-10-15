Bruce Sabath Reunites With Dan Micciche To Celebrate Music From The Movies

The outdoor concert takes place this Saturday October 17th at 3pm.

Bruce Sabath (Company, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, Cagney) will headline an outdoor benefit concert for Bedford Playhouse, the nonprofit film and cultural center, this Saturday October 17th at 3pm (rain date Sunday, October 18th, 3pm).

The concert, dubbed Over-the-Rainbow Connection: The Greatest Songs from the Greatest Movies, was envisioned by Sabath to help the independent film center and to bring its audience together (socially distanced of course), at a time when organizations such as Bedford Playhouse are struggling due to COVID19 restrictions. Sabath will be accompanied by Wicked music director, Dan Micciche. This concert is Sabath and Micciche's second pandemic concert together - the two neighbors recently opened the 2020 Croton Arts Festival (moved into cyberspace), with a live-streamed concert from Sabath's driveway in Northern Westchester.

Over-the-Rainbow Connection will be presented in open air on the Bedford Playhouse Lawn this Saturday, October 17 at 3pm. With comprehensive social distancing protocols in place to keep everyone safe, guests can enjoy the event along with delicious food and drink from the Playhouse Cafe and Bambi's Bar. To attend the event, reserve your 10 x 10 foot picnic space on the Lawn ($50) by visiting www.bedfordplayhouse.org. (recommended for up to five people). The lawn will open at 2pm. Bedford Playhouse / 633 Old Post Rd, Bedford, NY 10506.

Bruce Sabath played Larry in the last Broadway revival of Company (the 2006 Tony-winning revival directed by John Doyle, starring Raul Esparza). He recently played Lazar Wolf (and sometimes Tevye) in the acclaimed Off-Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, directed by Joel Grey. Sabath has long been an active supporter of BCEFA. He led the seasonal Red Buckets fundraising at Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, which was the highest-raising off-Broadway show in fall 2018, spring 2019 and runner-up in the fall of 2019. Sabath, a long-distance runner, was also integral in the growth of one of BCEFA's newest events, Broadway Run, which raised over $100,000 last fall, and nearly $82,000 in this August's virtual 5K. During the pandemic, Sabath has continued to bring virtual performances to the world, creating Broadway Goes Viral (on Instagram and Facebook) and his Six at Six Live-Streamed concerts.

Dan Micciche is the music director of Wicked on Broadway, where he has conducted for six years. Prior to joining Wicked, Micciche had a successful acting career, including performing as Mary Sunshine in Chicago on Broadway.

