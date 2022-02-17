The Arkansas Repertory Theatre Announces Artist Workshop With T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre has announced a free-to-the-public artist workshop "Tools of the Trade: What Every Actor Needs to Conduct the Business of Acting" with T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre.

Tools of the Trade: What Every Actor Needs to Conduct the Business of Acting

with T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh

Where: 601 Main Street, Little Rock, Arkansas 72201

Date: Monday, March 14th

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Ages: 16+

Cost: Free

T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh (star of The Rep's current production of School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play) has performed in twenty films, more than fifty stage productions, as a series regular on eight television shows including the internationally popular In Living Color, Cosby, and That's So Raven, and currently on The Cool Crystal Show. She is also a writer, director, and producer. Keymáh earned a B.S. in Theatre at Florida A&M University, where she has since received an Honorary Doctorate, and has had more than four decades of professional entertainment experience.



In this workshop, Keymáh will cover the basic tools of the acting trade. A limited subset of participants will be pre-selected to present audition/performance materials for evaluation as well. Keymáh will evaluate and give feedback on the actor's audition/performance material(s), answer questions, and evaluate headshots and resumes upon request. This workshop includes a Q&A. Recordings of the lectures/workshops are not allowed.



Depending on specific participant interest, the topics covered may include:

Career Materials (Photos, Resumes, Reels, Audition Material, Online Presence)

Auditioning (Self-Taping/Live (Taping) for Camera/Live for Stage: A Play in 3 Acts)

(Social) Networking / Marketing

The Performer's Team (Representation, Support and Assistance)

Working (The Big 4 Plus 3)

Not Working (You're never not working)

Email bdavis@therep.org to register for the workshop.



Class size is limited. Proof of Vaccination & Masks are required to attend.





SINGLE TICKETS ARE ON SALE FOR

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY



Single tickets are on sale for School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play, running March 2-20. Tickets can be purchased online at www.TheRep.org or by calling the Box Office at (501) 378-0405.



The critically-acclaimed comedy that's taking the theatre world by storm comes to The Rep's stage. Paulina, the reigning queen bee at Ghana's most exclusive boarding school, has her sights set on the Miss Global Universe pageant. But the arrival of Ericka, a new student with undeniable talent and beauty, captures the attention of the pageant recruiter-and Paulina's hive-minded friends. This buoyant and biting comedy explores the universal similarities (and glaring differences) facing teenage girls across the globe. The Hollywood Reporter called the play "...ferociously entertaining...as heartwarming as it is hilarious."



The Rep's production will feature television star T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh (In Living Color; Cosby; That's So Raven), as well as: Ashembaga "Ashe" Jaafaru, Nimene Sierra Wureh (That Damn Michael Che, HBO Max), Kayla Coleman, Awazi Jaafaru, Aishe Keita, Merrina Millsapp (Ella Enchanted; In America; Chicago MED), and Yani Simone (Being Mary Jane, BET; The Quad, BET; BMF, Starz; Life of the Party, Newline Cinema, Warner Bros.)



The production will be directed by Shá Cage, and feature costume designs and textiles from Arkansas artists Verda Davenport and Crystal C. Mercer, as well as scenic design by Andrea Heilman, lighting design by Rachael N. Blackwell, and sound design by Spirit Paris McIntyre.



School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play is written by Jocelyn Bioh and won the 2018 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Play.



Performances run March 2-20, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. The full schedule of performances and COVID-19 Safety Protocols can be found at www.TheRep.org.



At all performances, all patrons will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test result obtained within 72 hours (3 days) of the event, or patrons may volunteer their proof of vaccination with the final vaccine dated at least 14 days prior to the event. Negative test results or proof of vaccination must be dated with your full name matching your ID. Either a physical copy or photo of a physical card/test result will be accepted. All patrons will be required to wear masks while in the building, except while actively eating or drinking concessions.

School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play - March 2-20

Into The Woods - April 19 - May 8



More information about the Spring '22 Season and season subscriptions can be found online at www.TheRep.org. Subscriptions can be purchased online or by calling our Box Office at (501) 378-0405.

ADDITIONAL "PAY-WHAT-YOU-CAN" NIGHTS FOR SCHOOL GIRLS...



The Arkansas Repertory Theatre is excited to announce additional nights for "Pay-What-You-Can" preview performances for School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play. Patrons are invited to the first Wednesday or Thursday preview performances by paying any amount they wish for tickets. Tickets must be purchased in person at the Box Office at 601 Main Street on February 26th from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (please note this is a change from previous procedures). For each show, there will be at least 100 tickets available for purchase across both performances. Tickets are limited to two per person and are first-come, first-served.

Saturday, Feb 26 - 9 to 10:30 a.m.

School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play



"Pay-What-You-Can" preview performances are sponsored by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.