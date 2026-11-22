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Bah, humbug! Okay, not really! I love a good holiday show, especially when it involves a few ghosts, a grumpy old miser, and plenty of Christmas cheer! SCROOGE! THE MUSICAL has arrived at Murry's Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock, and this production gives audiences another opportunity to revisit Charles Dickens' beloved Christmas classic. With familiar faces, adorable young performers, and enough holiday spirit to warm even Ebenezer Scrooge's cold heart, Murry's is getting us into the Christmas mood! And with a holiday favorite like this one, I'm betting tickets will go fast. This show is sure to sell out, so don't wait until the last minute to get yours!

Of course, no visit to Murry's Dinner Playhouse is complete without enjoying lunch or dinner before the show! Since I attended on opening day, I missed out on the traditional holiday meal, but I'm certainly not complaining! We enjoyed cod, lasagna, and some delicious virgin piña coladas, and everything was yummy! And can I praise the wait staff for a moment? They absolutely spoil me! My waiter, Matthew Mentgen, is someone I absolutely adore, and he always makes me feel like family. The hospitality can't be beat here!

Directed and choreographed by Moriah Connerson, with music direction by Emily Tucker, SCROOGE! THE MUSICAL brings Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol to life through music, dancing, humor, and a few ghostly visitors. Based on the 1970 musical film, with book, music, and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse, the story follows Ebenezer Scrooge, a wealthy but miserable businessman who has absolutely no interest in Christmas. When his deceased business partner Jacob Marley appears on Christmas Eve, Scrooge learns that three spirits will visit him. Through journeys into his past, present, and possible future, he discovers how his decisions have affected those around him and that it isn't too late to change. Musical numbers such as "I Hate People," "December the Twenty-Fifth," "Thank You Very Much," and "I'll Begin Again" add personality to the familiar tale while balancing comedy, drama, and Christmas cheer.

Don Bolinger as Scrooge

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

One of the biggest treats of this production was seeing Don Bolinger take center stage as Ebenezer Scrooge! Anyone familiar with Murry's Dinner Playhouse knows that Bolinger is more often found in the director's chair, guiding productions and bringing out the best in other performers. While I certainly appreciate his work behind the scenes, I absolutely love watching him perform, so having him step away from directing to take on the leading role was a welcome surprise! Bolinger has a wonderful stage presence, and his portrayal of Scrooge gives him plenty of opportunities to show off his comedic timing and dramatic abilities. He embraces the character's grouchy disposition, stubbornness, and general dislike of humanity with such conviction that you almost forget how much fun he is having with the role. What impressed me most, though, was watching his gradual transformation as the ghosts challenged him to confront his past and reconsider his future. Bolinger allows those emotional changes to develop naturally, making Scrooge's eventual redemption all the more rewarding.

One of my favorite parts of this production was the Cratchit family. Led by Tim Cooper as Bob Cratchit and Katherine Greer as Mrs. Cratchit, this delightful family brought such a homey, sweet atmosphere to their scenes that I wanted to pull up a chair and join their Christmas celebration. Despite having very little, their home was filled with love, laughter, and an appreciation for simply being together.

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Ella Hays as Martha, Jaydon Clark as Peter, Ivy Hinton as Kathy, Jane Hinton as Belinda, and Edith Kotoun as Tiny Tim completed this charming family. Their interactions felt natural and inviting, providing a lovely contrast to Scrooge's lonely existence.

And can we talk about Tiny Tim for a moment? Edith Kotoun was a new face to me, but oh my goodness, what an adorable little Tiny Tim she made! She brought such sweetness and innocence to the role that I couldn't help but fall in love with her character. Tiny Tim may be small, but his importance to this story is enormous, and Kotoun was absolutely precious!

Edith Kotoun as Tiny Tim

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Now, let's get to those ghosts, because they certainly made Scrooge's Christmas Eve entertaining!

Jeff Bailey brought a delightful touch of comedy to Jacob Marley's Ghost, and I especially enjoyed his interactions with Bolinger's Scrooge. Though Marley arrives with a serious warning about the consequences of a selfish life, Bailey found opportunities to inject humor into their exchanges, making their scenes entertaining as well as spooky. His comedic timing added another layer of fun without taking away from the importance of Marley's message.

Jeff Bailey as Marley

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Brianna East was absolutely stunning as the Ghost of Christmas Past! She had such a beautiful presence onstage, and I was completely captivated by her portrayal. However, when it was revealed that she was also representing Ebenezer's sister, the moment became that much more heartbreaking. Suddenly, this wasn't simply a spirit guiding Scrooge through his memories. It was a deeply personal reminder of someone he had loved and lost. I really got caught up in that moment.

Don Bolinger as Scrooge and Brianna East as Ghost of Christmas Past

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

The journey into Scrooge's past also introduces Dakota Mansfield as Young Ebenezer and Jaydon Clark as Boy Scrooge. Ella Hays portrays Isabel (also new to me), whose relationship with the younger Ebenezer helps explain how his devotion to money cost him something far more valuable. These memories remind us that Scrooge wasn't always bitter and unkind. His disappointments and choices gradually shaped the man he became.

