Adelphi PAC Will Present PHANTOM'S FAVORITE DIVAS Hosted by Jeremy Stolle

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Phantom's Favorite Divas invites audiences to an evening of timeless glamour and musical wonder, hosted by Broadway's Phantom himself, Jeremy Stolle at Adelphi University Performing Arts Center on Sunday, December 6.

Designed as a 1940s-inspired radio spectacular, Phantom's Favorite Divas brings a vintage broadcast spirit to beloved Broadway standards. The production unites the unforgettable women of The Phantom of the Opera, featuring three acclaimed Christines and Carlottas whose voices once echoed beneath the Paris Opera House on Broadway.

Together, the ensemble transforms theatrical classics into lush, close-harmony arrangements reminiscent of the Andrews Sisters, accompanied by jazzy rhythms, heartfelt storytelling, and clever throwback comedy. Blending swinging tunes, stylish laughs, and elegant nostalgia with unexpected surprises, the show captures the romance and sophistication of entertainment's Golden Age with a modern sparkle.

The scheduled cast includes Broadway veterans Jeremy Stolle, Marni Raab, Kathy Voytko, Elizabeth Welch, and Arri Lawton Simon (cast subject to change).

Event and Ticket Details

Show: Phantom's Favorite Divas, hosted by Jeremy Stolle

Day & Time: Sunday, December 6, 2026 at 3 p.m.

Location: Adelphi University's Performing Arts Center, Concert Hall

Tickets & Information: For ticket reservations or inquiries, contact the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516-877-4000 or boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Box office hours are Wednesday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., as well as two hours prior to ticketed performances.

About Adelphi University Performing Arts Center (Adelphi PAC)

Adelphi Performing Arts Center (PAC) is recognized as one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues, offering a diverse array of professional entertainment, theater, dance, and music performances. For more information on upcoming events, visit pac.adelphi.edu.

About Adelphi

Adelphi University, New York, is a highly awarded, nationally ranked, powerfully connected doctoral research university dedicated to transforming students' lives through small classes with world-class faculty, hands-on learning, and innovative ways to support academic and career success. U.S. News & World Report named Adelphi a 2026 Best National University, Best College for Veterans, and Top Performer in Social Mobility. In addition, Forbes has ranked Adelphi the top private university on Long Island for three past three years.

Adelphi serves more than 7,300 students at its beautiful main campus in Garden City, New York-just 23 miles from New York City's cultural and internship opportunities-and at dynamic learning hubs in Manhattan, the Hudson Valley and Suffolk County, as well as online.

More than 125,000 alumni Adelphi graduates have gained the skills to thrive professionally as active, engaged citizens, making their mark on the University, their communities and the world.

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