Review: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Red Curtain Theatre in Conway

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Going to ROCKY HORROR on Halloween should be mandatory! Seriously, what better way to celebrate the spookiest night of the year than with fishnets, fabulous heels, outrageous characters, and a little deliciously inappropriate behavior? Red Curtain Theatre in Conway served up the perfect Halloween treat with Richard O'Brien's cult classic THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, running now through November 8, and I was more than happy to join in the madness! Under the direction of Daniel Cathers, with Music Director Chris Turner and Choreographer Rylee House, this production embraces the bizarre, the seductive, and the downright ridiculous. This show will have you quivering with antici---------pation!

For those unfamiliar with this delightfully twisted adventure, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW follows newly engaged sweethearts Brad Majors (Ben Parrish) and Janet Weiss (Mia Williams), whose road trip takes an unexpected turn when their car breaks down during a storm. Seeking help at a mysterious castle, they encounter the flamboyant Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tyler Alexander), an eccentric scientist with unusual houseguests and a rather unconventional experiment. With the assistance of Riff Raff (Kurt Baumann), Magenta (Morgan Horton), and Columbia (Dana Kordsmeier), Frank unveils his latest creation, Rocky (Tyson Hendrickson), setting off a bizarre series of events involving seduction, jealousy, science fiction, and plenty of rock music.

One of my favorite elements of this production is Red Curtain Theatre's decision to feature a different Narrator each night. What a fun idea! I had the pleasure of experiencing Cindy Nations in the role, and oh, what a treat she was! Nations was entertainingly dramatic and completely comfortable commanding the room. She knew exactly how to work a crowd, drawing audience members into the experience with her playful delivery and inclusive approach. It's too bad that I didn't get to see all the other narrators.

At the center of all this glorious madness is Tyler Alexander as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, and what a captivating performance he delivers! Alexander embodies the deliciously devious spirit of this production, bringing an irresistible combination of confidence and seduction to the stage. I particularly loved the silky quality of his voice, which practically purred during his interactions with Brad and Janet. His mischievous responses, suggestive remarks, and perfectly timed expressions made those exchanges especially entertaining, as he seemed to take immense pleasure in keeping his unsuspecting guests delightfully uncomfortable.

Ben Parrish and Mia Williams are wonderfully entertaining as Brad and Janet. Parrish leans into Brad's awkward, buttoned-up personality, while Williams brings an appealing sweetness to Janet that makes her transformation all the more amusing. Their contrasting personalities work especially well opposite Alexander, whose flirtatious Frank enjoys every opportunity to rattle them. The resulting exchanges are deliciously uncomfortable in the best possible way! I appreciated how completely they committed to the absurdity, making their interactions some of the evening's funniest moments.

And can we talk about Kurt Baumann, Morgan Horton, and Dana Kordsmeier? This trio was an absolute joy to watch! As Riff Raff, Magenta, and Columbia, respectively, they brought wonderfully eccentric personalities to the stage. Baumann has that unsettling quality that makes Riff Raff so intriguing, while Horton embraces Magenta's mischievous personality with playful confidence. Kordsmeier's Columbia adds another delightful dose of theatrical excess. Together, these three are a wonderfully entertaining combination of quirky, mysterious, and completely unhinged. Their interactions were so much fun that I often found myself watching them even when the focus was elsewhere.

Tyson Hendrickson certainly had the muscles to bring Rocky to life, and no one was complaining! But beyond those muscles, he embraced Rocky's exaggerated reactions and physical comedy, making his interactions with the other characters particularly amusing. After all, if you're going to create the perfect man, you might as well give the audience a little eye candy! And Hendrickson definitely delivered!

I am becoming a Ben Perry superfan, so seeing him as Eddie was a definite highlight of the evening! Perry brought such an infectious burst of attitude to the stage that I couldn't help but get excited the moment he appeared. Eddie may not have the most stage time, but Perry made every second count, embracing the character's rebellious rock 'n' roll attitude with confidence and enthusiasm.

Adding even more personality to this delightfully eccentric cast is Scot Polk as Dr. Scott, who joins the madness with his own dose of quirky charm. And can we give a little extra love to Bri Wallace as the Usherette? She has the delicious task of introducing us to this bizarre world through the iconic opening number, "Science Fiction/Double Feature," and what a fabulous way to get the party started! I love an opening that immediately pulls me into the theatrical experience, and Wallace helps set the mood for all the wonderfully inappropriate fun to come.

