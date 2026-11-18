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A big green ogre, a hilariously energetic donkey, a Broadway-worthy princess, and a pint-sized villain with an enormous ego! Wildwood Park for the Arts in Little Rock has brought the wonderfully wacky world of SHREK THE MUSICAL to life, and what a fabulous production it is! Running through Sunday, November 22, this fairy-tale adventure is packed with colorful characters, laugh-out-loud comedy, impressive musical performances, and a live orchestra that elevates the entire experience. With so much talent on one stage, I found myself completely immersed in the magic of Far Far Away!

Based on the beloved DreamWorks animated film, SHREK THE MUSICAL features music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire. The story follows a grumpy ogre whose peaceful swamp is invaded by fairy-tale creatures banished from Duloc. Determined to reclaim his home, Shrek agrees to rescue Princess Fiona for the ridiculously self-important Lord Farquaad. Along the way, he befriends an overly enthusiastic Donkey, encounters a fabulous Dragon, and discovers that happily ever after doesn't always look the way fairy tales suggest.

One of the unexpected highlights of my evening was sitting next to producer Bruce Rentz, who poured his whole heart into bringing this production to life. Producing a musical of this magnitude is no small undertaking, especially one requiring elaborate costumes, imaginative scenery, and an entire kingdom of fairy-tale characters. I thoroughly enjoyed sharing the experience with someone who had invested so much passion into making it happen. His dedication deserves recognition, and the professional quality of this production speaks volumes about the talented team assembled to create it.

Alex Bush as Shrek

Photo credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

Leading the adventure was Alex Bush as Shrek, who fully embodied the lovable but gruff ogre. Bush captured Shrek's rough-around-the-edges personality with a convincing attitude and commanding stage presence. He embraced the character's grumpiness, making it clear that Shrek would much rather be left alone in his swamp than deal with anyone else's problems. What I particularly enjoyed was how Bush allowed us to see beyond that intimidating exterior. Beneath Shrek's gruff demeanor was an ogre who simply wanted to be accepted, and Bush made that vulnerability believable.

Quinton Sanders as Donkey

Photo credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

Oh, how I love me some Quinton Sanders! His portrayal of Donkey was absolutely hilarious, and watching him fully embrace the character's boundless energy was pure entertainment. Sanders threw himself into the role with such enthusiasm that Donkey's nonstop chatter, playful personality, and complete inability to recognize when Shrek had enough of him felt perfectly natural. His comedic timing and animated expressions made him a joy to watch, and I loved how he played off Bush's grumpy Shrek. Every time he bounded onto the stage, I was ready for whatever ridiculousness was coming next.

Now, let's talk about Amelia Strickland as Princess Fiona, because this young lady was absolutely Broadway-worthy! What a powerhouse of a performer! She had the vocals, personality, comedic timing, and stage presence to make Fiona a true leading lady. I loved how effortlessly she transitioned between Fiona's proper princess persona and her wonderfully quirky, unladylike side. Strickland commanded the stage with confidence, and I was completely captivated by her performance.

Amelia Strickland as Fiona and her Rat Tappers

Photo credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

One of my absolute favorite moments was Fiona's tap number with the Rat Tappers. Oh, how I loved that number! Strickland showed off her dancing abilities with confidence and precision, and the rats were fabulous right alongside her. Their synchronized tapping was a delight, and I could have happily watched them dance even longer.

One of my favorite scenic elements was the beautiful spiral staircase used during "I Know It's Today," which featured the three versions of Princess Fiona. Eleanor Whisenhunt as Young Fiona, Abbie Porter as Teen Fiona, and Strickland as adult Fiona brought the character's years of waiting for Prince Charming to life. I loved how the staircase visually connected the three stages of Fiona's life and allowed us to experience her transformation from an optimistic little girl to a grown woman who was more than ready to escape that tower! The three performers made the number even more delightful when their voices came together. It was a clever staging choice, and the beautiful blending of their voices added another layer of magic to the moment.

Eleanor Whisenhunt as Young Fiona, Abbie Porter as Teen Fiona,

and Amelia Strickland as adult Fiona

Photo credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

I laughed and laughed every time Mari Allen Burbank took the stage as Lord Farquaad! Their facial expressions alone were worth the price of admission, and that ridiculously pompous attitude had me completely entertained. Burbank embraced every ounce of Farquaad's inflated ego and created a character who was so full of himself that you couldn't help but love every absurd minute.

