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I absolutely love discovering new places to experience live theatre, but getting to attend a school's very first musical makes the occasion even more exciting! On November 13–14, Director Tyler Lewis and his talented Wildcats made history with Disney's HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. at the Doug Dorris Performing Arts Center. What a milestone for these students! Not only did they get to bring one of Disney's most beloved musicals to life, but they also became the very first cast and crew to launch a musical theatre tradition in their gorgeous performance space! White Hall has a wonderful facility, and I can already imagine all the future productions that could fill that stage. I hope the community realizes what a treasure they have!

For those who somehow missed the Disney Channel phenomenon, HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. follows basketball star Troy Bolton (Brandt Lunsford) and academically gifted Gabriella Montez (Ah’Rianna Neal), who discover that they share a love of singing. Their decision to audition for the school musical creates quite the commotion among their classmates, especially the fabulous Sharpay Evans (Allison Carraway) and her brother Ryan (MJ Sides). With friendships, basketball championships, academic competitions, and musical auditions all competing for attention, the students of East High eventually discover that everyone deserves the opportunity to pursue their passions.

Now, let's talk about these Wildcats!

Brandt Lunsford stepped into the leading role of Troy Bolton, a character made famous by Zac Efron. That's a pretty recognizable pair of basketball shoes to fill! Opposite him was Ah’Rianna Neal as Gabriella Montez, the sweet, intelligent newcomer who discovers that there may be more to high school than academics. I love that these two students were paired together. Their chemistry brought a sweetness to Troy and Gabriella's budding romance, making it easy to root for them as they navigated the pressures of high school, and when it came time for their musical moments together, I couldn't help but get caught up in the excitement of seeing these two young performers take center stage. What a wonderful opportunity for both of them to lead their school's very first musical! I hope they realize how special that distinction is, because years from now, they will always be remembered as White Hall's original Troy and Gabriella.

And then we have Sharpay and Ryan! Allison Carraway took on the role of the fabulously dramatic Sharpay Evans, while MJ Sides portrayed her equally theatrical brother Ryan. These are two of my favorite characters in the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL universe because they are so delightfully over the top. I loved all the sass Carraway brought to Sharpay, and Sides' Ryan, bless him, had the job of keeping up with his sister's larger-than-life personality! I got such a kick out of their sibling dynamic, with Sharpay determined to be the center of attention and Ryan caught up in her fabulous world of theatrical ambition. Carraway had the kind of attitude that makes Sharpay so much fun to watch, while Sides brought his own personality to the brother who deserves a little spotlight of his own.

Londyn Spencer (Chad), Daryana Lopez-Sweet (Taylor), JaMaya White (Kelsi), Herman Browne II (Zeke), and Alyah Williams (Martha) were wonderful storytellers who helped bring the world of East High to life. I loved how each embraced their character's personality, adding humor, charm, and plenty of individuality to the production. Whether they were stirring up a little drama, encouraging their friends, or revealing their own unexpected talents, these young performers understood how to make their moments count. Their interactions helped keep the story moving, and I thoroughly enjoyed watching them contribute to the fun.

Tracey Darrough portrayed Coach Bolton, and Ciara took on the role of Ms. Darbus. Now, Ms. Darbus is my kind of teacher! Anyone who is that passionate about getting students involved in theatre automatically earns bonus points from me. And considering that White Hall was presenting its first musical, having Ms. Darbus enthusiastically promoting the performing arts seemed especially appropriate.

Of course, you cannot have HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL without a school full of Wildcats! Alina Simon, Chaslyn Grant, and Jaelynn Lawson joined the fun as cheerleaders, while Donovan Bellknap, Karson Persons, and Riya Kumar represented the Brainiacs. Bryson Lisenby, Rebecca Hall, Madison Hicks, and Denna Serey completed the cast as the Rebels.

I love seeing a large group of students involved in a production. It gives everyone a chance to fall in love with being on stage, and Mr. Lewis is creating an environment where students can discover talents they may not have even known they possessed. Some of these young performers may go on to pursue theatre professionally, while others may simply cherish the memories of being part of something so exciting. Either way, they are gaining confidence, building friendships, and learning the value of working together.

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. has all the favorite songs from the original musical. "Get'cha Head in the Game," "Stick to the Status Quo," "Breaking Free," and, of course, "We're All in This Together" are such recognizable numbers. I have loved these songs since the Disney Channel days, and I am always happy to revisit them. The music is catchy, the characters are fun, and the whole show practically begs audiences to embrace their inner Wildcat.

I also want to give a big shout-out to the students working behind the scenes. White Hall had students handling lighting, sound, costumes, makeup, props, marketing, management, and other production responsibilities. That's a lot of moving parts for any musical, much less a school's first one.

But the person I really want to celebrate is Director Tyler Lewis. There is a difference between directing a single production and building a theatre program, and Lewis clearly has his sights set on something much bigger.

After the final performance, Lewis shared a reflection that made me appreciate this production even more. He said he kept reminding his students of a line spoken by Ms. Darbus: "In the theater, anything is possible."

I absolutely love that!

Lewis explained that he wanted his cast and crew to understand the importance of what they had accomplished. They were not simply finishing a show. They were creating a legacy, establishing a foundation, and beginning a new tradition that could continue long after they graduated.

He also shared something that I wish every student involved in theatre could hear: "True theatre creates a space where all are welcomed. No one feels left out because they are different, but celebrated for being brave enough to be different."

Yes, Tyler! That is exactly what I love about theatre!

One of my favorite things about visiting schools throughout Arkansas is seeing students find their people. Theatre brings together athletes, musicians, artists, comedians, shy kids, outgoing kids, and students who may not have found another place where they feel completely comfortable being themselves. Watching these programs grow is one of the most rewarding parts of what I do.

But what Lewis shared next may be my favorite part of this entire White Hall experience.

After the final performance, he returned backstage to close up the theatre and discovered that his students had written encouraging and uplifting messages to one another on the mirrors.

And nobody told them to do it!

Oh, my goodness! How precious is that?

These students had just completed their school's first musical, and instead of simply gathering their belongings and heading home, they took the time to encourage one another. They celebrated their castmates and crew members without being prompted by an adult. That tells me they were taking to heart the very values Lewis had been working to instill.

For Lewis, seeing those messages was confirmation that the program was headed in the right direction. For me, it was a reminder of why I love educational theatre so much. Long after the final curtain falls, the relationships formed during a production can continue influencing these young people.

Lewis also thanked everyone who helped make the production possible, including the families, volunteers, supporters, and audience members who purchased tickets. He reminded the community, "Your support goes so much further than what you can see on stage."

And he is absolutely right!

I hope White Hall's administration, families, and community continue supporting this growing program. There are so many wonderful things happening in educational theatre across Arkansas, and I would love to see White Hall become another regular stop on my theatre calendar.

Congratulations to Tyler Lewis, the entire cast and crew, and everyone at White Hall High School who helped bring HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. to the stage. You have a beautiful theatre, enthusiastic students, and a director who genuinely wants to create a welcoming place for young performers. That sounds like the beginning of something pretty wonderful to me.

After all, we're all in this together!

Cast

Principal Cast

Brandt Lunsford — Troy Bolton

Ah’Rianna Neal — Gabriella Montez

Allison Carraway — Sharpay Evans

MJ Sides — Ryan Evans

Londyn Spencer — Chad

Daryana Lopez-Sweet — Taylor

JaMaya White — Kelsi

Herman Browne II — Zeke

Alyah Williams — Martha

Tracey Darrough — Coach Bolton

Ciara — Ms. Darbus

Cheerleaders

Alina Simon

Chaslyn Grant

Jaelynn Lawson

Brainiacs

Donovan Bellknap

Karson Persons

Riya Kumar

Rebels

Bryson Lisenby

Rebecca Hall

Madison Hicks

Denna Serey

Creative and Production Team

Director

Tyler Lewis

Lighting

Alexandria Moring

Chyna West

Sound

Kylie Raburn

Jonah Mizell

Adalena Chennault

Costumes

Zoey Hagler

Raven Reynolds

Emma Weatherford

Makeup

A’Niaya Wade

Props

Aubrey Nutter

Ava Garrett

Ava Estess

Marketing

Bella Hicks

Wadell Simon

Peyton Worsham

Management

Ainsleigh Keller

Cadence Sumler

Flexible Production Crew

Jeremy Simon

Robert Treadwell

Brayden Stingley

Taylah Williams

Ashlyn Morales

The race is on for the Arkansas Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 INTO THE WOODS Community Theatre of Cabot 21% 2 YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 11% 3 ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL Arts One Presents 9% 4 SWEENEY TODD- THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Pocket Community Theatre 7% 5 SHREK THE MUSICAL Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 5% Best Play 1 PETER PAN GOES WRONG Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 16% 2 ANGELS IN AMERICA PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES Actors Theatre of Little Rock 14% 3 TWELVE ANGRY JURORS Community Theatre of Cabot 14% 4 YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU Pocket Community Theatre 11% 5 AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES Actors Theatre of Little Rock 8% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Community Theatre of Cabot 16% 2 Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 12% 3 Actors Theatre of Little Rock 11% 4 Pocket Community Theatre 10% 5 Arts One Presents 10% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Dawson Claxton - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 7% 2 Annie Kay Coates - ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL Arts One Presents 6% 3 Alle Rose Parker - INTO THE WOODS Community Theatre of Cabot 5% 4 Olivia McDaniel - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 4% 5 Karis Martin - ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL The Royal Theatre 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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