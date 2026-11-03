Review: LUCY DARLING: SIMPLY DARLING at Robinson Center in Little Rock

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Article written by Guest Writer Blake Woodson

If you heard a rumbling near Broadway and Markham on Tuesday night, that was probably the 2800 fans of Lucy Darling. She was at Robinson Center Music Hall, and Little Rock apparently had no intention of behaving itself. On October 27, Carisa Hendrix brought her glamorous, quick-witted alter ego to town for Lucy Darling: Simply Darling. I have seen plenty of magicians and comedians over the years. I have also spent more than 20 years working around live entertainment. Even with all of that, I wasn’t quite prepared for how much fun this show would be.

For anyone who hasn’t met Lucy, picture a cocktail-loving socialite with old-Hollywood glamour, an exceptionally high opinion of herself and an answer for absolutely everything. She can charm an audience member, deliver a perfectly timed insult and perform a piece of magic that leaves you questioning your eyesight, all while looking as though this is barely interrupting her evening. Hendrix’s background in magic, comedy and variety performance gives Lucy plenty to work with. But it is the character herself who makes the whole thing click. You aren’t waiting through the jokes to get to the next trick. You’re enjoying Lucy so much that the magic occasionally catches you off guard. And the magic is good. Really good.

Through the fog and lights, framed by ferns, Lucy made an entrance worthy of the personality that followed. The dresses, the stage and the wonderfully theatrical delivery all set the mood. Then she started talking, and any hope of a quiet, respectable Tuesday evening was gone. An early mention of being told she had to try cheese dip in Arkansas helped establish a connection with the room. Throughout the evening, her exchanges with the crowd made the show feel personal to Little Rock. We were giving her plenty of material, and she knew exactly what to do with it.

Musical improviser TJ Shanoff, a veteran of Chicago’s Second City, joined her at the piano. His accompaniment and musical jokes were a pleasure in their own right, and he kept pace with an evening that could veer off in just about any direction.

Robinson Center, Little Rock, Oct. 27, 2026

Photo By: James Murphy

There is a particular joy in watching performers who can handle whatever an audience throws at them. Lucy seemed positively delighted by the possibilities. The men in the front row who helped with the acts certainly got more than a close view of the stage. So did the rest of us. Audience members used their cellphone lights to answer yes-or-no questions, turning the auditorium into part of the performance. Questions submitted before the show supplied material for “Ask Lucy,” which gave her another opportunity to demonstrate just how fast that mind works. I’ve seen audience participation feel like an obligation. Here, it was one of the best reasons to be in the room. A response from the crowd could become a running joke, and Lucy could get another laugh from a look or a pause before she even answered.

You're Welcome With Lucy Darling And Mark Ettinger

Warner Theatre, Washington DC, Feb. 27, 2026

Photo Credit: James Murphy

Somewhere in all that laughter, she still had a magic show to perform.

Her sleight of hand earned its share of gasps, although the astonishment rarely had time to settle before she had us laughing again. I won’t spoil the tricks. Trying to describe them would take away some of the pleasure, and I would much rather you have the chance to sit there wondering what on earth you just saw.

Let me set aside the reviewer language for a minute: I loved this show. I laughed hard, I was fooled repeatedly, and I would happily buy a ticket to see her again. Of all the comedy and magic shows I have attended, this one goes straight to the top of my list. Actually, to the number one spot.

The meet-and-greet deserves some credit, too.

For years, part of my job in radio was taking listeners through meet-and-greets. I know the routine: get everyone lined up, keep things moving, say hello, take the picture and make room for the next person. This one felt much more relaxed. Lucy’s photographer greeted people warmly and helped put even the most excited fans at ease. While Lucy visited with the guests ahead of me, there was time for a little conversation with him instead of simply waiting for my turn to be waved forward. When that turn came, she was present, engaged and happy to talk. It was a short visit, but it felt like a visit with family. Family you actually like. Family you want to stay close with for life.

Simply Darling With TJ Shanoff

Miller Theater, Philadelphia, PA, Feb. 20, 2026

Photo Credit: James Murphy

She asked me whether Arkansas was always this wild. Considering the crowd she had just spent the evening with, it was a fair question. Lucy told me that when she came offstage at intermission, people backstage kept commenting on the response. “It’s a Tuesday.” That seemed to be the part they couldn’t get over. I smiled and told her it was like this every night of the week. She also shared that a member of her production team who had worked as a sound engineer for Air Supply compared the crowd’s decibel level to those concerts. I didn’t have a meter with me, but my ears had no trouble believing the story. Little Rock showed up ready to have a good time, and Lucy gave us every reason to make some noise.

If Simply Darling comes anywhere near you, get a ticket. If you can add the meet-and-greet, I would recommend that, too. Whenever Lucy Darling returns to Little Rock, I’ll be there. Any night of the week.

If you missed her Little Rock show, she will be in the northeast part of the US for the next couple of weeks. For more information, visit her website at https://www.carisahendrix.com/.

Simply Darling With Lucy Darling And TJ Shanoff

The Wilbur, Boston, MA Feb. 27, 2026

Photo Credit: James Murphy

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