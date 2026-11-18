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One of the coolest things about the University of Central Arkansas Theatre Department is that they aren't afraid to take a classic story, turn it upside down, and give audiences something completely unexpected! I love seeing young artists encouraged to explore familiar works through fresh perspectives, especially when the results are as outrageously entertaining as DRACULA: A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY, REALLY. Written by Kate Hamill and directed by Lauren Carlton, this isn't your grandmother's vampire story! With plenty of blood, twisted humor, outrageous characters, and seriously empowered women, UCA has given Bram Stoker's legendary tale a deliciously wicked makeover. And let me tell you, this cast embraced every gory, crazy minute of it!

DRACULA: A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY, REALLY transforms the familiar vampire story into a battle against manipulation, oppression, and men who believe they have the right to control women. As Dracula terrorizes those around him, Mina Harker, Lucy Westenra, and Doctor Van Helsing confront a monster whose greatest weapon isn't necessarily his fangs. Blending gothic horror with dark comedy and feminist empowerment, Hamill gives the women an opportunity to fight back rather than simply become victims.

What I enjoyed most was how completely the cast committed to the absurdity. Nobody held back! From outrageous physical comedy to dramatic confrontations and wonderfully disturbing behavior, these actors weren't afraid to get weird, messy, or downright ridiculous. They understood the assignment, and I loved watching them dive headfirst into the madness!

Shawn Metz was a wonderfully entertaining Dracula, embracing the character's sinister arrogance while allowing his ridiculous qualities to shine through. He made Dracula someone we could enjoy watching while still wanting to see him defeated. However, his final moments absolutely won me over!

Shawn Metz as Dracula

Photo Credit: Zoe Gronwald

I love a good death scene, but my favorite moment came AFTER Dracula had already been killed. As the scene went dark, Metz, still completely in character, contorted his body into a ridiculous position while making a disgruntled sound that perfectly expressed Dracula's disappointment over his demise. I absolutely lost it! Even in defeat, Metz refused to let his character go quietly. That unexpected bit of physical comedy was brilliant!

Chihiro Nakazaki as Mina Harker captured my attention as her character found the courage to stand against Dracula. Watching Mina transform from someone caught in the vampire's terrifying world into a woman determined to fight back was exciting! Nakazaki gave her character growing confidence that made me want to cheer her on. I was completely invested in her victory.

Maci Dorrough as Lucy Westenra gave me plenty to think about! Lucy certainly knew how to play the mating game with Doctor George Seward (Aidan Allison), but underneath that flirtatious exterior was a young woman desperate for something more. She wished they could avoid becoming respectable ladies, finding husbands, and surrendering their adventures, longing instead to remain "mad young creatures" forever.

That sentiment stayed with me as Lucy became entangled with Dracula. Was she drawn to his dangerous world because it seemed more exciting than the predictable future awaiting her as Seward's wife? Did surrendering to Dracula somehow seem preferable to surrendering her independence to marriage? What an interesting contradiction! Dorrough captured that struggle between societal expectations and Lucy's longing for freedom, adding another fascinating dimension to Hamill's feminist interpretation.

I always love seeing performers from my hometown of Morrilton onstage, so I was excited to see Morrilton High School graduate Aidan Allison portraying Doctor George Seward! Allison managed to make Seward both a perfect gentleman and a complete jerk simultaneously! Beneath those respectable manners was a man convinced he knew what was best for everyone, especially the women. I wanted to appreciate his good intentions while also giving him a good talking-to! Thankfully, he began redeeming himself when he finally accepted Mina's help. I appreciated how Allison allowed his character to grow beyond his old-fashioned attitudes.

Chihiro Nakazaki as Mina Harker and Bryce Nunn as Jonathan Harker

Photo Credit: Zoe Gronwald

Phoebe Grinder's Doctor Van Helsing was a delightful contrast to proper Victorian society! While everyone else worried about manners and appearances, Van Helsing came charging in with the confidence of someone straight out of the Wild West. I absolutely loved it! Grinder gave her character a no-nonsense attitude, especially when dealing with men who expected her to behave like a proper lady. She repeatedly reminded them that she was "no lady," and I loved her even more for it! Her independence and willingness to take charge made her a force to be reckoned with.