Mari Allen Burbank as Lord Farquaad and the Duloc Dancers

Photo credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

Ashley Merrill was absolutely beautiful as Dragon, and oh, did she have the attitude to match! Although her dragon costume wasn't quite as large or elaborate as some versions I've seen, Merrill proved that a performer doesn't need an enormous puppet to command the stage. She owned every bit of Dragon's sassy personality and brought confidence, attitude, and captivating stage presence to the role. I especially loved how she embraced Dragon's flirtatious side, which made her interactions with Donkey even more entertaining. Merrill was fierce, fabulous, and completely in control of her character. Sometimes the size of the dragon matters far less than the personality of the performer!

Ashley Merrill as Dragon and her slaves

Photo credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

John Broadwater was absolutely lovable as Pinocchio! He brought such a delightful personality to the not-so-little wooden boy that Pinocchio quickly became one of my favorite fairy-tale misfits. I loved how Broadwater embraced the character's quirky nature, and his charming characterization made Pinocchio someone I couldn't help but adore.

John Broadwater as Pinocchio and Liam Selhorst as Guard

with the Duloc Fairytale Creatures

Photo credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

The entire fairy-tale ensemble deserves a round of applause! What impressed me most was how cohesively they worked together while still allowing their individual personalities to shine. Every character had unique quirks, mannerisms, and comedic moments, and I loved watching those personalities come together to create such an entertaining group of misfits. The performers remained fully engaged in the storytelling, whether they were sharing the spotlight or reacting to the ridiculousness around them. Their chemistry was fantastic, and nobody seemed to get lost in the crowd despite the number of colorful characters competing for attention.

And you know I have to give bonus points for a live orchestra! Under the direction of conductor Scott Whitfield, the seven talented musicians took an already professional-quality production and elevated it to another level. Kristin Duckworth on keyboard, Matt Stone on guitar, Max Campbell on bass, Daniel Olah on drums and percussion, and Casey Karp and Barry McVinney on reeds brought Jeanine Tesori's wonderful score to life. I absolutely love hearing live musicians accompany musical theatre, and this ensemble added energy, richness, and excitement to the storytelling.

Photo credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

The creative and technical elements were equally important to the production's success. SHREK THE MUSICAL requires enormous coordination, from elaborate costumes and transformations to scenic changes and choreography. The production maintained a polished quality while allowing the performers' individual personalities to drive the comedy. With so many moving pieces, that level of teamwork was impressive.

One of my favorite details about this production had nothing to do with Shrek or Donkey! Wildwood found a creative way to involve the community by featuring a guest Bishop at select performances. Two of these opportunities were auctioned during Toast and Taste, Wildwood's fundraising event held a few weeks earlier.

Producer Bruce Rentz kicked off the guest appearances on November 13, followed by Randall Portoni, the highest bidder at Toast and Taste, who officiated on November 14. I attended that show, and Portoni did a wonderful job! On November 15, young Shep Howland took his turn, earning the affectionate introduction of "the smallest of the small." And no, they weren't talking about Lord Farquaad! Special appreciation goes to Shep's mother, Ali Howland, and Brianne Bush for supporting Wildwood. The fun continues with Kayla Christian on Friday, November 20, followed by Rex Wilkins at the Saturday, November 21 matinee, Roger Scott at the evening performance, and Chris Kane finishing out the run on Sunday, November 22. I love how Wildwood has turned a small role into a memorable community experience while supporting the arts!

SHREK THE MUSICAL reminds us that happily ever after doesn't have to involve a handsome prince, a perfect princess, or a beautiful castle. Sometimes it involves a muddy swamp, a stubborn ogre, an overly enthusiastic donkey, and a group of misfits who discover that being themselves is more than enough.

So gather your favorite fairy-tale creatures and head to Wildwood Park for the Arts before this adventure disappears into the swamp!

SHREK THE MUSICAL continues through Sunday, November 22, at Wildwood Park for the Arts, 20919 Denny Road in Little Rock. For tickets and additional information, visit www.wildwoodpark.org or call 501-821-7275.

