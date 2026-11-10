Review: THE BATTLE OF BOAT at Arkansas State University Beebe

NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

November is the month for educational shows, and I love going to Arkansas State University-Beebe to see what creative productions their talented theatre students have been working on! This time, they took audiences on a childhood adventure with THE BATTLE OF BOAT, presented November 5–8. Directed by Ryan Gibbons, with dance and fight choreography and dialect coaching by Hope Hargrove, this ambitious musical featured colorful personalities, childhood rivalries, and surprisingly serious life lessons. I thoroughly enjoyed watching these college performers embrace their youthful roles!

Set in 1916 against the backdrop of World War I, THE BATTLE OF BOAT follows a group of children known as the Defenders, who spend their days creating adventures and battling a rival gang. Led by William, their conflicts gradually intersect with the troubling realities of the adult world. As friendships are tested and the possibility of war becomes real, the children discover that courage involves much more than winning battles. The musical explores loyalty, prejudice, acceptance, and the challenges of growing up.

T Canard brought a gentle yet protective nature to William, giving the young leader a quiet strength that made him easy to root for. I especially loved seeing his friends rally around him, determined to stand beside him even as the possibility of going to war became real. Canard captured William's compassion beautifully.

Angelica Burns continues to impress me with every character she takes on, and her portrayal of Frances was no exception. Her dramatic skills are remarkable, and I love how completely she immerses herself in her roles. Burns has a wonderful ability to bring emotional depth to her characters through her expressions, body language, and delivery. I have become quite the fan of her work!

Jack Tolleson brought a fun-loving personality to Beagle, embracing the character's mischievous, carefree nature. His playful energy added to the youthful spirit of the Defenders, making him simply fun to watch!

Graci Gossage caught my attention as Gladys. I absolutely loved her personality. She brought delightful energy to the character, and her vocals were a treat to hear. Gossage has a natural charm that made her one of my favorites.

And then there was Monica Bechhoefer as Florence, who may have been the most convincing little kid of the entire bunch! Oh, how I loved her! Bechhoefer completely embraced the unpredictable nature of childhood, especially with her hilariously unhinged reactions to everything happening around her. Her expressions and comedic timing were priceless, and I found myself watching her just to see what she would do next. She was a firecracker!

Rounding out the Defenders were Milo Stanish as Jack, James Meredith as Felix, Rachel Cheatham as Sybil, and Ferd Cromer as Jimmy, and what an entertaining bunch they were! These four added plenty of personality and playful energy to the group, making the children's adventures even more enjoyable. I loved watching their interactions, whether they were caught up in the excitement of their escapades or reacting to the trouble unfolding around them. They worked wonderfully alongside their fellow Defenders, capturing that wonderfully chaotic energy of kids who are convinced their plans are brilliant, and I thoroughly enjoyed the fun they brought to the stage.

Of course, what would a childhood adventure be without a good villain stirring up trouble? And you know how much I love a good bad guy!

Symphony Fox certainly delivered as Gripper, the rival gang's leader, and goodness, did that girl have a massive chip on her shoulder! Though her sad backstory explained some of her bitterness, I still couldn't excuse how unnecessarily mean she was to the younger kids. Fox embraced the character's unpleasant personality, creating a villain whose circumstances inspired sympathy even when her behavior made you want to give her a good talking-to.

Gripper's gang was every bit as tough and mean as she was! Hayden Brooks as Alfie, Jay Massingill as Roy, Julus Mixon as Martha, Shandracia Smith as Minnie, CC York as Gripper Guard #1, and Rylin Cearley as Gripper Guard #2 worked wonderfully as a unit. Their collective attitude and intimidating presence made them a formidable bunch who certainly knew how to bring the trouble!

Now, as much as I disliked Gripper's bullying, I have to admit there was one moment when I completely agreed with her! When the Defenders decided to build a boat and chase after William, Gripper argued that it was a terrible idea, and I was thinking, "You know what, Gripper? You're absolutely right!" I could see disaster written all over that plan, and wouldn't you know it, disaster was exactly what they got! Thankfully, nobody was seriously hurt, but goodness, those kids knew how to turn a bad idea into an even bigger adventure!

The musical score by Ethan Lewis Maltby, with lyrics by Jenna Donnelly, moves between adventurous ensemble numbers and more reflective moments. I particularly enjoyed the different voices throughout the production, with Gossage and Burns being vocal favorites. Hargrove's dance and fight choreography helped bring the children's conflicts to life, while the performers tackled the challenge of convincingly portraying much younger characters.

One of my favorite visual touches was the use of 3D-printed torches during a particularly serious moment in the production. I thought they were incredibly cool, and the way they were incorporated into the scene made the staging even more striking! Gibbons credited colleague Kendall Casey with creating them, noting that each torch required an impressive 24 hours to print. That kind of creativity and dedication certainly paid off, resulting in a visually stunning moment that made a lasting impression on me.

The additional ensemble included Katelyn Johnston, Andie Sanders, James Smith, Mo Haslip, Rose Cantrell, Quinn Henson, Sage Green, Quinn Darnold, Sam Rogers, Lauren Dedman, and Dylin Iracheta. Behind the scenes, students contributed to costumes, lighting, sound, props, stage management, and digital art, with several taking on multiple responsibilities.

In his director's note, Gibbons reflected on the growth of ASU-Beebe's theatre program over the past decade and the challenges of mounting this production, including its complicated score and rehearsals that began before fall classes. I also have to give major kudos to Gibbons and Hargrove for arranging a video chat between the students and the musical's creators about two weeks before opening night. How cool is that?! Giving students the opportunity to connect directly with the people who created the show is an incredible educational experience that extends far beyond the rehearsal room.

For more information about upcoming productions or interest in joining the program, visit www.asub.edu.

CAST

The Defenders

William — T Canard

Frances — Angelica Burns

Beagle — Jack Tolleson

Jack — Milo Stanish

Felix — James Meredith

Gladys — Graci Gossage

Sybil — Rachel Cheatham

Florence — Monica Bechhoefer

Jimmy — Ferd Cromer

Gripper's Gang

Gripper — Symphony Fox

Alfie — Hayden Brooks

Roy — Jay Massingill

Martha — Julus Mixon

Minnie — Shandracia Smith

Gripper Guard #1 — CC York

Gripper Guard #2 — Rylin Cearley

Ensemble

First Soprano

Katelyn Johnston

Andie Sanders

James Smith

Second Soprano

Mo Haslip — Captain

Rose Cantrell

Tenor

Quinn Henson — Captain

Sage Green

Quinn Darnold

Alto

Sam Rogers

Lauren Dedman

Bass

Dylin Iracheta

PRODUCTION AND CREATIVE TEAM

Music: Ethan Lewis Maltby

Lyrics: Jenna Donnelly

Director: Ryan Gibbons

Dance/Fight Choreography & Dialect Coach: Hope Hargrove

Assistant Director: Quinn Darnold

Stage Manager & Costumes: Sara Bremmon

Sound & Costumes: Dixie Howry

Head of Costumes & Assistant Stage Manager: Renise Cross

Costumes: Kota White

Costumes & Assistant Stage Manager: Dorothy Spangler

Costumes & Spotlight Operator: Tobias Shelley

Costumes & Light Board Operator: Zoe Tharpe

Digital Art: Dylin Iracheta

Lighting Design: Mattie Bryant

Costumes & Props: Julus Mixon

Costumes & Props: Luun Davis

Props & Spotlight Operator: Wren Scritchfield

Digital Art & Spotlight Operator: Jacob Johnston

Photographer: Estella Cordero

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone