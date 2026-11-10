Review: THIS RANDOM WORLD at Ouachita Baptist University Verser Theatre in Arkadelphia

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How many times have we crossed paths with someone who could have changed our lives without ever realizing it? Steven Dietz explores that fascinating possibility in THIS RANDOM WORLD, presented by Ouachita Baptist University's School of Performing Arts November 5–8. Directed by John Forkner, this intriguing production combined humor, family relationships, missed opportunities, and the unpredictable timing of life into a thought-provoking theatrical experience that left me thinking about all the connections we make—and those we miss.

THIS RANDOM WORLD follows seven interconnected characters whose lives overlap in unexpected ways. Through family relationships, romantic complications, travel, and personal discoveries, Dietz allows the audience to see connections that the characters themselves may never recognize. We know things they don't, and sometimes watching those missed opportunities unfold can be downright frustrating!

I really enjoyed how Dietz introduced his characters through a series of short scenes, usually pairing two people together and letting their personalities shine through their conversations. Just when I started getting invested in one storyline, we were whisked away to another location with another set of characters! At first, I wondered how everyone could possibly be connected, but that was part of the fun. I found myself eagerly following each encounter, trying to piece everything together. And let me tell you, watching some of these near misses unfold made me want to jump out of my seat and give the characters a little nudge in the right direction!

Jeannie Higdon as Beth and Tennessee Suiter as Gary

Jennie Higdon brought a take-charge attitude to Beth Ward, portraying a woman determined to seize the moment rather than wait for life to happen around her. I loved Beth's independence and willingness to take control of her circumstances. Higdon gave her character a confident personality that made her engaging to watch.

Steven Hibbard's Tim Ward, on the other hand, was a bit more timid. Where Beth approached life with determination, Tim seemed considerably more cautious. Hibbard embraced that uncertainty, giving Tim a reserved quality that contrasted nicely with Beth's stronger personality. I enjoyed how their different approaches to life reflected the play's larger theme of choices and missed opportunities.

Tennessee Suiter as Gary and Steven Hibbard as Tim Ward

Hadley Gilmore's Scottie Ward initially struck me as the wise one of the bunch, and I enjoyed her interactions with Abbi Brewer's caring and attentive Bernadette. Gilmore gave Scottie a sense of understanding about life, though near the end, I began questioning just how wise she really was! Oh, Scottie! I was rooting for you! Meanwhile, Brewer brought a compassionate quality to Bernadette, especially in her relationship with Scottie, making their scenes together particularly engaging.

Tennessee Suiter's Gary certainly had his patience tested by the women in his life! First, he had to listen to Claire break up with him, and then he found himself enduring Beth fussing about how lost and cold they were in Nepal. Poor Gary! That man just couldn't catch a break!

Avery Higgins as Claire and Abbi Brewer as Bernadette

Claire had her own struggles, and Avery Higgins brought considerable emotional depth to the character, particularly during the scene where she revealed her unsuccessful suicide attempt. I was especially impressed by Higgins' careful, measured delivery, allowing the seriousness of the moment to resonate without becoming overly dramatic.

Cadence Cowan gave Rhonda a wonderful balance of sincerity and humor. I especially appreciated the compassion she showed while carrying out Scottie's last wishes. However, she also delivered one of the funniest moments when she encountered Tim and couldn't believe he was alive! I got such a kick out of her disbelief! Cowan handled both sides of Rhonda beautifully, moving between genuine tenderness and delightful comedy.

Cadence Cowan as Rhonda and Hadley Gilmore as Scottie Ward

Collectively, this ensemble impressed me with how genuinely connected they were onstage. They weren't simply waiting for their turn to deliver the next line. They were actively listening, reacting, and allowing their scene partners to influence their responses. I loved those little exchanges, whether through a subtle facial expression, a hesitation, or a perfectly timed reaction. With so much of the play built around conversations between two characters, that connection was essential, and this cast delivered!

One of my absolute favorite aspects of the production was something happening between the scenes. I loved how the set changes looked like a dance!

Under Forkner's direction, with movement direction by Adam Wheat, the shifting of furniture and set pieces resembled a carefully choreographed routine. It was a collective effort, with everyone working together to transform the stage in a fluid, coordinated rhythm. I found myself just as entertained by the transitions as I was by the scenes! What made this especially clever was how the movement reflected the story itself, with people constantly moving through life, crossing paths, and sometimes missing one another entirely.

Avery Higgins as Claire and Tennessee Suiter as Gary

Ouachita Baptist University's School of Performing Arts delivered an engaging production that highlighted its students' acting abilities and collaborative creativity. Between the believable character interactions, thought-provoking storytelling, and those beautifully coordinated scene changes, this was an enjoyable theatrical experience.

OBU has a wonderful tradition of nurturing young artists, with graduates going on to pursue professional careers in theatre, music, education, and other areas of the performing arts. What makes this program particularly appealing is its commitment to providing that training within a Christ-centered educational environment. Students are encouraged to develop their artistic abilities while strengthening their personal values, exploring their creativity, and discovering how their talents can make a difference in the world.

Much of that continued success deserves recognition under the leadership of Dr. Caroline Taylor, Dean of the School of Performing Arts. Her guidance, dedication, and vision for the program help create an environment where students can grow as performers, collaborate with talented faculty, and prepare for professional opportunities. For more information about Ouachita Baptist University's School of Performing Arts, upcoming productions, and educational opportunities, visit https://obu.edu/finearts/ or call 870-245-5139.

Hadley Gilmore as Scottie Ward and Mystery Dead Guy

Cast

Jennie Higdon — Beth Ward

Steven Hibbard — Tim Ward

Hadley Gilmore — Scottie Ward

Abbi Brewer — Bernadette

Tennessee Suiter — Gary

Avery Higgins — Claire

Cadence Cowan — Rhonda

Creative and Production Team

Director: John Forkner

Movement Director: Adam Wheat

Original Score: Dr. Ian Aipperspach

Stage Manager: Ryder Ashlock

Assistant Stage Managers: Claire Roden, Kate Kelley

Scenic & Lighting Design: Eric Phillips

Technical Director: Eric Phillips

Costume, Hair & Makeup Design: Dr. Candice Aipperspach

Costume Shop Manager: Dr. Candice Aipperspach

Sound Design: Virginia Waterman

Poster Design: Adam Wheat

Master Electrician: Parker Raines

Light Board Operator: Madisyn Sallas

Sound Board Operator: Virginia Waterman

Costume Crew Head: Danielle Rivera

Properties Crew Head: Cooper Armstrong

Shift Crew: Chloe Cofer

Additional Production Crew

Scenic Build Crew: Sasha Maxey, Lillian Melton, Parker Raines, Parker Rodgers, Boulder Steelman

Lighting Crew: Katie Miller

Costume Build Crew: Kalynn Davis, Jennie Higdon, Miriam Vermeer, Virginia Waterman

Costume Run Crew: Miriam Vermeer, Peyton Raines, Zeke Andrews

Properties Crew: Gavin Anders

Lobby Display: Boulder Steelman, Elisha Leake, Hannah Gribnitz, Blaine Geter

Publicity Crew: Abby Gates, Helen Williams, Aubrey Cooper

Photography: Sarah Dean

Box Office Manager: Makenna Holder

House Manager: Abby Brown

Box Office Staff: Kaley Haskins, Sara Key, Audrey Lapp, Peyton Raines, Madisyn Sallas, Anna Scott

Ushers: Graceanne Ashlock, Savannah Dillon, Brooks Harrison, Mylee Hobbs, Mylea Holmes, Elisha Leake, Sydney Lessly, Carleigh Morgan, Amanda Neyland, Madelyn Oliver, Alden Thompson, Ella Williamson, Psalm Yandell

Properties Intern: Ryder Ashlock

Social Media & Marketing Intern: Lillian Melton

Script Library Intern: Chloe Cofer

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