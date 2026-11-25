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November has been a wonderful month for educational theatre in Arkansas, and I love seeing our collegiate theatre programs tackle some of my favorite musicals. From November 13–22, the Arkansas State University Department of Theatre in Jonesboro took us down to Skid Row with LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, a delightfully twisted musical filled with romance, science fiction, dark comedy, and ridiculously catchy music. Under the direction of DayDay Robinson, who also served as intimacy choreographer and dialect coach, with musical direction by Dr. Kristen Sullivan and choreography by Libby Wills, this talented team brought one of musical theatre's most entertaining and outlandish adventures to life.

With music by Alan Menken and book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is based on the 1960 film of the same name. Seymour Krelborn (Zander Bishop), an awkward florist working for Mr. Mushnik (Jackson McGinnis), discovers an unusual plant that transforms his miserable existence into one filled with possibilities. He names the plant Audrey II after his coworker and secret crush Audrey (Lynzee Owens), who is involved in an abusive relationship with dentist Orin Scrivello (Adam Arizaga). Unfortunately, Seymour discovers that his botanical companion requires more than sunshine and water to survive. As the plant's appetite increases, Seymour finds himself in a predicament that gives an entirely new meaning to the phrase “feeding your plants.”

Seymour is one of those characters I want to scoop up and protect from the world, even when he starts making some seriously questionable decisions. Zander Bishop brought a unique sensitivity to this role that I haven't seen in previous portrayals, and I absolutely adored him for it. There was a genuine tenderness about his Seymour that made this lovable little nerd even more endearing, especially during his interactions with Audrey. From the desperation of “Grow for Me” to the excitement of his newfound celebrity, Bishop kept me emotionally invested in his journey.

Lynzee Owens gave us a glimpse into Audrey's sweet little dreams of domestic bliss with “Somewhere That's Green,” and I wanted so much for her to have that toaster, television, and backyard. Audrey is such an endearing character, and the sweetness of her interactions with Seymour made me root for these two even more. Of course, when Owens and Bishop came together for “Suddenly, Seymour,” they gave us a swoon-worthy musical moment. I enjoyed the tenderness between these two performers amid all the craziness happening around them.

Then there are the fabulous ladies who bring all that musical attitude to Skid Row! Alaina Hogan as Crystal, Celeste Harmon as Ronnette, and Ella Scott as Chiffon served as our guides throughout this crazy adventure. I love the 1960s girl-group influence in this musical, and between the harmonies, the choreography, and the sass, these ladies had some of the most entertaining material in the production. “Skid Row (Downtown)” is one of my absolute favorite numbers, and I always look forward to hearing the voices come together in this energetic introduction to their neighborhood. These three ladies are an essential part of what makes LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS so much fun.

Jackson McGinnis as Mr. Mushnik also had some wonderful comedic material. I particularly enjoy “Mushnik and Son,” when the previously disgruntled employer suddenly decides that Seymour is worthy of becoming a member of his family. The timing of this newfound affection is hilarious, and the musical number is such a fun departure from the rest of their interactions. I always get a kick out of watching these two characters navigate their increasingly ridiculous business arrangement.

Now, can we talk about Adam Arizaga? I was already a fan before he ever put on his dentist's attire! Arizaga had us laughing during the introductory number with his portrayal of the neighborhood drunk, and from that moment on, I was looking forward to seeing what else he was going to do. I love performers who can grab my attention even when they aren't the focal point of a scene, and Arizaga managed to do just that early in the production.

Then came Orin Scrivello! As much as I despise the character, “Dentist!” is easily one of my favorite songs in the musical, and I love watching performers embrace the outrageousness of this number. Arizaga had already won me over with his physical comedy, so I was especially excited to see him take on this gloriously ridiculous villain. Between the sadistic dentist and the assortment of other characters he portrayed throughout the musical, Arizaga had plenty of opportunities to showcase his comedic abilities. He was gloriously silly, and I was excited every time he popped back onto the stage.

