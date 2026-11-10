Review: SISTER ACT at Community Theatre Of Cabot

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Hallelujah! Somebody call the Vatican because Community Theatre of Cabot has a bona fide star in the convent, and I am completely starstruck! Angelica Glass takes center stage as Deloris Van Cartier in SISTER ACT, bringing the sass, powerhouse vocals, and larger-than-life personality this role demands. Running through November 15, this production serves up heavenly harmonies and hilarious gangsters that you do not want to miss. Under the direction of Deanna Carpenter, Breanne Selah, and Stephanie Boyer, with musical direction by Keith Percefull, this musical had me ready to jump up and join the choir!

Based on the beloved 1992 film starring Whoopi Goldberg, SISTER ACT follows Deloris Van Cartier, a nightclub singer who witnesses her gangster boyfriend Curtis commit murder. Placed in protective custody, she finds herself hiding in the last place anyone would expect—a convent! Forced to trade her sequins for a habit, Deloris clashes with the strict Mother Superior before discovering that the convent's struggling choir could use her musical talents. As she transforms the sisters into a singing sensation, Deloris discovers friendship and a purpose greater than fame. Featuring music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, and a book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner with additional material by Douglas Carter Beane, this musical delivers infectious songs and outrageous comedy.

Now, back to my girl Angelica Glass! WOW! I absolutely adored her portrayal of Deloris. Glass commanded the stage with the confidence of a seasoned headliner, delivering powerful vocals and sharp comedic timing while embracing every bit of the character's flamboyant personality. Whether belting out a musical number or stirring up trouble inside the convent, Glass was captivating. My starry-heart eyes were working overtime!

Of course, every fabulous diva needs someone who can stand up to her, and Vicky Whitt as Mother Superior was more than up for the challenge! Whitt held her own against Glass, bringing a commanding presence that perfectly contrasted Deloris's flamboyant behavior. Their interactions were among my favorite moments, especially their scene in the confessional booth! Watching these talented women go toe-to-toe was comedic gold.

Then we have Deloris's fabulous convent sidekicks, Becca Roling as Sister Mary Robert and Jessica Moser as Sister Mary Patrick. Oh, how I loved these two! Roling brought sweetness and innocence to Sister Mary Robert, making her transformation from timid young nun to confident performer especially enjoyable. Moser, meanwhile, was an absolute bundle of joy! Her bubbly personality and enthusiastic reactions made her a natural partner in Deloris's adventures. Together, these ladies created a hilarious, endearing trio. Their chemistry was so much fun that I was ready to throw on a habit and join their little girl gang!

One of my favorite musical numbers was the recurring "Take Me to Heaven." What begins as Deloris's flashy nightclub performance takes on a completely different personality when her musical influence reaches the convent. Watching the number evolve was a clever way to connect Deloris's two worlds. Each time the song returned, I became more excited to hear it again. That catchy melody stayed with me long after leaving the theatre!

The convent was filled with colorful personalities, including Shauna Haslip as Sister Mary Lazarus, Rita Melder as Sister Mary Martin-of-Tours, and Judy Grube as Sister Mary Theresa. The additional nuns—Patti Carson, Amy Whitt, Tasha Blazer, Judea Robinett, Nicole Little, Beverly Williams, Erin Bradley, Amanda Gates, Nicole Lucas, and Alle-Rose Parker—helped bring the sisterhood to life. Watching this collection of personalities embrace their inner divas during the choir numbers was thoroughly entertaining!

Now, you know I love a good bad guy, and Kaleb Lucas as Curtis certainly gave me one to enjoy! Dangerous, possessive, and convinced he can control Deloris, Curtis also gets one of my favorite songs, "When I Find My Baby." Oh, this number is wickedly entertaining! The music sounds smooth and almost romantic, but the lyrics are anything but sweet. Lucas embraced the villainous swagger, making Curtis the kind of theatrical bad guy I love watching, even though I certainly wouldn't want to meet him in a dark alley! And yo! Those side burns!!!

But TJ, though! Mac Haslip as TJ may be the cutest—and youngest—bad guy I have ever seen in a SISTER ACT production! Seriously, how was I supposed to be intimidated by someone so adorable? Haslip brought playful energy and comedic charm to Curtis's gang, making him an immediate favorite. While Curtis was busy being menacing, TJ was busy stealing my attention! He deserves extra fangirl appreciation for making villainy look so cute.

And then there was "Lady in the Long Black Dress," which remains one of my absolute favorite songs from SISTER ACT! Nathan Whitt as Joey, Logan Campos as Pablo, and Mac Haslip as TJ were hilarious as they attempted to charm their way into the convent. Watching these wannabe ladies' men strut, flirt, and demonstrate their questionable seduction techniques was comedic gold! Each brought his own personality to the number, and the audience was laughing right along with me. Between their exaggerated swagger, playful choreography, and ridiculous confidence in their ability to woo the nuns, this number was an absolute highlight.

On the law enforcement side, Dennis Gates as Eddie brought a sweetness that had me rooting for him, especially during "I Could Be That Guy." I felt such hope watching Eddie imagine becoming the confident, courageous man he longs to be. While Deloris dazzles everyone around her, Eddie quietly dreams of being someone worthy of her attention. Gates made me want to see him succeed!

Bryson Faulkner-Jones as Monsignor O'Hara was another delightful addition to the convent, and I especially loved how he leaned into all the excitement Deloris created! While Mother Superior was desperately trying to maintain order, Monsignor O'Hara seemed perfectly happy to embrace the musical madness taking over the church. Faulkner-Jones brought a playful enthusiasm to the role, and watching him become increasingly invested in the sisters' newfound popularity was hilarious.

Rounding out the cast, Alle-Rose Parker as Tina and Nicole Lucas as Michelle contributed to Deloris's nightclub world, while Rylan Barber portrayed Ernie and Stephen Redd appeared as the Pope. Ensemble members Judith Ryburn, Rylan Barber, Melissa Fulton, and Catalena Fulton completed this colorful collection of performers.

This show is a riot, and you really don't want to miss it. For tickets and additional information, visit www.ctcabot.org.

Production Credits

Directors: Deanna Carpenter, Breanne Selah, Stephanie Boyer

Musical Director: Keith Percefull

Assistant Directors: Breanne Selah, Stephanie Boyer

Choreographers: Alle-Rose Parker, Isabel Probus

Technical Director: Trenton Selah

Scenic Designer: Taryn Selah

Stage Manager: Toni Schlesz

Accompanist: Debbie Johnson

Assistant Musical Director: Amy Whitt

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