Review: STRAIGHT NO CHASER: MAKING SPIRITS BRIGHT TOUR at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway

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I have officially seen STRAIGHT NO CHASER twice now, and I am completely, unapologetically, head-over-heels in love with these guys! Their voices, their humor, their personalities, and their ability to make an entire auditorium fall in love with them have me totally hooked. When they took the stage at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway on Wednesday, November 4, I was beyond excited to spend another evening with one of my favorite musical groups. And after this concert, I can confidently say that two performances are nowhere near enough. I need more STRAIGHT NO CHASER in my life!

For those unfamiliar with STRAIGHT NO CHASER, these gentlemen are an a cappella sensation whose remarkable vocal arrangements make you forget that there isn't a single traditional instrument accompanying them. Their voices provide everything from soaring melodies and rich harmonies to driving bass lines and impressive vocal percussion. However, what makes them absolutely irresistible to me is that they are equally talented comedians and entertainers. They know exactly how to make an audience laugh, swoon, sing along, and marvel at their musical abilities, sometimes all within the same song.

The evening kicked off with an energetic rendition of "Get Ready," immediately putting the audience in the mood for a fabulous night of entertainment. But before moving into their next number, the gentlemen took a moment to celebrate Conway, and oh, did they do their homework! One member welcomed the crowd with a hilarious tribute to our beloved Wampus Cats, Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre, and Toad Suck Daze. "If Conway was an actor, we'd say it has range," he joked. He then announced that they were bringing their most courageous show yet because they were daring to perform Christmas music three weeks before Thanksgiving. "Take that, Trans-Siberian Orchestra!" And apparently, these self-proclaimed bad boys of a cappella were also daring enough to wear white after Labor Day. "Take that, Project Runway!" By the time he declared that Conway might never be the same, I was already laughing. These guys know how to work a crowd, and I adored their clever incorporation of our local culture into the show.

With the crowd thoroughly charmed, they launched into "Where's My Husband," followed by a creative pairing of "Rule the World" and "Man I Need." Their musical versatility was already on full display, and I was loving every minute of it. "I've Been Everywhere" was modified to include everywhere SNC have been, giving the song a fun, personalized twist. Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" was an absolute treat for this Dolly-loving girl! Their playful take on Dolly's iconic hit had this devoted fan loving every note, and with Dolly's recent passing, the song carried an added layer of meaning. What a fun way to celebrate the music and legacy of a woman who has brought so much joy to so many!

The mood shifted with "Against All Odds," allowing their beautiful harmonies to take center stage. The first half continued with "Movie Medley Part 2" (I am a big fan of Movie Medley Part 1, so this was a pleasant surprise), "Dream On," and "Can't Stop the Feeling!" What a fantastic range of musical styles! From familiar movie music to classic rock and upbeat pop, these gentlemen are not afraid to tackle practically anything. Their arrangements are imaginative, their timing is impeccable, and they clearly understand how to keep an audience entertained.

Of course, the real magic behind STRAIGHT NO CHASER comes from the nine extraordinarily talented gentlemen who make up the group. Three of them, Steve Morgan, Walter Chase, and Jerome Collins, are original members dating back to the ensemble's formation in 1996. Thirty years later, they are still making music and entertaining audiences, and I absolutely love that connection to the group's history.

Steve Morgan sings baritone and serves as the group's Dance Captain, helping bring their playful stage presence to life. Walter "Walt" Chase contributes tenor vocals and is also a Pennsylvania-based freelance music producer and arranger. Jerome Collins sings Tenor 2 and has a theatrical background that particularly excites this Broadway-loving girl. At one point in his career, he was living in Hong Kong and portraying Simba in THE LION KING!

Tyler Trepp brings an impressive combination of talents to the ensemble, contributing tenor vocals, vocal percussion, and musical arrangements. I especially appreciate knowing that he helps create some of the intricate arrangements that make their sound so distinctive. Sargon "Seggie" Isho adds his baritone vocals to the group's rich harmonies, while Jasper Smith demonstrates his versatility by singing both baritone and Tenor 2. Their ability to blend so beautifully while maintaining their individual vocal identities is remarkable.

Holding down those wonderfully deep notes is bass vocalist Luke Bob Robinson, who gets some extra points from my family for an entirely different reason. Apparently, Luke Bob also plays Magic: The Gathering, which my son thinks is the coolest thing ever! In fact, that little discovery has officially made Luke Bob his favorite member of STRAIGHT NO CHASER.

Mike Luginbill contributes tenor vocals and brings additional musical expertise as a singer-songwriter and audio engineer. Rounding out this impressive ensemble is Freedom Young, who sings baritone and tenor while also contributing vocal percussion. Freedom has another interesting claim to fame, having had a recurring spot on Comedy Central's The Daily Show. With a background like that, he certainly fits right in with this group of musical comedians!

After intermission, STRAIGHT NO CHASER returned ready to sprinkle a little Christmas magic over Reynolds Performance Hall, and this fangirl was more than willing to embrace the holiday spirit! Now, here's my dilemma: Does this officially count as my first Christmas show of the season if only half the concert was Christmas music? I'm seriously debating this one because I do love keeping track of my holiday shows! But when nine handsome, ridiculously talented gentlemen start serenading me with Christmas favorites, who am I to argue? I'm counting it! "I'm the Happiest Christmas Tree" and "My Favorite Holiday Things" had me feeling like a kid on Christmas morning, while "I Wish I Had a River" slowed things down and reminded us just how beautifully these guys can sing. Christmas came early to Conway, and I was absolutely here for it!

The holiday selections continued with "Underneath the Tree" and "Mary, Did You Know?" And oh, my goodness, that performance of "Mary, Did You Know?" was absolutely breathtaking! The richness of their harmonies and the emotion they brought to the song created one of the most memorable moments of the evening. The audience certainly agreed, rewarding the gentlemen with the loudest and longest applause of the concert, with the exception of their beloved "The 12 Days of Christmas." It was one of those moments when the music speaks for itself, reminding everyone that beneath all the comedy and playful antics are some truly extraordinary vocalists. I was completely mesmerized!

Of course, it wouldn't be a STRAIGHT NO CHASER concert without a healthy dose of silliness! "The Chipmunk Song" added some seasonal fun, followed by a percussion lesson that highlighted another fascinating element of their performances. I have always been amazed by vocal percussionists who can produce such realistic instrumental sounds using only their mouths. The rhythms, sound effects, and musical textures these performers create are astonishing, especially when you remember that every sound you hear is coming from a human voice.

Then came the wonderfully outrageous "Nutcracker/Who Spiked the Eggnog?/Can-Can" medley, and I have one tiny complaint. I wanted MORE CAN-CAN! Don't get me wrong, the medley was a blast, and I loved the musical mischief these guys created, but I was secretly hoping they would perform the entire "Can-Can" number rather than just incorporating it into the medley. I mean, come on, gentlemen! You can't tease a girl with a little Can-Can and expect her to be satisfied! Their playful arrangements and comedic timing were delightful, but this fangirl would have happily cheered through the whole song. Consider that my official request for the next concert!

"Man with the Bag" kept the holiday celebration going before the gentlemen took time for introductions, giving the audience another opportunity to enjoy the individual personalities behind those magnificent voices. One of the things I appreciate most about this group is that they never come across as simply a collection of talented singers. They have the chemistry of longtime friends who genuinely enjoy performing together, and that camaraderie makes their concerts even more entertaining.

And then came the moment so many of us had been waiting for—"The 12 Days of Christmas!"

This is the song that helped make STRAIGHT NO CHASER famous, and experiencing it live is an absolute treat. Their wonderfully chaotic arrangement takes the familiar Christmas carol in all sorts of unexpected musical directions, and just when you think you know where it is going, they throw in another surprise. This time, during the beloved Toto portion, they added a Hanukkah remix at the end! I absolutely loved it! Their clever blending of holiday traditions with their signature musical humor made an already entertaining number even more delightful.

For their encore, the gentlemen performed "The Boys of Summer" without microphones. NO MICROPHONES! After an entire evening of remarkable vocal arrangements, they stripped away the amplification and allowed their natural voices to fill Reynolds Performance Hall. What an extraordinary way to conclude the concert! There is an intimacy to hearing a cappella music performed this way that makes the experience even more impressive. No electronic enhancement, no instrumental accompaniment, just nine exceptionally talented vocalists trusting their voices and one another. For someone who appreciates vocal talent as much as I do, this was a fabulous final treat.

Reynolds Performance Hall continues to bring outstanding entertainment to Central Arkansas, and I am grateful that STRAIGHT NO CHASER made Conway one of their concert stops. Having nationally recognized performers visit our area gives audiences the opportunity to experience exceptional talent close to home, and this group is exactly the kind of act that makes the venue's programming so appealing.

As for me, my second STRAIGHT NO CHASER concert only strengthened my devotion. I love their music, I love their personalities, and I absolutely adore watching them perform. They have mastered the art of combining extraordinary musicianship with genuine entertainment, and have earned my starry-heart eyes.

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