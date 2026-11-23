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Leave it to the worst kids in the history of the world to remind us what Christmas is really all about! Kicking off the holiday season with a little mischief and a whole lot of Christmas spirit, The Lantern Theatre in Conway presented THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER from November 19–22. Directed by Rachel McKee, this family-friendly comedy reminds us that sometimes the most meaningful Christmas experiences come from the people we least expect. With a cast that brought together multiple generations of performers, this production was a wonderful way to usher in the holiday season.

Written by Barbara Robinson and based on her beloved children's book, THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER follows the six notoriously troublesome Herdman children—Ralph (Mark Gadberry), Imogene (Danni Logan), Leroy (Simon Cooney), Claude (Blake Bailey), Ollie (Pate Bailey), and Gladys (Dylan Lewis). When they discover that there are refreshments at church, they show up and subsequently take over the annual Christmas pageant. Grace Bradley (Ariel Anderson), who has reluctantly assumed responsibility for directing the production, finds herself dealing with children who have never heard the Christmas story and a congregation convinced that the entire event will be a disaster. However, through their unconventional interpretation of the Nativity, the Herdmans challenge everyone to reconsider the meaning behind their cherished holiday tradition.

Guiding us through this adventure was Dylan Goodeye as Beth Bradley, and I thought she was super brave coming straight out into the audience to deliver her lines. It takes a lot of courage for a young performer to get THAT close to theatregoers and speak directly to them, but the more she did it, the more confident she became. I loved watching her grow increasingly comfortable in her role as our storyteller. Rounding out the Bradley household were Chris Parkins as Bob and Amos Cooney as Charlie, whose family interactions helped establish the comedy and the chaos that was about to unfold.

I appreciated Ariel Anderson's Grace Bradley and her willingness to stand her ground. Between managing the Herdmans and fielding the opinions of practically every woman in the church, Grace certainly had her hands full. Anderson's character could have easily given in to the pressure to remove the Herdmans from the pageant, but instead, she gave them an opportunity that no one else seemed willing to offer. As someone who loves seeing children discover the joys of theatre, I especially appreciate that aspect of the story.

Of course, the Herdmans were the reason this Christmas pageant was so entertaining. Collectively, these six performers created a family whose reputation preceded them wherever they went. Despite their questionable behavior, their curiosity about the Christmas story was entirely understandable. They asked the questions that everyone else had stopped asking and approached the pageant without any preconceived notions of how it should be presented.

Danni Logan's Imogene Herdman really tugged at my heart. Imogene spent much of the play projecting a tough exterior, which made her emotional moments with the baby Jesus all the more powerful. Danni handled those scenes with such thoughtfulness and tenderness that it was touching to watch her character discover a softer side of herself.

Mark Gadberry as Ralph Herdman held his own alongside Danni's strong-willed Imogene. I enjoyed watching the dynamic between these two personalities as Mark matched Danni's energy without being overshadowed by her feisty character. Together, they established the intimidating reputation of the Herdman family, with Simon Cooney, Blake Bailey, and Pate Bailey helping round out this wonderfully dysfunctional group of siblings.

Then there was Dylan Lewis as Gladys, who was absolutely precious! Her enthusiastic delivery of “Shazaam!” as the Angel of the Lord was one of my favorite comedic moments. Forget the graceful, softly spoken angel that typically appears in Christmas pageants. Dylan's Gladys approached her heavenly assignment like a superhero announcing the greatest news in the history of mankind. I loved the spunk and personality she brought to the Nativity.

Charlotte Davis brought her own sassy personality to Alice, and I loved the attitude she infused into her character. As the self-appointed expert on how the Christmas pageant should be conducted, Charlotte's Alice was quite opinionated and had no problem expressing her disapproval of the Herdmans. Her confidence and spirited delivery made her an entertaining contrast to the unruly siblings.

The supporting cast, both young and seasoned, did a wonderful job of bringing this church community to life. I enjoyed the contrast between the children who were accustomed to following the pageant's traditions and the Herdmans, who had no interest in conforming. Equally entertaining were the adults, whose varying personalities and unsolicited opinions added to the comedy as Grace attempted to maintain order. Collectively, the ensemble worked well together, allowing their individual personalities to shine while contributing to the overall storytelling.

And what a treat it was to hear Brady Seymore sing at the end! Brady's beautiful vocals provided a tender conclusion to the production, allowing us to reflect on the message we had just experienced. After all the mischievous antics, laughter, and emotional discoveries, it was a lovely ending to a wonderful play.

As we enter the holiday season, when so many of us become preoccupied with decorating, shopping, and making everything picture-perfect, this play offers a timely reminder that Christmas doesn't have to be perfect to be beautiful. Rachel McKee and the entire cast and crew at The Lantern Theatre absolutely charmed me with their storytelling, and I couldn't think of a sweeter way to begin my holiday theatre adventures. Through the eyes of these wonderfully mischievous children, we were reminded of the true meaning of Christmas—the birth of Jesus and the love, hope, and grace that His arrival brought into the world. What a beautiful Christmas gift to the Conway community!

CAST

Bob — Chris Parkins

Grace — Ariel Anderson

Beth — Dylan Goodeye

Charlie — Amos Cooney

Ralph — Mark Gadberry

Imogene — Danni Logan

Leroy — Simon Cooney

Claude — Blake Bailey

Ollie — Pate Bailey

Gladys — Dylan Lewis

Alice — Charlotte Davis

Maxine — Stella Silva

Elmer — Seth Theriot

Hobie — Beau Gadberry

Beverly — Catalina Linck

Shirley — Anabelle McKee

Doris — Lyla Stone

Angel — Teigen McKee

Angel — Luci Linck

Soloist — Brady Seymore

Mrs. Armstrong — Margo Nunn

Mrs. Slocum — Laura Logan

Mrs. Clark — Brandy Seymore

Mrs. Clausing — Brittany Culp

Mrs. McCarthy — Gabrielle Neafsey

Reverend — Zachary Proctor

Fireman — Treece Ealy

Director: Rachel McKee

Playwright: Barbara Robinson

The race is on for the Arkansas Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 INTO THE WOODS Community Theatre of Cabot 20% 2 SWEENEY TODD- THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Pocket Community Theatre 10% 3 YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 10% 4 ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL Arts One Presents 8% 5 SHREK THE MUSICAL Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 5% Best Play 1 PETER PAN GOES WRONG Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 14% 2 YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU Pocket Community Theatre 14% 3 TWELVE ANGRY JURORS Community Theatre of Cabot 14% 4 ANGELS IN AMERICA PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES Actors Theatre of Little Rock 13% 5 AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES Actors Theatre of Little Rock 8% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Community Theatre of Cabot 16% 2 Pocket Community Theatre 13% 3 Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 11% 4 Actors Theatre of Little Rock 11% 5 Arts One Presents 9% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Dawson Claxton - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 6% 2 Annie Kay Coates - ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL Arts One Presents 6% 3 Alle Rose Parker - INTO THE WOODS Community Theatre of Cabot 5% 4 Olivia McDaniel - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 4% 5 Karis Martin - ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL The Royal Theatre 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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