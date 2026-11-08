Review: INTO THE WOODS at Southern Arkansas University Magnolia

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Be careful what you wish for, especially when Stephen Sondheim is involved! Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia invited audiences to venture INTO THE WOODS October 30 through November 2, bringing together beloved fairy-tale characters whose happily-ever-afters turn out to be far more complicated than anyone imagined. Directed by JoAnn Shaver, with music direction by Michael Womack and choreography by Amber Michael, this production featured colorful characters, beautiful costumes, clever comedy, and a fabulous live orchestra. These SAU thespians certainly knew how to entertain!

Featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Lapine, INTO THE WOODS intertwines the stories of Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk, and Rapunzel with the adventures of a Baker and his Wife, who desperately want a child. When a mysterious Witch sends the couple on a quest to reverse a family curse, their journeys become tangled with those of the other fairy-tale characters. Wishes are granted, consequences follow, and everyone discovers that life beyond happily ever after can be a little messy.

One of my favorite creative choices was how Shaver introduced us to this magical world. The production opened with the Narrator (Luke Butts) reading to his family, surrounded by a library filled with books. I absolutely loved this concept! Scenic Designer Joey Kaar created an imaginative backdrop that remained visible throughout the show, reminding us that these fairy tales were unfolding right out of the pages of a book. At one point, several books even tumbled onto the stage, and the characters simply stepped around them as they continued their adventures. I couldn't help but smile. After all, when you're wandering through a world of fairy tales, what's a few fallen books along the way?

Butts splendidly led the cast as the Narrator and Mysterious Man, establishing the storytelling atmosphere from the opening moments. With so many characters and storylines weaving together, he provided a steady presence, inviting us to follow him deeper into the woods.

Nicholas Martinez and Lucy Strahin were a dynamic duo as the Baker and Baker's Wife, commanding the stage whenever they appeared together. Martinez brought a strong presence to the Baker, while Strahin seemed absolutely destined to play his wife. Seriously, this role was made for Lucy! She embraced the character's determination, humor, and complicated desires with confidence. Their scenes together were engaging, but Strahin really had me giggling during her encounters with Cinderella's Prince (Tristyn Armstrong). Her confusion over suddenly finding herself in the wrong fairy tale was hilarious! Watching her navigate the unexpected romantic attention was one of my favorite comedic moments.

Jayla Lambert brought a deliciously calculated sense of control to the Witch, commanding attention with every move. Rather than relying solely on exaggerated villainy, Lambert approached the character with deliberate confidence that made her presence all the more intriguing. She knew exactly how to wield her power, and I loved watching her manipulate the fairy-tale world around her. Of course, one of the biggest crowd-pleasing moments came with the Witch's transformation! When Lambert emerged in her glamorous new appearance, the audience erupted into applause. And really, who doesn't love a fabulous makeover, especially when it comes with a little Sondheim magic?

Armstrong was an absolute hoot in his dual roles as Cinderella's Prince and the Wolf! As the Wolf, he went gloriously over the top, embracing the character's outrageous personality and delivering plenty of laughs. I couldn't get enough of his antics! Then, as Cinderella's Prince, he traded his wolfish behavior for royal charm, though his comedic timing remained just as entertaining. One of my favorite moments came during the search for the maiden whose foot would fit the golden slipper. When the stepsisters' desperate attempts resulted in blood, Armstrong's reactions were priceless!

Tianna Bonner was absolutely beautiful as Cinderella, looking every bit the fairy-tale princess! She had a lovely, regal presence that made her a natural fit for the role. Surrounded by the chaos of her dysfunctional family and the Prince's romantic pursuits, Bonner provided a graceful contrast to the hilarity unfolding around her.

Speaking of the Princes, Armstrong and Zephaniah Valentine, who portrayed Rapunzel's Prince, brought plenty of royal drama to the stage, especially during their duet, "Agony." The number was clearly an audience favorite, and really, who doesn't enjoy watching two princes lament their romantic troubles? Their exaggerated declarations of romantic suffering were hilarious, and the audience ate it up!

Jenna Tursky embraced the tragically dramatic nature of Rapunzel, bringing an abundance of theatrical emotion to the imprisoned princess. Between her complicated relationship with the Witch and her longing for a life beyond her tower, Rapunzel certainly had plenty to be dramatic about!

