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The older I get, the more interest I take in our history, so I especially love when my theatre adventures double as Arkansas history lessons. Even better is when those stories are being told in the very places where history unfolded! On November 21 and 22, the Old State House Museum in Little Rock presented HELAINE & THE LITTLE WAR, an original musical in two acts by David J. Eshelman, Charley Sandage, and Charlie T. Crow.

Before the performance, I had the opportunity to visit with a few of the gentlemen responsible for bringing this musical to the stage. I quickly discovered that their endeavor was the culmination of years of collaboration, friendship, research, and a determination to see a shared creative vision come to fruition.

The Story Behind HELAINE & THE LITTLE WAR

More than a decade ago, Charley Sandage and the late Charlie T. Crow began developing songs and scenarios about the Brooks-Baxter War of 1874 before realizing they needed someone with experience writing musical scripts.

Enter David J. Eshelman, professor and department head of Communication and Media Studies at Arkansas Tech University and founder and artistic director of Arkansas Radio Theatre. Eshelman assumed responsibility for the script while encouraging his collaborators to remain actively involved. The production eventually served as his half-sabbatical project.

David Eshelman

Eshelman directed the musical, and Cary Cox served as producer and Old State House liaison. Although the premise revolves around the political conflict in which Joseph Brooks and Elisha Baxter both laid claim to the Arkansas governorship, the writers approached the subject from a more personal perspective.

“The story that they did was to focus on the end of Reconstruction and the Brooks-Baxter War and its effect on ordinary Arkansans,” Eshelman explained.

Satia Spencer as Helaine

At the center of the narrative is Helaine, a formerly enslaved woman whose Little Rock tavern becomes a gathering place for people with differing backgrounds, opinions, and aspirations. As tensions escalate, the characters grapple with what freedom means in a society attempting to redefine itself following the Civil War. While Governor Elisha Baxter is an actual historical figure, the remaining characters are fictional creations inspired by the experiences of people living during that period.

“We often meet moments like that in history, moments of change and upheaval, and we have to decide what route we're going to take and how we deal with them,” Eshelman said. “So, as history does, it teaches us about how to deal with today, and that's what this story does.”

Kelsey Johnson, Taylor LeRon, Brayden Phillips, Satia Spencer

A Musical Built on Friendship

An earlier version of HELAINE & THE LITTLE WAR was presented during TheatreSquared's Arkansas New Play Festival in 2016, followed by public readings in Pine Bluff and Little Rock in 2018. Arkansas mezzo-soprano Satia Spencer, whom Crow knew through Second Presbyterian Church, participated in those readings and was among the first people Sandage contacted when the opportunity arose for a full production.

“When she said yes, I thought, okay, we can do it,” Sandage recalled.

Now, anyone who knows me knows how much I adore Satia Spencer. I would follow this woman anywhere! If I found out she was singing the alphabet at the bus depot, I'd have front-row seats! Her voice is absolutely exquisite, and she possesses a commanding stage presence that naturally draws you into her storytelling. I completely understand why Sandage felt confident moving forward once she agreed to participate.

David Eshelman and Satia Spencer

Sadly, Crow passed away before he could see their work fully realized. The presence of Mrs. Crow at the performance made the occasion particularly meaningful.

“I'm seeing it full-fledged done,” Sandage said.

How wonderful that he could finally experience the fruits of their labor while honoring the memory of his dear friend.

David Ware, David Eshelman, Lexi McAlister

History Comes Alive at the Old State House

The museum's architecture provided an authentic backdrop that would be nearly impossible to recreate in a conventional theatre. Eshelman intentionally kept the scenic elements minimal, particularly since some of the events depicted occurred within those very walls.

“Why hide the historical structure?” Eshelman said. “That's the real deal right behind you.”

The charming David Ware, our Arkansas State Historian, was an especially fitting choice to portray Governor Elisha Baxter. When I approached him for an interview, he was trying to get Sandage to talk him down from his pre-show jitters, which I found rather endearing. Nearly 50 years had passed since Ware last appeared in a theatrical production, so his nervousness was understandable. His daughter, who works in technical theatre, had traveled all the way from Baltimore to see her dad in the spotlight. I absolutely loved that!

David Ware as Governor Elisha Baxter

Bringing the Characters to Life

As much as I enjoy listening to Spencer sing, I was equally invested in her portrayal of Helaine. Her character's determination to maintain her independence gave me someone to root for, and I became genuinely concerned about her welfare.

The scenes between Spencer and Eshelman's Colonel Louis St. Cyr had my friend and me so worked up! As the Colonel moved closer and closer to Helaine, I found myself mumbling under my breath, “Don't you touch her!” Spencer conveyed the complexities of a woman trying to maintain her dignity under threatening circumstances. Meanwhile, Eshelman did slimy so well that I was about ready to join the war myself! It takes a talented performer to make me temporarily forget that I actually like the person playing the villain!

