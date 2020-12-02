Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards; Argenta Community Theater Leads Best Theatre Staff

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Arkansas!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Arkansas:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Tim Peerbolte 25%

Shannon Stoddard 16%

Christen Pitts 14%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Broadway Dance Academy 30%

Chance to Dance 29%

Education at the Rep 28%

Best Ensemble

MATILDA - Greenwood PAC - 2019 15%

CINDERELLA - Community School of the Arts - 2019 14%

BEAUTY AND BEAST - Greenwood PAC - 2017 9%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Murry's Dinner Playhouse 28%

Three Fold Noodle Co 20%

Ristorante Capeo 13%

Best Theatre Staff

Argenta Community Theater 33%

Young actors guild 20%

Red Curtain Theatre 20%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Arkansas Repertory Theatre 35%

Community School of the Arts 30%

Argenta Community Theatre 19%

Costume Design of the Decade

Shelly Hall - RAGTIME - Argenta Community Theatre - 2020 16%

Hannah Kringle - LITTLE MERMAID - Greenwood Musical Theatre - Greenwood High School - 2016 12%

Hannah Kringle - MATILDA - Greenwood PAC - 2019 12%

Dancer Of The Decade

Gracie Littlejohn Barlow - CHICAGO - Pocket community Theatre - 2019 41%

Allison Wilson - A CHORUS LINE - Argenta Community Theatre - 2019 36%

Anthony Bryant - A CHORUS LINE - Argenta Community Theatre - 2020 23%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Shannon Stoddard - WIZARD OF OZ - Community School of the Arts - 2018 16%

Tim Peerbolte - BEAUTY AND BEAST - Greenwood Musical Theatre - Greenwood High School - 2017 10%

Tami kendall - LITTLE MERMAID - Pocket community Theatre - 2017 8%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Heather Norris - LEND ME A TENOR - Precipice Theater - 2019 17%

Mary Hill - CHICAGO - Pocket community Theatre - 2019 16%

Ben Grimes - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Argenta Community Theatre - 2019 14%

Favorite Social Media

Arkansas Repertory Theatre 55%

Argenta Community Theatre 45%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Judy Tenenbaum 63%

Rockhill Studios 27%

Sharon Heflin 11%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Justin Pike - MATILDA - The Studio Theatre - 2019 19%

Thomas Griffin - CHICAGO - Pocket community Theatre - 2019 15%

Patrick Shownes - MATILDA - Greenwood PAC - 2019 14%

Original Script Of The Decade

Mark Landon Smith - SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY SCHOOL - Arts Live Theatre - 2017 33%

Judy Goss - MRS. MINIVER WORLD STAGE PREMIERE - Argenta Community Theatre - 2020 31%

Michael Rice - DURING WIND AND RAIN - Argenta Community Theater - 2020 23%

Performer Of The Decade

Reece mcdaniel - NEWSIES - Young actors guild - 2019 24%

Piper Wallace - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Red Curtain Theatre - 2019 20%

Isabella Nguyen - WIZARD OF OZ - Wildwood Center for the Performing Arts - 2019 8%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

WIZARD OF OZ - Community School of the Arts - 2018 16%

BEAUTY AND BEAST - Greenwood Musical Theatre - Greenwood High School - 2017 12%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Greenwood Musical Theatre - Greenwood High School - 2019 11%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Argenta Community Theatre - 2018 20%

LEND ME A TENOR - Precipice Theater - 2019 15%

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Argenta Community Theatre - 2019 14%

Set Design Of The Decade

Michael Klucher - BIG RIVER - Argenta Community Theatre - 2018 20%

Mark Burbank - PARADE - The Royal Theater - 2019 19%

Tami kendall - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Pocket community Theatre - 2016 19%

Sound Design of the Decade

Patrick Shownes - MATILDA - Greenwood PAC - 2020 19%

Patrick Shownes - BEAUTY AND BEAST - Greenwood PAC - 2018 17%

Anna Kimmell - WILLY WONKA JR - Arkansas Repertory Theatre - 2019 16%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Greenwood Musical Theatre - Greenwood High School 28%

Argenta Community Theater 23%

Arkansas Repertory Theatre 15%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Greenwood PAC 27%

Community School of the Arts 17%

Argenta Community Theatre 15%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Amber moss - CHICAGO - Pocket community Theatre po - 2019 26%

Karen Clark - RAGTIME - Argenta Community Theater - 2019 22%

Erin Martinez Warner - INTO THE WOODS - The Studio Theatre - 2016 21%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Sara Cooke 26%

Christen Pitts 20%

Garrett brenneman 20%