Of course, no production of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW would be complete without the iconic "Time Warp," and it remains one of my absolute favorites! There is no resisting that infectious beat, especially when everyone is encouraged to participate. The excitement was particularly contagious during the finale when the cast reprised the number, giving us one more opportunity to jump to the left, step to the right, and let loose alongside the performers. What a fabulous way to end the night!

The ensemble also deserves recognition for embracing the bold, uninhibited spirit of ROCKY HORROR. Clad in revealing costumes, fishnets, and barely-there ensembles, these performers brought confidence and personality to the stage. The featured dancers and Phantoms delivered playful interactions to enhance the production's scandalous atmosphere. Their commitment to the choreography and campy theatrical style proved that the outrageous costumes were only part of the appeal. They were a delight to watch!

One of the things I loved most was how Cathers utilized the entire theatre! The action wasn't confined to the stage, as performers danced through the space, ran past audience members, and interacted with us throughout the evening. I loved never knowing where the next burst of activity would come from! This immersive approach kept the energy moving and made us feel like we had stumbled directly into Frank-N-Furter's outrageous world. With so much happening all around us, I was constantly turning to see what I might be missing.

Another element I thoroughly enjoyed was the audience participation. ROCKY HORROR thrives on its devoted fans, and hearing people shout out those familiar "extra" lines during the performance was hilarious! Some audience members clearly knew exactly when to chime in, and I loved hearing their comments become part of the fun. The cast embraced the interruptions, making the experience feel wonderfully unpredictable. And don't forget to grab a props bag! Being able to participate in the madness adds another layer of entertainment, especially when the action is happening all around you. This is definitely not a show where you're expected to sit quietly and behave yourself, and thank goodness for that!

And extra bonus points go to whoever was responsible for the Barbie puppetry! Those hilariously inappropriate reenactments had me cracking up! Just when I thought things couldn't get more outrageous, along came Barbie to prove me wrong. Whoever was behind those dolls clearly understood the assignment. Bravo, you wonderfully twisted puppeteer!

So, if you haven't experienced the madness yet, Sunday, November 8, offers two final opportunities! Newly elected Conway Justice of the Peace Johnny Passmore will serve as Narrator for the Sunday afternoon performance at Red Curtain Theatre. Then, Sunday evening, the entire ROCKY HORROR crew moves the festivities to TC's Midtown Grill for one final celebration, with local favorite Perry Morriss as Narrator. Morriss always brings a larger-than-life personality to whatever production he joins, and I can only imagine the fun he'll have with this role!

And remember, don't dream it. Be it!

Cast

Frank-N-Furter: Tyler Alexander

Brad: Ben Parrish

Janet: Mia Williams

Riff Raff: Kurt Baumann

Magenta: Morgan Horton

Columbia: Dana Kordsmeier

Dr. Scott: Scot Polk

Rocky: Tyson Hendrickson

Eddie: Ben Perry

Usherette: Bri Wallace

Narrator (Halloween performance): Cindy Nations

Featured Dancers

Kaliya Cherry

Samuel Monroe

Rebecca Dillon

Avery Shellito

Rylee House

Bri Wallace

Pit Singers

Gracie Folks

Amber Welch

Phantoms

Noah Elrod

Darby Lytle

Remington Gonser

Rachel Hurley

Ally Coker-Quintus

Ainsley Epps

Dani Carter

Altin Parker

Jade Coldiron

Shiloh Seward

Amy Wittenburg

Creative and Production Team

Direction and Music

Director: Daniel Cathers

Music Director: Chris Turner

Choreographer: Rylee House

Stage Management

Stage Manager: Sarah Coker

Assistant Stage Manager: Shiloh Seward

Design and Technical

Scenic Design: Avery Shellito

Properties: Jon Sharp

Construction: Perry Morriss

Costume Design: Jaimie Flora and Daniel Cathers

Costume Supervisor: Jaimie Flora

Lighting Design: Solomon Gunyula

Sound Design: Dane Dickerson

Playback Technician: Trey Moore

Additional Production Team

Intimacy Director: Shiloh Seward

Narrator Wrangler: Trey Moore

Producer: Johnny Passmore

Production Sponsor: TC's Midtown Grill

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