David Eshelman and Satia Spencer

Taylor LèRon, who portrayed Senator Aloysius Hardy, has such a beautiful, rich voice! I loved the warmth and depth of his vocals and looked forward to his musical moments. Brayden Phillips, Lexi McAlister, Kelsey Johnson, and Nathan Barnes completed the ensemble. Together, these eight actors humanized the political conflict and gave us a greater appreciation for those whose futures depended on its outcome.

Of course, bonus points for live musicians! Under the direction of Rick Couch, Becky Ellison on keyboard, Matt Treadway on guitar, and Oksana Pavilionis on violin delivered a score with folk and Americana influences. The arrangements offered a refreshing departure from the traditional Broadway sound and beautifully complemented the surroundings. I especially appreciate that our own Arkansas songwriters composed these pieces. Sandage, a historian and retired educator, received the Arkansas Arts Council's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2024.

Satia Spencer and Taylor LeRon

Bringing Generations of Performers Together

I was particularly pleased to see several of our younger theatre artists involved in this project. Jacksonville High School students Brayden Phillips, Kelsey Johnson, and Beautiful Johnson, Bryant High School student Nathan Barnes, and UALR students Lexi McAlister and Anari Barrett worked alongside experienced professionals. Arkansas Tech University also had considerable representation through graduates Taylor LèRon, Sarah Pollock, and Laken Rudelis, as well as the university's Director of Theatre, Frances Roberson.

“I'll miss this group,” Eshelman said. “It's a nice mixture of seasoned professional actors and high school and college.”

I applaud Eshelman for providing these students with such a valuable educational opportunity. Beyond developing their theatrical skills, they gained firsthand experience with the process of staging an original work and explored a significant chapter in their home state's past.

Nathan Barnes and Lexi McAlister

Looking Toward the Future

Eshelman expressed interest in seeing HELAINE & THE LITTLE WAR staged in a venue with expanded lighting and technical capabilities.

“If any of the theaters of Little Rock, because it's set in Little Rock, if any of them wanted to take this and do the next thing with it, I think it could be very, very interesting to see what it would be like in a more traditional theater,” Eshelman said.

Kelsey Johnson as Dominique

I certainly hope another theatre embraces this piece, particularly with the possibility of making it accessible to more Arkansas students. Our state has a wealth of stories worth telling, and the performing arts offer an engaging alternative to learning about them solely through textbooks.

BroadwayWorld applauds the Old State House Museum and everyone involved in HELAINE & THE LITTLE WAR. I imagine Charlie T. Crow would have been incredibly proud of what his friends accomplished. For more information about the Old State House Museum, visit www.arkansasheritage.com/old-state-house-museum.

CAST (in order of appearance)

Governor Elisha Baxter – David Ware

Henry Hardy – Brayden Phillips

Senator Aloysius Hardy – Taylor LèRon

Colonel Louis St. Cyr – David J. Eshelman

Sarah St. Cyr – Lexi McAlister

Dominique – Kelsey Johnson

Andy Benton – Nathan Barnes

Helaine – Satia Spencer

Brayden Phillips, Taylor LeRon, Nathan Barnes

PRODUCTION STAFF

Producer & Old State House Liaison – Cary Cox

Director – David J. Eshelman

Musical Director – Rick Couch

Keyboardist – Becky Ellison

Guitarist – Matt Treadway

Violinist – Oksana Pavilionis

Stage Manager – Laken Rudelis

Assistant Stage Manager/Props Coordinator – Beautiful Johnson

Lighting Designer/Operator – Sarah Pollock

Costume Designer/Coordinator – Anari Barrett

Props Designer – Frances Roberson

Sound Manager – Jordan Craighead

David Ware and David Eshelman

HISTORICAL CONSULTANTS

Dr. Cherisse Jones-Branch

Mr. Tom Dillard

Dr. Tom DeBlack

The late Dr. John Graves

The race is on for the Arkansas Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 INTO THE WOODS Community Theatre of Cabot 20% 2 SWEENEY TODD- THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Pocket Community Theatre 10% 3 YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 10% 4 ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL Arts One Presents 8% 5 SHREK THE MUSICAL Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 5% Best Play 1 PETER PAN GOES WRONG Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 15% 2 YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU Pocket Community Theatre 14% 3 TWELVE ANGRY JURORS Community Theatre of Cabot 14% 4 ANGELS IN AMERICA PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES Actors Theatre of Little Rock 13% 5 AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES Actors Theatre of Little Rock 8% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Community Theatre of Cabot 16% 2 Pocket Community Theatre 13% 3 Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 11% 4 Actors Theatre of Little Rock 11% 5 Arts One Presents 9% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Dawson Claxton - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 6% 2 Annie Kay Coates - ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL Arts One Presents 6% 3 Alle Rose Parker - INTO THE WOODS Community Theatre of Cabot 5% 4 Olivia McDaniel - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 4% 5 Karis Martin - ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL The Royal Theatre 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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