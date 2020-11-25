Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards; Greenwood Musical Theatre Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Arkansas:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Tim Peerbolte 25%

Shannon Stoddard 18%

Christen Pitts 13%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Education at the Rep 32%

Chance to Dance 27%

Broadway Dance Academy 26%

Best Ensemble

CINDERELLA - Community School of the Arts - 2019 15%

BEAUTY AND BEAST - Greenwood PAC - 2017 11%

MATILDA - Greenwood PAC - 2019 11%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Murry's Dinner Playhouse 27%

Three Fold Noodle Co 23%

Bordino's 12%

Best Theatre Staff

Argenta Community Theater 36%

Young actors guild 23%

Red Curtain Theatre 15%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Arkansas Repertory Theatre 35%

Community School of the Arts 31%

Argenta Community Theatre 21%

Costume Design of the Decade

Hannah Kringle - LITTLE MERMAID - Greenwood Musical Theatre - Greenwood High School - 2016 14%

Mara Magdalene - CHICAGO - Pocket community Theatre - 2019 13%

Shelly Hall - RAGTIME - Argenta Community Theatre - 2020 12%

Dancer Of The Decade

Gracie Littlejohn Barlow - CHICAGO - Pocket community Theatre - 2019 44%

Allison Wilson - A CHORUS LINE - Argenta Community Theatre - 2019 34%

Anthony Bryant - A CHORUS LINE - Argenta Community Theatre - 2020 21%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Shannon Stoddard - WIZARD OF OZ - Community School of the Arts - 2018 17%

Tim Peerbolte - BEAUTY AND BEAST - Greenwood Musical Theatre - Greenwood High School - 2017 11%

Tami kendall - LITTLE MERMAID - Pocket community Theatre - 2017 11%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Mary Hill - CHICAGO - Pocket community Theatre - 2019 17%

Vincent Insalaco - NEWSIES - Argenta Community Theatre - 2019 16%

Heather Norris - LEND ME A TENOR - Precipice Theater - 2019 14%

Favorite Social Media

Arkansas Repertory Theatre 53%

Argenta Community Theatre 47%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Judy Tenenbaum 64%

Rockhill Studios 25%

Sharon Heflin 10%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Thomas Griffin - CHICAGO - Pocket community Theatre - 2019 20%

Dena Kimberling - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Argenta Community Theatre - 2019 14%

Justin Pike - MATILDA - The Studio Theatre - 2019 14%

Original Script Of The Decade

Judy Goss - MRS. MINIVER WORLD STAGE PREMIERE - Argenta Community Theatre - 2020 33%

Mark Landon Smith - SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY SCHOOL - Arts Live Theatre - 2017 31%

Michael Rice - DURING WIND AND RAIN - Argenta Community Theater - 2020 25%

Performer Of The Decade

Reece mcdaniel - NEWSIES - Young actors guild - 2019 24%

Piper Wallace - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Red Curtain Theatre - 2019 12%

Will Porter - NEWSIES - Argenta Community Theater - 2019 9%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

WIZARD OF OZ - Community School of the Arts - 2018 17%

BEAUTY AND BEAST - Greenwood Musical Theatre - Greenwood High School - 2017 14%

INTO THE WOODS - The Studio Theatre - 2016 11%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

LEND ME A TENOR - Precipice Theater - 2019 19%

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Argenta Community Theatre - 2019 15%

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Argenta Community Theatre - 2018 15%

Set Design Of The Decade

Tami kendall - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Pocket community Theatre - 2016 25%

Michael Klucher - BIG RIVER - Argenta Community Theatre - 2018 19%

Danny Grace - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Argenta Community Theatre - 2019 17%

Sound Design of the Decade

Patrick Shownes - BEAUTY AND BEAST - Greenwood PAC - 2018 19%

Zachery Ingersoll - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Argenta Community Theatre - 2019 17%

Patrick Shownes - MATILDA - Greenwood PAC - 2020 16%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Greenwood Musical Theatre - Greenwood High School 29%

Argenta Community Theater 22%

Community School of the Arts 17%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Greenwood PAC 27%

Community School of the Arts 18%

Argenta Community Theatre 15%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Amber moss - CHICAGO - Pocket community Theatre po - 2019 35%

Erin Martinez Warner - INTO THE WOODS - The Studio Theatre - 2016 20%

Karen Clark - RAGTIME - Argenta Community Theater - 2019 19%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Sara Cooke 25%

Garrett brenneman 23%

Christen Pitts 19%

Related Articles