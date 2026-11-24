"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Review: POCKET CAROLS: A WINTER CELEBRATION at The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs
The Pocket Singers usher in the holiday season with Broadway favorites and festive melodies.
My talented, sparkly friends at The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs helped me get a head start on the holiday festivities with POCKET CAROLS: A WINTER CELEBRATION on Saturday, November 21. Under the direction of Bonnie Maisen and Assistant Director Leon Cabibi-Wilkin, the Pocket Singers combined two of my favorite things—holiday music and show tunes—for an evening of musical merriment. What better way to kick off the Christmas season than with these talented performers!
The evening opened with the Pocket Singers performing “Oh, Winter,” arranged by Cabibi-Wilkin. With eleven vocalists representing five vocal classifications, the ensemble had an assortment of voices with which to create musical textures, and WOW! Those harmonies blew me away! The buildup of the different vocal parts created such a rich, glorious sound that I could have listened to this arrangement over and over again.
Ann Leach followed with the timeless “I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm,” a selection associated with Frank Sinatra. I appreciate these older standards that continue to find their way into our holiday playlists generation after generation, and Ann's cheeky personality made it that much more entertaining.
Katie Potts and DeLainey Kirby brought some childhood nostalgia with “Heat Miser/Snow Miser” from THE YEAR WITHOUT A Santa Claus. Katie, the theatre teacher at Hot Springs High School, is absolutely one of my favorite people! As much as I enjoy watching the creative work she does with her students, I get extra excited when I see her perform. Pairing her with DeLainey was a fun choice, especially with the contrasting personalities of these outrageous characters. I love seeing our theatre educators get their own moments in the spotlight.
The mood shifted with Jenna Tillery and Bonnie Maisen's duet of “Winter Song” by Sara Bareilles and Ingrid Michaelson. These two beautiful women looked like winter angels, and their voices complemented each other wonderfully. I appreciated how these ladies brought beauty and tenderness to the more reflective emotions of the season.
I am such a fan of both DeLainey Kirby and Jenna Tillery, so having their Broadway solos back-to-back was a real treat! DeLainey's “Once Upon a December” from ANASTASIA transported me into an enchanting winter wonderland, while Jenna's “Another Winter in a Summer Town” from GREY GARDENS explored a considerably different emotional landscape. These ladies are not just beautiful singers; they are musical storytellers, and I get a little giddy whenever I see either of their names in a program.
Closing Act I was one of my favorite wintry songs, “White Winter Hymnal,” performed by the Pocket Singers using the Pentatonix version. The percussion provided by Cabibi-Wilkin and Kirby was a nice addition, adding another layer of musical texture without taking away from the choir. I thoroughly enjoyed Act I and was eager to see what other musical goodies my talented friends had in store for us.
Act II embraced the theatrical and playful aspects of Christmas, beginning with “What's This?” from THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS, performed by Bonnie Maisen, Bekah Wilson, Kelsey Beard, DeLainey Kirby, and Leon Cabibi-Wilkin. As someone who enjoys both Halloween and Christmas, I am always happy when Jack Skellington finds his way into the holiday festivities.
I absolutely loved the character work in Leon Cabibi-Wilkin's “Never Fall in Love with an Elf” from ELF: THE MUSICAL and Kathryn Cooley's “Santa Baby.” Leon embraced the wonderfully cynical attitude of someone who had learned a thing or two about holiday romance, while Kathryn turned on the charm with her flirtatious appeal to Santa for extravagant Christmas gifts. Both performers allowed their theatrical personalities to shine.
Jennifer Johnson followed with Heywood Banks' “You Ain't Gettin' Diddly Squat,” offering quite the humorous contrast to Cooley's requests. This was my first time hearing this song, and I absolutely loved it! Jennifer had so much attitude, and I got a kick out of watching her play off of three of her fellow Pocket Singers, who essentially served as her human props. Her comedic delivery and interactions with her friends turned the song into an entertaining little theatrical production of its own.
Bekah Wilson kept the festivities going with her spirited rendition of “We Need a Little Christmas” from MAME, followed by Jennifer Johnson, Kathryn Cooley, and Adam Maisen joining forces for the playful Drifters' version of “White Christmas.” What I loved about both numbers was how much fun everyone was having! Their enthusiasm was infectious, and watching these friends enjoy making music together made me even happier to be sharing in their Christmas celebration.
Director Bonnie Maisen took a solo turn with “Christmas Lullaby” from Jason Robert Brown's SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD, and once again, she was absolutely angelic! I could have listened to her gorgeous voice all evening. The tenderness with which she delivered this song about motherhood, hope, and new beginnings was captivating. After all the playful antics, it was lovely to bask in the serenity of Bonnie's performance and reflect on the more spiritual aspects of Christmas.
For the finale, the Pocket Singers came together for “Let It Go” from FROZEN. It is difficult to imagine a winter-themed musical celebration without Elsa's signature anthem, and bringing the ensemble together for this Disney favorite was a fitting conclusion to a delightful evening.
As we enter the busiest time of the year, I encourage everyone to make room in their holiday schedules for live performances. Between shopping, decorating, cooking, and trying to squeeze everything into our calendars, we sometimes forget to simply enjoy the festivities. Supporting our local artists is a wonderful way to give back to the community while creating Christmas memories with the people we love.
Meet the Pocket Singers
Soprano I
Kathryn Cooley
Jenna Tillery
Soprano II
Courtney Buckelew
Ann Leach
Bekah Wilson
Alto
Kelsey Beard
DeLainey Kirby
Katie Potts
Tenor
Adam Maisen
Baritone/Bass
Leon Cabibi-Wilkin
Creative and Technical Team
Director: Bonnie Maisen
Assistant Director: Leon Cabibi-Wilkin
Sound: Amelia Miles
Lights: Zoey Lawless
Backstage: Arbriana Irwin
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