Photo credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

CAST AND ORCHESTRA

Principal Cast and Fairy-Tale Characters

Alex Bush — Shrek

Amelia Strickland — Princess Fiona

Quinton Sanders — Donkey

Mari Allen Burbank — Lord Farquaad

Ashley Merrill — Dragon

Gus Wilder Howell — Young Shrek

Maddy Moore — Mama Ogre / Fairy Godmother

Nick Farr — Papa Ogre / Papa Bear

Byron Taylor — King Harold / Thelonius

Mandy Warford — Queen Lillian

Abbie Porter — Teen Fiona / Fairy

Eleanor Whisenhunt — Young Fiona / Baby Bear

Liam Selhorst — Captain of the Guards / Grumpy

John Broadwater — Pinocchio

Nyla Newton — Gingy (Sugar Plum)

Katie Choate — Wicked Witch

Tommie Tinker — Wolf

Jordan Easter, Tony Merrill, Dalton Thompson — Three Pigs

Emma Williams — Mama Bear

Annabelle Feilke — Humpty Dumpty

Hope Hinton — Elf

Connor Lemoir — Peter Pan

Reagan Madsen — Ugly Duckling

Kaitlyn Kelley — Mad Hatter

Olivia Dudley — White Rabbit

Ashlyn Guzman — Snow White

Isabelle Dudley — Goldilocks

Logan Hackley — Hansel

Lynn Johnson — Gretel

Sarahjane Lay — Fairy

Jordan Easter — Pied Piper

Photo credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

Duloc Dancers

Olivia Dudley, Annabelle Feilke, Hope Hinton, Lynn Johnson, Kaitlyn Kelley, Abby Grace Neufer, Adalyn Thompson, Pearson Vandiver, Emma Williams, Evie Williams.

Rat Tappers

Katie Choate, Logan Hackley, Gus Wilder Howell, Lynn Johnson, Sarahjane Lay, Connor Lemoir, Reagan Madsen, Maddy Moore, Nyla Newton, Abbie Porter, Mandy Warford, Eleanor Whisenhunt.

Three Blind Mice

Isabelle Dudley, Ashlyn Guzman, Reagan Madsen.

The Guards

Isaac Abel, Jett Holbert, Kerith Norwood, Liam Selhorst.

The Villagers

Logan Hackley, Lynn Johnson, Sarahjane Lay, Abby Grace Neufer, Abbie Porter, Adalyn Thompson, Pearson Vandiver, Evie Williams.

Old Knights

Isaac Abel, Jordan Easter, Dalton Thompson, Jett Holbert, Tony Merrill, Kerith Norwood, Liam Selhorst.

Live Orchestra

Scott Whitfield — Conductor

Kristin Duckworth — Keyboard

Matt Stone — Guitar

Max Campbell — Bass

Daniel Olah — Drums and Percussion

Casey Karp — Reed 1

Barry McVinney — Reed 2

Producer

Bruce Rentz

Guest Bishops

November 13 — Bruce Rentz

November 14 — Randall Portoni

November 15 — Shep Howland

November 20 — Kayla Christian

November 21 (Matinee) — Rex Wilkins

November 21 (Evening) — Roger Scott

November 22 — Chris Kane

The race is on for the Arkansas Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 INTO THE WOODS Community Theatre of Cabot 21% 2 YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 11% 3 ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL Arts One Presents 9% 4 SWEENEY TODD- THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Pocket Community Theatre 8% 5 SHREK THE MUSICAL Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 6% Best Play 1 PETER PAN GOES WRONG Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 16% 2 ANGELS IN AMERICA PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES Actors Theatre of Little Rock 13% 3 TWELVE ANGRY JURORS Community Theatre of Cabot 13% 4 YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU Pocket Community Theatre 12% 5 AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES Actors Theatre of Little Rock 8% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Community Theatre of Cabot 16% 2 Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 12% 3 Actors Theatre of Little Rock 11% 4 Pocket Community Theatre 11% 5 Arts One Presents 10% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Dawson Claxton - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 7% 2 Annie Kay Coates - ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL Arts One Presents 6% 3 Alle Rose Parker - INTO THE WOODS Community Theatre of Cabot 5% 4 Olivia McDaniel - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 4% 5 Karis Martin - ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL The Royal Theatre 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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