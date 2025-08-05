Ana Gasteyer and Band Will Have First-Ever Performance at Fire Island's Ice Palace

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Emmy-nominated actress, singer, and Saturday Night Live alum Ana Gasteyer, accompanied by her live band, will take the stage at the historic Ice Palace nightclub. This marks Gasteyer's inaugural performance at America's longest‑running LGBTQIA+ dance venue, where she will bring her celebrated “happy jazz” show to Cherry Grove for the first time. The performance is on Saturday, August 9, 2025.

Now under the stewardship of The Red Eye Guys—a group of four gay entrepreneurs including Daniel Nardicio, Taylor Shubert, Samuel Benedict, and Adam Klesh—the Ice Palace continues its legacy as an iconic cultural landmark, having been established in Cherry Grove in 1970.

Ana Gasteyer's performance is part of the Ice Palace's dynamic summer lineup and will begin at 8:00 PM EDT, offering fans a vibrant blend of her high‑octane vocals, jazzy arrangements, and her iconic stories from SNL.

About Ana Gasteyer

Ana Gasteyer is an American actress, comedian, and singer known for her legendary run on Saturday Night Live (1996–2002), alongside notable roles in Broadway musicals including Wicked, A Christmas Story Live!, and Annie at the Hollywood Bowl. Since 2016, she has toured nationally with her “Happy Jazz” act, praised for its joyous energy and top‑notch ensemble.