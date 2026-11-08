Review: JIM HENSON’S FRAGGLE ROCK: BACK TO THE ROCK LIVE at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway

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Dance your cares away.... And believe me, that is exactly what I wanted to do when FRAGGLE ROCK: BACK TO THE ROCK LIVE! took over Reynolds Performance Hall on the University of Central Arkansas campus in Conway on Monday, November 2. Jim Henson's lovable, furry creatures brought their colorful world to life in a production bursting with music, laughter, and enough nostalgic charm to make my inner child downright giddy! And who says you need to bring a child to enjoy a children's show? I certainly didn't! Between singing along to that unforgettable theme song and watching the little ones dancing in the aisles, I was having just as much fun as they were. Truth be told, I was one catchy tune away from joining in the frolicking myself!

What made this performance even more meaningful was its purpose. The evening served as a benefit for Reynolds Performance Hall's Mainstage Series, which brings educational theatrical productions to children throughout Arkansas. All ticket sales went directly toward supporting the series, which has impacted more than 70,000 Arkansas children. I absolutely love knowing that our community is helping introduce young audiences to the magic of live theatre while enjoying an entertaining evening ourselves!

Written, choreographed, and directed by John Tartaglia, whose impressive theatrical credits include Avenue Q, Shrek the Musical, and Stephen Schwartz's The Secret Silk, this first-ever live Fraggle Rock production, titled “The Search for the Celebration Stone,” brings the beloved characters to the stage with immersive special effects, audience interaction, and plenty of theatrical magic. Along with hilarious new characters, the show offers a delightful blend of humor, drama, imagination, and touching moments. It is a wonderful introduction to live theatre for younger audiences while giving longtime Fraggle fans a chance to reconnect with their childhood favorites.

For those unfamiliar with the television series, Fraggle Rock debuted in 1983 and introduced viewers to an underground world inhabited by the fun-loving Fraggles, hardworking Doozers, and enormous Gorgs. Jim Henson's imaginative creation encouraged children to explore friendship, cooperation, and understanding through silly adventures and memorable music. More than four decades later, those lessons remain just as relevant.

The beauty of bringing Fraggle Rock to the stage is that each character possesses such a distinct personality. Gobo is the adventurous leader, Red is energetic and competitive, Mokey is the artistic dreamer, and Wembley is the lovable friend who wants everyone to get along. Then there is Boober, whose constant worrying makes him hilariously relatable. Together, their contrasting personalities create a wonderfully entertaining group of friends.

One of the biggest highlights was the puppetry. Watching these colorful creatures move, dance, and interact requires incredible coordination, yet the performers made their personalities shine. Bringing the Fraggles to life was the talented ensemble of Oliver Boston, Vincenzo Faruolo, Leonidus Gonzalez, Syd Gregory, Katelyn Harold, Trinity Estelle Harvey, Joel Morel, and Abigail Torres. Adding to the magic were the familiar character voices, including Dave Goelz as Boober, Karen Prell as Red, Donna Kimball as Mokey, Jordan Lockhart as Wembley, and John Tartaglia as Gobo.

And can we give some extra love to Jim Henson's Creature Shop for those fabulous puppets and costumes? Those wild hairstyles, oversized mouths, and exaggerated expressions are just as adorable today as they were on television. Combined with Anna Louizos' scenic design, Rob Denton's lighting, and Katherine Freer's video design, the production created a colorful theatrical playground. I have always been fascinated by Jim Henson's creations, and seeing these wonderfully quirky characters brought to life onstage was a treat!

Of course, a trip to Fraggle Rock wouldn't be complete without music! Featuring songs by Philip Balsam and Dennis Lee, along with Harvey Mason Jr., Andrew Hey, and Sam Ramirez, the production celebrated the musical tradition that helped make the original series so memorable. The familiar theme song alone was enough to send me straight back to childhood. And judging by the enthusiastic young dancers, the music was connecting with an entirely new generation.

Beyond the entertainment, Fraggle Rock has always carried important messages. The Fraggles, Doozers, and Gorgs share a world but frequently struggle to understand one another. Their adventures explore how friendship, communication, and cooperation can overcome differences, all while keeping audiences laughing.

Greenbrier homeschool mom Alice Bradley, who attended with her children, shared her family's excitement about seeing their favorite television characters come to life. "My kids and I watch the Fraggles on TV and were so excited when we heard it was coming to Conway. They teach so many social lessons like friendship, cooperation, and empathy. We had the best time!"

Reynolds Performance Hall continues to play an important role in the Central Arkansas arts community, offering everything from concerts and touring productions to educational programming. Through its Mainstage Series, children who might otherwise never experience professional theatre have the opportunity to discover music, acting, puppetry, and the excitement of a live performance. Somewhere among those 70,000 students could be a future Broadway star, director, musician, or lifelong supporter of the arts!

Executive Director Amanda Horton and her wonderful staff would like to give a big thank-you to Hilton Garden Inn for sponsoring FRAGGLE ROCK: BACK TO THE ROCK LIVE! and helping bring this imaginative production from Jim Henson's Creature Shop to Central Arkansas. Partnerships like this make a tremendous difference in keeping the performing arts accessible to younger generations, and I love seeing local businesses invest in our future theatre lovers.

And for anyone who left Reynolds Performance Hall wanting more Fraggle adventures, the fun doesn't have to end when the curtain closes! All episodes of Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, along with the original classic Fraggle Rock series, are streaming exclusively on Apple TV. And, if you want to catch their live show, the tour continues through the end of November. For more information, tickets, and tour dates, visit www.FraggleRockLive.com

For more information about Reynolds Performance Hall's upcoming performances and educational programming, visit uca.edu/publicappearances.

FRAGGLE ROCK: BACK TO THE ROCK LIVE!

“The Search for the Celebration Stone”

Live Performers

Oliver Boston

Vincenzo Faruolo

Leonidus Gonzalez

Syd Gregory

Katelyn Harold

Trinity Estelle Harvey

Joel Morel

Abigail Torres

Featuring the Voices Of

Dave Goelz — Boober, World's Oldest Fraggle, Uncle Travelling Matt

Karen Prell — Red

Donna Kimball — Mokey, Cotterpin Doozer, Storyteller Fraggle

Jordan Lockhart — Wembley

John Tartaglia — Gobo, Architect Doozer, Sprocket, Gunge

Aymee Garcia — Marjory the Trash Heap, Henchy

Dan Garza — Junior Gorg, Philo

Morgana Ignis — Suit Performer, Junior Gorg

Creative and Production Team

Writer, Director, and Choreographer: John Tartaglia

Associate Director / Dance Captain: Trinity Harvey

Puppet Wrangler / Puppet Captain: Vincenzo Faruolo

Scenic Design: Anna Louizos

Lighting Design: Rob Denton

Sound Design: Josh Liebert

Video Design: Katherine Freer

Props Design: Kelly Dujmovic

Additional Props Design: James Wojtal

Puppets and Costumes: Jim Henson's Creature Shop

Songs by: Philip Balsam and Dennis Lee; Harvey Mason Jr., Andrew Hey, and Sam Ramirez

Musical Production, Direction, and Incidental Music: Harvey Mason Media — Harvey Mason Jr., Andrew Hey, and Sam Ramirez

Music Production Assistance: Ana Krafchick

Production Management: Sara Sharos

Casting: Cindi Rush Casting

Marketing: Think Big Picture

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