Egypt Dollmeyer brought plenty of spunk to Little Red Riding Hood, giving the familiar character a feisty personality that was fun to watch. She embraced Little Red's mischievous side, adding a delightful spark to the story.

Charlie Bradshaw brought an endearing quality to Jack, but it was his precious bond with Milky-White that really won me over. His affection for his beloved cow was adorable, and the interactions between Bradshaw and puppeteer Madeline Couture were among the sweetest moments of the production. Even though Milky-White was a puppet, their connection felt genuine, making it easy to understand why Jack was so reluctant to part with his four-legged friend.

And can we talk about Milky-White for a moment? Couture was an absolute delight! While the cow itself was a puppet, Couture added personality through her own facial expressions and reactions to the unfolding story. I found myself watching her just as much as the cow! Rather than simply holding the puppet, she remained engaged with the action, adding her own comedic charm. Kudos also go to Puppet Designer Liz Bowman and Assistant Puppet Designer Noah Bryant for bringing Milky-White to life.

Brie Madayag was wonderfully entertaining as Jack's Mother, bringing that perfect no-nonsense attitude of a woman who had absolutely had enough of her son's daydreaming! Her exasperation with Jack and his attachment to Milky-White added plenty of humor, especially when contrasted with Jack's innocent devotion to his cow.

Kai Russo brought plenty of personality to the dual roles of Cinderella's Stepmother and Granny, but Granny particularly caught my attention. Russo gave this smaller role so much character! Meanwhile, Emeras Kingslay as Florinda and Ray Burns as Lucinda were absolutely hilarious as Cinderella's stepsisters. Their attempts to force their feet into the slipper were comedy gold, especially when their desperation led to rather bloody consequences. Between their antics and the Prince's reactions, I was giggling through the entire scene. Who knew finding the perfect shoe could be so entertainingly disgusting?

The supporting cast helped populate this delightfully chaotic fairy-tale world. Noah Bryant portrayed the Steward, Ghennayjah Rowden appeared as Cinderella's Mother, and Kingston Henderson played Cinderella's Father. Rebecca Wren and Jazmin Wong appeared as Snow White and Sleeping Beauty, while Shannin Schroeder portrayed the Giant. Charlie Caswell, Elijah Halter, Danajah Penn, and Whit Shelton rounded out the ensemble.

The costumes were absolutely beautiful! Costume Designer Tatyana Thompson-Baker and her team brought the characters to life with gorgeous looks that complemented the imaginative storybook setting. From Cinderella's princess appearance to the Witch's dramatic transformation, the designs added so much to the production's visual appeal. I particularly loved how the costumes distinguished the various fairy tales while allowing all these colorful characters to exist in the same world.

And you know what earns extra points from me? A LIVE ORCHESTRA! Under the direction of Michael Womack, who also performed on piano, the musicians brought Sondheim's intricate score to life. INTO THE WOODS is no easy undertaking, with its complicated rhythms, overlapping melodies, and rapid-fire lyrics. Having live musicians accompany these talented performers made the experience even more enjoyable. Bravo to Womack and the entire orchestra!

Behind the scenes, Shaver was supported by Assistant Director Morgan Ayala, Assistant Music Director Kurtis Reeves, and Assistant Choreographer Carmelo Brown. Along with Kaar's scenic design and Thompson-Baker's costumes, Lighting Designer Steven Vick, Sound Designer Mitch Febuary, Hair and Makeup Designer Kalla Fudge, and Props Designer Whit Shelton contributed to the production's presentation. It takes tremendous teamwork to bring a musical of this scale to life, and these artists deserve recognition.

Southern Arkansas University has a wonderful theatre program, and productions like INTO THE WOODS demonstrate why. It is obvious that these young thespians are blossoming through the education and opportunities they are receiving at SAU. From the confident performances onstage to the impressive work behind the scenes, these students are developing their talents while gaining valuable theatrical experience. I love watching young artists grow, and it is exciting to see a university program nurturing the next generation of theatre professionals.

The audience was thoroughly entertained, and the excitement continued after the final curtain. As we made our way out of the auditorium, I enjoyed hearing fellow theatergoers discussing how wonderful the production had been. With its beautiful costumes, imaginative storybook setting, entertaining cast, and fabulous live orchestra, INTO THE WOODS gave us plenty to talk about. Bravo to Shaver, the faculty, students, musicians, and everyone involved! SAU has plenty to be proud of, and I look forward to seeing what these talented young artists do next!

CAST

Narrator / Mysterious Man: Luke Butts

Baker: Nicholas Martinez

Baker's Wife: Lucy Strahin

Witch: Jayla Lambert

Cinderella: Tianna Bonner

Jack: Charlie Bradshaw

Little Red Riding Hood: Egypt Dollmeyer

Cinderella's Prince / Wolf: Tristyn Armstrong

Rapunzel's Prince: Zephaniah Valentine

Milky-White Puppeteer: Madeline Couture

Jack's Mother: Brie Madayag

Rapunzel: Jenna Tursky

Cinderella's Stepmother / Granny: Kai Russo

Florinda: Emeras Kingslay

Lucinda: Ray Burns

Steward: Noah Bryant

Cinderella's Mother: Ghennayjah Rowden

Cinderella's Father: Kingston Henderson

Snow White / Ensemble: Rebecca Wren

Sleeping Beauty / Ensemble: Jazmin Wong

Giant: Shannin Schroeder

Ensemble: Charlie Caswell, Elijah Halter, Danajah Penn, Whit Shelton

CREATIVE AND PRODUCTION TEAM

Direction and Music

Director — JoAnn Shaver

Assistant Director — Morgan Ayala

Music Director — Michael Womack

Assistant Music Director — Kurtis Reeves

Choreographer — Amber Michael

Assistant Choreographer — Carmelo Brown

Dramaturg — Michael Womack

Assistant Dramaturg — Charlie Bradshaw

Production and Stage Management

Production Manager — Joey Kaar

Assistant Production Manager — Morgan Ayala

Technical Directors — Steven Vick and Joey Kaar

Stage Manager — Gracie Gates

Assistant Stage Managers — Savannah Sivils and Libby Stowell

Design and Technical Team

Scenic Designer — Joey Kaar

Assistant Scenic Designer / Scenic Charge Artist — Erica Zofcin

Costume Designer — Tatyana Thompson-Baker

Assistant Costume Designers — Emeras Kingslay and Kingston Henderson

Hair and Makeup Designer — Kalla Fudge

Assistant Hair and Makeup Designers — Ghennayjah Rowden and Madeline Couture

Wardrobe Supervisor — Jenna Tursky

Props Designer — Whit Shelton

Assistant Props Designer — Liz Bowman

Puppet Designer — Liz Bowman

Assistant Puppet Designer — Noah Bryant

Lighting Designer — Steven Vick

Assistant Lighting Designer / Board Operator — Bradlee Burroughs

Spotlight Operator — Brayden Rohrer

Sound Designer — Mitch Febuary

Assistant Sound Designer / Board Operator — Gracie Robertson

Additional Production Support

Painting Team — Alison Letson and Rebecca Wren

Props Crew — Rayonna Miller and Zephaniah Valentine

Backstage Crew — Charlie Caswell and Elijah Halter

Publicity Manager — Gracie Robertson

Publicity Team — Chelsea Sherlock

House Manager — Taylin Jones

Concessions — Alison Letson

Lobby Display Team — Alpha Psi Omega

Costume Shop Workers: Egypt Dollmeyer, Tristyn Armstrong, Emeras Kingslay, Kingston Henderson, and Kalla Fudge.

Prop & Scenic Shop Workers: Luke Butts, Charlie Bradshaw, Lucy Strahin, Bradlee Burroughs, Erica Zofcin, Morgan Ayala, Nicholas Martinez, Charlie Caswell, and Whit Shelton.

LIVE ORCHESTRA

Conductor / Piano: Michael Womack

Flute: Chelsea Sherlock

Clarinet: Sarah Mickey

Bass Clarinet: Loriann Hensel

Bassoon: Jackson Reynolds

Trumpet: Bryce Cummings

Horn: Carter Wall and Kimberly Martin

Keyboard: Daniel Yang

Percussion: Jeremiah Hughes

Violin: April Burt

Bass: Maylee Waddill

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