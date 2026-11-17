NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Everybody loves a good laugh. But what does it take to be the person who delivers one? On Tuesday, November 24, at 8 PM, Bay Street Theater invites audiences to find out when 13 aspiring comedians take the stage for the Think You're Funny? Graduation Show, an evening of original stand-up comedy featuring the students of comedian and instructor Paul Anthony.

The performers have been learning the art of stand-up through Bay Street's Think You're Funny? comedy program, where participants discover how to turn everyday experiences into comedy, develop their own material, sharpen their timing, and find their individual voices onstage. Now comes the ultimate assignment: a microphone, a spotlight, and a room full of people waiting to laugh.

Unlike a traditional comedy club lineup, this evening offers audiences a chance to discover emerging talent and experience the excitement of performers putting their skills to the test. From relatable observations about everyday life to unexpected punchlines, each comedian brings a different perspective and sense of humor to the stage.

Under the guidance of veteran comedian Paul Anthony, the Think You're Funny? Comedy Class introduces students to the craft of stand-up through writing exercises, performance techniques, audience engagement, and the sometimes nerve-racking experience of delivering a joke and waiting for the laugh.

The November 24 performance features Kieran Brew, Laura Leigh, Shaun Eckardt, Sean Flanagan, Lynne Goldberg, Andi Grover, Ruby Jackson, Stephen Munshin, Dr. Amy, Christine Carol, Joyce Raimondo, Emily Sklar, and Kristin Whiting, with Paul Anthony serving as host.

The race is on for the Long Island Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANYTHING GOES North Fork Community Theatre 10% 2 URINETOWN THE MUSICAL South Shore Theatre Experience 10% 3 ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN The Argyle Theatre 6% 4 AMERICAN IDIOT Cultural Arts Playhouse 6% 5 WEST SIDE STORY The Gateway Playhouse 5% Best Play 1 A FEW GOOD MEN North Fork Community Theatre 23% 2 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE South Shore Theatre Experience 12% 3 APPROPRIATE EastLine Theatre 12% 4 THE CONFESSION CM Performing Arts Center 8% 5 MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Manes Studio Theatre Long Island 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Cultural Arts Playhouse 17% 2 North Fork Community Theatre 11% 3 CM Performing Arts Center 11% 4 The Gateway Playhouse 9% 5 The Argyle Theatre 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Justin Wooster - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL South Shore Theatre Experience 8% 2 Kristen Tarragó - ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN The Argyle Theatre 7% 3 Victoria Gullo - BRIGADOON Narrows Community Theater 6% 4 Megan Elyse Fulmer - WEST SIDE STORY The Gateway Playhouse 5% 5 KARLIE JANE HARTMANN - ANNIE The Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming