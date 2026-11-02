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Voting Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards

Vote for your favorites through December 31st, 2026.

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Featured Topic BWW Regional Awards More Coverage Voting Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards

Voting is now open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards.

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

Vote Now

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Arkansas SHOWS

Silver Belles: A Christmas Comedy in Arkansas Silver Belles: A Christmas Comedy
Fort Smith Little Theater (11/12-11/21)
Hadestown in Arkansas Hadestown
Walton Arts Center [Baum Walker Hall] (2/05-2/07)
Irving Berlin's White Christmas in Arkansas Irving Berlin's White Christmas
Theatre Collective of NWA (12/04-12/06)
Scrooge! The Musical in Arkansas Scrooge! The Musical
Pocket Community Theatre (12/04-12/13)
A Few Good Men in Arkansas A Few Good Men
King Opera House (11/13-11/22)
“Men on Boats” By Jaclyn Backhaus in Arkansas “Men on Boats” By Jaclyn Backhaus
Arkansas State University Theatre Department (4/16-4/25)
“An Evening of New Works” by Arkansas State University Student Playwrights in Arkansas “An Evening of New Works” by Arkansas State University Student Playwrights
Arkansas State University Theatre Department (2/19-2/21)
“Little Shop of Horrors” Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman, Music by Alan Menken in Arkansas “Little Shop of Horrors” Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman, Music by Alan Menken
Arkansas State University Theatre Department (11/13-11/22)
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