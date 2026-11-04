Review: THE TOXIC AVENGER at The Weekend Theater in Little Rock

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If I'm choosing a Halloween winner, this one is it! I laughed sooooooooooo much! THE TOXIC AVENGER at The Weekend Theater in Little Rock was exactly the kind of outrageous, over-the-top, gloriously ridiculous entertainment I wanted—no, needed—for the spooky season! Running October 22 through November 1, this cult-classic musical, directed by David Weatherly with music direction by Kyra Jones-Schmidt, delivered a deliciously twisted combination of bizarre characters, wildly inappropriate humor, and a radioactive superhero who was somehow both disgusting and strangely lovable. Featuring music and lyrics by David Bryan and book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro, the show embraces every ridiculous moment of its B-movie origins, and I was absolutely living for it!

Set in the pollution-ridden town of Tromaville, New Jersey, THE TOXIC AVENGER follows Melvin Ferd the Third (Joshua Lanham), an awkward environmental crusader whose attempt to expose political corruption ends with him being dumped into a vat of toxic waste. Rather than killing him, the radioactive sludge transforms him into a grotesquely disfigured superhero known as Toxie. Armed with superhuman strength and newfound confidence, he sets out to clean up his hometown, defeat the corrupt Mayor (Alexandra Wilde), and win the affection of Sarah (Savannah Price), a blind librarian who captures his heart. What follows is a hilariously unconventional combination of superhero adventure, political satire, and unlikely romance.

What made this production so entertaining was how completely the cast embraced the absurdity of it all. Nobody held back, and thank goodness for that! Every exaggerated character and ridiculous interaction was played with the commitment that makes this style of comedy work. The more seriously these characters took themselves, the funnier everything became.

Leading man Joshua Lanham was an absolute delight as Melvin and his radioactive alter ego, Toxie. Initially, Lanham had this wonderfully nerdy look that reminded me of a cross between Steve Urkel and Seymour from LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS. You know the type—awkward, slightly helpless, and definitely not the guy anyone expects to save the world. But once Melvin was dumped into that vat of toxic waste, everything changed! When Lanham made his grand entrance in that outrageous mutant costume, I LOST IT! Suddenly, our timid little nerd had become a confident, commanding superhero who was, dare I say it, weirdly attractive! Who knew radioactive sludge could do so much for a man's confidence? Lanham embraced both sides of his character beautifully, transitioning from socially awkward underdog to fearless, lovestruck mutant. He may have looked like a toxic nightmare, but he was OUR toxic nightmare, and I was completely smitten!

Savannah Price's Sarah was another source of uncontrollable laughter. Now, I know I probably shouldn't have laughed nearly as much as I did at Sarah fumbling into practically everything around her, but I couldn't help myself! Price committed wholeheartedly to the character's exaggerated physical comedy, making each mishap funnier than the last. Her chaotic movements and comedic timing made Sarah an entertaining match for our unconventional hero, and their unlikely romance added another delightful layer to the madness.

And then there is the sexy, sensational Alexandra Wilde, who absolutely OWNED every role she stepped into! As the corrupt Mayor, Wilde oozed confidence, commanding the stage with an irresistible combination of sass, attitude, and deliciously wicked authority. She bossed around everyone unfortunate enough to cross her path, and I loved every second! Whether scheming, intimidating, or reveling in her own fabulousness, Wilde brought fearless energy to her characters. Her larger-than-life personality was perfectly suited to this outrageous musical.

William Wofford, you charming scene-enhancer, you! Portraying Black Dude and an assortment of other characters, Wofford had me completely wrapped around his little finger with some of the best crowd work I've seen in ages. His playful banter, mischievous energy, and effortless ability to make everyone feel included were downright irresistible! I love a performer who knows how to flirt with an audience, and Wofford had the whole room eating out of the palm of his hand. And oh, did I feel the love! He wasn't just performing for us; he was having fun WITH us, and that kind of connection makes my theater-loving heart swoon. In fact, this charismatic gentleman is officially in the running for my favorite male performer of the year. Consider me thoroughly charmed, Mr. Wofford!

Matching Wofford's infectious energy was Jessica Miller as White Dude, whose ever-changing assortment of characters kept me laughing throughout the show. Miller jumped from one outrageous personality to the next with such enthusiasm that I eagerly anticipated who she would become next. Her transformations in mannerisms, attitude, and delivery were delightful, and she matched Wofford's larger-than-life energy every step of the way. Neither performer was willing to let the other have all the fun, and their shared comedic commitment kept the laughs coming. These two were an absolute riot!

Musically, THE TOXIC AVENGER features energetic rock numbers, clever comedic lyrics, and larger-than-life personalities. Songs such as "Who Will Save New Jersey?," "My Big French Boyfriend," and "Hot Toxic Love" complement the show's unconventional humor, requiring performers who can balance strong vocals with impeccable comedic timing.

Bonus points for the live band, positioned right onstage and bringing infectious energy to the production! Under the musical direction of Kyra Jones-Schmidt, Joseph Fuller on guitar, Nate Felan on bass, Kameron Hampton on drums, and Ivon Granaldi on keyboard delivered a rocking performance that perfectly complemented the outrageous humor. What I especially enjoyed was how the musicians occasionally reacted to the actors, adding their own comedic touches to the action. Those playful exchanges made the band feel like an extension of the cast rather than simply accompaniment. I always appreciate live musicians being incorporated into a production, and this talented group made the experience even more entertaining. They were rocking it out, and I loved every minute!

Director David Weatherly clearly understood the musical's unapologetically campy style, allowing the cast to embrace the exaggerated comedy without restraint. Between a radioactive superhero, a corrupt politician, a lovestruck librarian, and an assortment of eccentric townspeople, the production offered an endless supply of ridiculous situations. The Weekend Theater has a reputation for exploring material beyond traditional mainstream offerings, and THE TOXIC AVENGER fit comfortably within that adventurous spirit.

Now, THE TOXIC AVENGER may not be everyone's cup of contaminated tea, especially with its mature humor and intentionally outrageous subject matter. However, for audiences who appreciate cult classics, rock musicals, and comedy that refuses to behave, this production was a Halloween treat. You all win my starry-heart eyes!

Up next is an original by one of my favorites and is running for one weekend only. Get your tickets at https://weekendtheater.org/ before it sells out!

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