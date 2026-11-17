"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Bay Street Theater's Think You're Funny? Comedy Class to Stage Graduation Show With 13 Comics
The event will take place on Tuesday, November 24.
Everybody loves a good laugh. But what does it take to be the person who delivers one? On Tuesday, November 24, at 8 PM, Bay Street Theater invites audiences to find out when 13 aspiring comedians take the stage for the Think You're Funny? Graduation Show, an evening of original stand-up comedy featuring the students of comedian and instructor Paul Anthony.
The performers have been learning the art of stand-up through Bay Street's Think You're Funny? comedy program, where participants discover how to turn everyday experiences into comedy, develop their own material, sharpen their timing, and find their individual voices onstage. Now comes the ultimate assignment: a microphone, a spotlight, and a room full of people waiting to laugh.
Unlike a traditional comedy club lineup, this evening offers audiences a chance to discover emerging talent and experience the excitement of performers putting their skills to the test. From relatable observations about everyday life to unexpected punchlines, each comedian brings a different perspective and sense of humor to the stage.
Under the guidance of veteran comedian Paul Anthony, the Think You're Funny? Comedy Class introduces students to the craft of stand-up through writing exercises, performance techniques, audience engagement, and the sometimes nerve-racking experience of delivering a joke and waiting for the laugh.
The November 24 performance features Kieran Brew, Laura Leigh, Shaun Eckardt, Sean Flanagan, Lynne Goldberg, Andi Grover, Ruby Jackson, Stephen Munshin, Dr. Amy, Christine Carol, Joyce Raimondo, Emily Sklar, and Kristin Whiting, with Paul Anthony serving as host.
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