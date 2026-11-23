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Here lately, our local theatres have been presenting mashup productions, and I am really here for it! I love seeing familiar characters taken out of their traditional stories and thrown into situations with personalities they were never originally intended to meet. On November 19 and 20, Maumelle High School Theatre joined in on the fun with THE WIZARD OF WONDERLAND. Directed by Lance Beckman with a book by Joseph Robinette, this imaginative production combines the magical worlds of L. Frank Baum’s THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ and Lewis Carroll’s ALICE’S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND. With the Yellow Brick Road meeting the rabbit hole and some of literature’s most eccentric personalities coming together, the possibilities for theatrical silliness were endless. What a fun opportunity for Beckman’s young thespians to let their imaginations run wild!

In Robinette’s tale, Judson (Jamion Stuard) has procrastinated on his homework, leaving himself with the anxiety of having to complete an assignment at the last minute. His worries manifest into a dream where he encounters Dorothy (Crimson DuVall) and Alice (Aamanee Royal). The three find themselves in a meeting place that separates their respective worlds, where characters from both Oz and Wonderland cross paths. Judson wants to prolong the adventure to avoid waking up and facing his unfinished homework. Dorothy and Alice join him in his efforts, but lingering in this in-between world comes with dangers for all three. Underneath the silliness is a relatable lesson about procrastination, responsibility, and the consequences of avoiding our obligations. I imagine quite a few students could sympathize with Judson’s predicament, and probably a few adults as well!

Leading us through this adventure, Stuard, DuVall, and Royal worked well together as our three central storytellers. I enjoyed how each brought a different perspective to their shared predicament while maintaining the individuality of their characters. Stuard gave us someone with whom we could relate, while DuVall and Royal brought the familiar personalities of their beloved literary heroines into unfamiliar territory. Together, they guided us through the twists and turns of the story, interacting with an assortment of colorful characters and navigating increasingly complicated circumstances. They had quite a bit of storytelling responsibility, and I appreciated how well they worked with one another and their fellow cast members.

Part of the fun for me was seeing how the supporting players brought these recognizable characters to life. From the mechanical mannerisms of the Tin Man to the frantic personality of the White Rabbit, these young actors embraced the characteristics that make their literary counterparts so memorable. The Scarecrow, Cowardly Lion, Mad Hatter, and Dormouse each had their own distinctive personalities, while the Wicked Witch and Red Queen brought their villainous energy to the proceedings. I appreciated that the actors stayed true to the characters we have grown up loving while finding ways to make them their own.

Maumelle High School has a big, beautiful auditorium, and much to my delight, Beckman made creative use of the entire space rather than confining his actors to the stage. At any given moment, one of these colorful characters could wander right past you, trying to find their way to wherever they were headed. I loved this staging choice because it made us feel as though we were right in the middle of this fantastical world. I can only imagine how thrilled the elementary students must have been when they suddenly found some of their favorite storybook characters walking right beside them! What a wonderful way to introduce younger audiences to the magic of live theatre.

Equally impressive was the amount of energy these students brought to the performance. Filling an auditorium of that magnitude takes considerably more than memorizing lines and knowing where to stand. These performers brought enough enthusiasm, personality, and physicality to command the entire space. Collectively, the ensemble maintained the momentum of the storytelling, and everyone contributed to the wonderfully eccentric atmosphere.

As much as I love attending professional productions, visiting our educational theatre programs continues to be one of my favorite aspects of writing for BroadwayWorld. I enjoy watching these young actors discover their abilities, develop their confidence, and grow into their craft. Having an educational environment where students are encouraged to abandon their inhibitions and take creative risks is invaluable. Whether they eventually pursue careers in the performing arts or choose entirely different professions, the confidence, communication skills, and collaborative experiences they gain through theatre will benefit them long after graduation. I encourage our Arkansas theatre lovers to make room in their busy schedules for high school productions. We have some wonderfully creative young people in our state, and I love having opportunities to celebrate them!

CREATIVE TEAM

Book by Joseph Robinette

Directed by Lance Beckman

CAST

Dorothy — Crimson DuVall

Alice — Aamanee Royal

Judson — Jamion Stuard

Mad Hatter — Jordan Murray

Scarecrow — Saige Herndon

White Rabbit — Olivia Goucher

Tin Man — Jaylin Everett

Dormouse — John Peyton

Cowardly Lion — Karsyn Elayne

Wicked Witch — Catherine Mathis

Red Queen — Kaitlyn Eerenberg

ENSEMBLE

Chloe Boutzale, Emma Cheatham, Hadley Johnson, Ava Bella Van Noy, Jayell Robinson, Charlotte Skidmore, Jordin Stuard, and Jaityn Trotter.

For more information about upcoming productions and opportunities to support these young artists, follow Maumelle High School Theatre on social media.

The race is on for the Arkansas Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 INTO THE WOODS Community Theatre of Cabot 20% 2 SWEENEY TODD- THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Pocket Community Theatre 10% 3 YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 10% 4 ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL Arts One Presents 8% 5 SHREK THE MUSICAL Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 5% Best Play 1 PETER PAN GOES WRONG Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 14% 2 YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU Pocket Community Theatre 14% 3 TWELVE ANGRY JURORS Community Theatre of Cabot 14% 4 ANGELS IN AMERICA PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES Actors Theatre of Little Rock 13% 5 AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES Actors Theatre of Little Rock 8% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Community Theatre of Cabot 16% 2 Pocket Community Theatre 13% 3 Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 11% 4 Actors Theatre of Little Rock 11% 5 Arts One Presents 9% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Dawson Claxton - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 6% 2 Annie Kay Coates - ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL Arts One Presents 6% 3 Alle Rose Parker - INTO THE WOODS Community Theatre of Cabot 5% 4 Olivia McDaniel - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 4% 5 Karis Martin - ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL The Royal Theatre 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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