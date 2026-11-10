My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Stage 13 to Host Actor James DuMont for Self-Tape Workshop in Little Rock
Performer and observer spots are available to Stage 13 students and the Arkansas creative community at the Sheridan Posey Performance Center, with a Q&A included.
Actor James DuMont will bring his Live In Person On-Camera Self-Tape Workshop to Stage 13 on Sunday, November 15th. DuMont has over 40 years of experience, including 170 major film and TV credits, 110 of which came from direct bookings from his self-taped auditions, making him one of the most experienced working actors to teach the art of auditioning on camera.
“Auditioning looks very different than it did even five or six years ago, and we want actors in Arkansas to have access to the same training and opportunities as actors in New York and Los Angeles," said Stage 13 Co-Executive Directors Alyson Courtney and Warren McCullough. “Bringing someone like James to our Academy gives local actors the chance to learn directly from a Hollywood actor who has spent decades working successfully in this industry."
DuMont has booked 75 episodes of TV and 35 movies & has also coached over 15,000 self-taped auditions at NYU Tisch, USC, Loyola University, for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation & in Atlanta, Boston, Charleston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami & New Orleans. Mr. DuMont is currently on the Apple TV Series “Widow's Bay,” which won 14 Emmy Awards this year. He also spent four Seasons & 20 Episodes as “Chad” on HBO's “The Righteous Gemstones,” both jobs resulting from self taped auditions.
“I train actors to go from self-tape to set using on-camera tools and techniques. I have worked on 200 movies & TV sets. Self tapes are the great equalizers in our business right now, so no matter what market you may live in or your level of experience, mastering your self tapes will determine your future success,” said DuMont.
Stage 13 will host DuMont in the Sheridan Posey Performance Center located at 400 N. Bowman Road, Ste 32 on Sunday, November 15th from 5:45-8:45 pm.
There are a limited number of performer and observer spots available to Stage 13 students and the broader Arkansas creative community for a registration fee of $125 (for performers)/$45 (for observers) for 3 hours including a Q&A with DuMont. To register go to www.Stage13.org.
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