Of course, no discussion of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS would be complete without giving attention to the biggest diva in the building, Audrey II! Providing the voice of the insatiable plant was La Ray Watson, with Allyson Hyatt and William Hankins responsible for puppetry. I love everything about this character, from the soulful musical numbers to the audacity of its demands. While “Feed Me (Git It)” is certainly entertaining, “Suppertime” is one of my personal favorites. I absolutely love the sinister, bluesy quality of that number, and Watson had some fabulous musical material with which to give this botanical menace its irresistible personality.

One of the cooler things about attending collegiate theatre productions is seeing just how elaborate their sets can get, and Scenic Designer Jeff McLaughlin certainly impressed me with this one. I especially loved the enormous dividing wall that transformed the stage from the streets of Skid Row to the interior of Mushnik's flower shop. It took several people to pull the wall apart and put it back together, and I found myself fascinated by the teamwork involved in those transitions. I also loved the winding staircase off to the side that Audrey used, which added another dimension to the playing space. With Costume Designer Claire Abernathy, Lighting Designer Joshua Gilpin, and Sound Designer Jarrett Robinett contributing their talents, the creative team gave us an engaging environment for this wonderfully bizarre adventure.

As much as I enjoy watching the performers, I also appreciate the talented individuals working behind the scenes. A musical of this nature requires a tremendous amount of teamwork, and I love that Arkansas State University provides its students with opportunities to explore so many different aspects of theatrical production. These artists deserve their own round of applause!

The additional creative team and production crew included:

Assistant Director: Jace Hahn

Assistant Costume Designer: Skylar Hilderbrand

Assistant Lighting Designer: Olin Hahn

Fight Choreographer and Assistant Dance Choreographer: Isaiah Wallis

Stage Manager: Ash Outlaw-Miller

Assistant Stage Managers: Kamyron LeFebvre, Walker Sloan, and Conner Ernes

Properties Managers: Jaleaha Sage and Wesley Thompson

Light Board Operator: Samiyyah Burkhalter

Sound Engineers: Olivia Steward, Maliah Anderson, and Alice Weatherford

Spotlight Operators: Jacklyn Stokes and Newt Livingston

Backstage Crew: Dakota Lundberg, Harrison Herget, Grayson Goad, and Garrett Veal

Wardrobe Crew: Kadarious Williams, Allison Trebilcock, Milo Smith, Morgan McNutt, and Josh Williams

House Managers: Emalee Gillean and RJ Moad

Although Audrey II has had its final feeding at the Fowler Center, the Arkansas State University Department of Theatre will continue its season with AN EVENING OF NEW WORKS, featuring student playwrights, February 19–21, 2027, followed by MEN ON BOATS by Jaclyn Backhaus, April 16–25. I encourage you to make the trip to Jonesboro and support these developing artists.

For more information about the Arkansas State University Department of Theatre, visit www.astate.edu or call the A-State Box Office at (870) 972-2781.

The race is on for the Arkansas Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 INTO THE WOODS Community Theatre of Cabot 20% 2 SWEENEY TODD- THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Pocket Community Theatre 10% 3 YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 10% 4 ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL Arts One Presents 8% 5 SHREK THE MUSICAL Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 5% Best Play 1 PETER PAN GOES WRONG Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 15% 2 YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU Pocket Community Theatre 14% 3 TWELVE ANGRY JURORS Community Theatre of Cabot 14% 4 ANGELS IN AMERICA PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES Actors Theatre of Little Rock 13% 5 AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES Actors Theatre of Little Rock 8% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Community Theatre of Cabot 16% 2 Pocket Community Theatre 13% 3 Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 11% 4 Actors Theatre of Little Rock 11% 5 Arts One Presents 9% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Dawson Claxton - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 6% 2 Annie Kay Coates - ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL Arts One Presents 6% 3 Alle Rose Parker - INTO THE WOODS Community Theatre of Cabot 5% 4 Olivia McDaniel - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 4% 5 Karis Martin - ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL The Royal Theatre 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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