Roger M Eaves as Ghost of Christmas Present

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Roger M. Eaves was an absolute delight as the Ghost of Christmas Present, looking every bit like Father Christmas himself! With his jovial personality and commanding stage presence, Eaves brought a wonderful burst of holiday cheer to the stage. When he introduced the "Milk of Human Kindness," I had a feeling I knew exactly where this was going! With the way he was enjoying himself, I figured he'd be drunk by the second act! Eaves played up the spirit's merriment beautifully, and I loved how his exuberant personality brought some much-needed fun into Scrooge's otherwise miserable Christmas Eve.

Adrian Hinojosa as Mr. Fezziwig

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Adrian Hinojosa was another performer who kept me laughing throughout the show! His physical comedy and delightfully silly personality make him so much fun to watch, and he knows exactly how to get a laugh without even saying a word. As Scrooge's nephew Harry, he brought an infectious enthusiasm to the Christmas party scene, which looked like an absolute blast! Hinojosa also portrayed Mr. Fezziwig, giving him another opportunity to show off his entertaining personality. I always look forward to seeing what Adrian will do next because he has a wonderful knack for making even the smallest moments memorable!

Katherine Greer doubles as Mrs. Fezziwig, joining Hinojosa in portraying a couple whose generosity and enthusiasm remind Scrooge of a time when happiness mattered more than financial gain. The Fezziwigs represent the kind of people who make everyone around them feel welcome, and their celebration offers another glimpse of the joy Scrooge has pushed out of his life.

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Dakota Mansfield also appears as Tom Jenkins, while Natalie Canerday and Connerson portray Mrs. Dilber and Miss Dilber, respectively. With so many performers taking on multiple roles, this production requires considerable teamwork and coordination. I appreciate watching actors move between different personalities and moments in the story, especially within the intimate setting of dinner theatre.

Connerson has quite a bit on her plate with this production. In addition to directing, choreographing, and performing, she shares set design responsibilities with Bolinger. Bringing a large Christmas musical to Murry's stage requires creativity, particularly when the story travels between different locations and time periods. Set constructor Mark Carlisle and scenic painter Elaina Petroukhina contribute to the visual storytelling, while costumes by Anthony McBride, assisted by Dakota Mansfield, help distinguish the various characters. I especially enjoyed the Father Christmas appearance of Eaves' Ghost of Christmas Present, which complemented his cheerful personality perfectly.

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Behind the scenes, Keylan Alderson handles stage management, props, lighting, and sound, an impressive collection of responsibilities for a production involving supernatural encounters, musical numbers, and numerous character changes. Tucker's music direction also plays an important role in bringing Bricusse's score to life, allowing the story to move between its more emotional moments and festive celebrations.

Under the artistic direction of Glen J. Gilbert, Murry's continues to provide Central Arkansas audiences with an inviting place to enjoy live theatre. I am super excited for their next season coming up, beginning with BLITHE SPIRIT starting January 13. You should get season tickets and join me in the audience. I love it here!

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Cast

Don Bolinger — Ebenezer Scrooge

Tim Cooper — Bob Cratchit and Others

Jeff Bailey — Marley's Ghost and Others

Roger M. Eaves — Ghost of Christmas Present and Others

Adrian Hinojosa — Nephew Harry/Mr. Fezziwig and Others

Dakota Mansfield — Tom Jenkins/Young Ebenezer and Others

Natalie Canerday — Mrs. Dilber and Others

Katherine Greer — Mrs. Cratchit/Mrs. Fezziwig and Others

Brianna East — Ghost of Christmas Past and Others

Ella Hays — Isabel/Martha Cratchit and Others

Moriah Connerson — Miss Dilber and Others

Jaydon Clark — Peter Cratchit/Boy Scrooge and Others

Ivy Hinton — Kathy Cratchit and Others

Jane Hinton — Belinda Cratchit/Jenny and Others

Edith Kotoun — Tiny Tim Cratchit and Others

Creative Team

Artistic Director: Glen J. Gilbert

Director/Choreographer: Moriah Connerson

Music Director: Emily Tucker

Stage Manager/Props/Lights/Sound: Keylan Alderson

Set Design: Moriah Connerson and Don Bolinger

Set Construction: Mark Carlisle

Scenic Painter: Elaina Petroukhina

Costumes: Anthony McBride

Costume Assistant: Dakota Mansfield

SCROOGE! THE MUSICAL runs through December 31, 2026, at Murry's Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock. For tickets and additional information, visit www.murrysdp.com or call 501-562-3131.

The race is on for the Arkansas Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 INTO THE WOODS Community Theatre of Cabot 21% 2 YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 10% 3 SWEENEY TODD- THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Pocket Community Theatre 10% 4 ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL Arts One Presents 8% 5 SHREK THE MUSICAL Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 5% Best Play 1 PETER PAN GOES WRONG Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 15% 2 TWELVE ANGRY JURORS Community Theatre of Cabot 14% 3 YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU Pocket Community Theatre 14% 4 ANGELS IN AMERICA PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES Actors Theatre of Little Rock 13% 5 AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES Actors Theatre of Little Rock 8% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Community Theatre of Cabot 16% 2 Pocket Community Theatre 13% 3 Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 11% 4 Actors Theatre of Little Rock 11% 5 Arts One Presents 9% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Dawson Claxton - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 6% 2 Annie Kay Coates - ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL Arts One Presents 6% 3 Alle Rose Parker - INTO THE WOODS Community Theatre of Cabot 5% 4 Olivia McDaniel - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 4% 5 Karis Martin - ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL The Royal Theatre 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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