I was pleasantly surprised to see Denise Chandler as Renfield! Having graduated from Hot Springs High School in May, Chandler was a familiar face, but I hadn't realized she had joined UCA's theatre program. What a wonderful surprise!

Beneath Renfield's bizarre behavior was what I considered the saddest story of the production. Her overwhelming sense of rejection and dejection affected me deeply. I felt that pain to my core! Chandler portrayed someone desperately wanting to matter, yet destined to be discarded by the very person she sought to please. Watching that emotional struggle made me emotional, which in turn made me incredibly proud of Chandler. If this is how she's beginning her college theatre career, I can't wait to see what comes next!

Another familiar face was Bryce Nunn as Jonathan Harker! Nunn is another of my favorite Hot Springs graduates, and I've long considered him a phenomenal character actor. Jonathan experienced a plethora of emotions, and Nunn navigated them beautifully. From fear and confusion to desperation and determination, his emotional journey was as unpredictable as the horrors surrounding him.

However, his final moments really got me! When the ending suggested Jonathan might become the next Dracula, my eyes lit up! Oh, the possibilities! After watching Nunn navigate such an emotional roller coaster, the thought of him embracing an entirely new sinister personality was almost too exciting. Now THAT is a transformation I'd love to see! When do we get Part Two?

Kylie Andrews and Savannah Wilkinson were another entertaining duo! Andrews portrayed Marilla and the Maid, while Wilkinson played Drusilla, the Merchant, and Miller. Their character transitions were fun, but those costume changes were fantastic! My favorite was when they went from pristine white gowns to similar gowns covered in blood. What a wonderfully gruesome transformation! The contrast was visually striking, and I loved the theatrical surprise. Costume Designer Echo Mitchell and Assistant Costume Designer Shawn Metz deserve extra applause for those deliciously gory details!

Director Lauren Carlton brought together an ensemble that understood Hamill's unconventional script, balancing outrageous comedy with its serious examination of manipulation and abusive power. The students weren't simply performing unusual characters; they were exploring challenging themes while developing their abilities as storytellers.

Phoebe Grinder as Doctor Van Helsing and Shawn Metz as Dracula

Photo Credit: Zoe Gronwald

The quality of education UCA's theatre students are receiving is evident both onstage and behind the scenes. From acting and directing to scenic design, lighting, sound, costumes, and stage management, these young artists are gaining valuable experience in a collaborative theatrical environment. Working on ambitious productions alongside experienced artists gives them opportunities to develop creativity, technical skills, and professional discipline. The results speak for themselves!

That's why I love supporting educational theatre. We're watching young performers discover their strengths, take creative risks, and grow into the artists they're becoming. Seeing familiar faces continue their journeys while discovering new talent makes these productions especially rewarding.

DRACULA: A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY, REALLY is bloody, bizarre, funny, and unapologetically feminist. It gives audiences plenty to think about while allowing its talented cast to have a wonderfully wicked time onstage. If you enjoy vampire stories with extra attitude and women who refuse to be victims, head to Conway and sink your teeth into this one!

DRACULA: A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY, REALLY continues through Sunday, November 22, at the Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

Cast

Mina Harker: Chihiro Nakazaki

Lucy Westenra: Maci Dorrough

Doctor Van Helsing: Phoebe Grinder

Dracula: Shawn Metz

Jonathan Harker: Bryce Nunn

Doctor George Seward: Aidan Allison

Renfield: Denise Chandler

Marilla / Maid: Kylie Andrews

Drusilla / Merchant / Miller: Savannah Wilkinson

Creative & Production Team

Director: Lauren Carlton

Assistant Director: Ashleigh Mathews

Dramaturg: JJ Pickers

Scenic Designer: André De Castro

Lighting Designer: Josh Anderson (Guest Artist)

Assistant Lighting Designer: Landon Galloway

Costume Designer: Echo Mitchell

Assistant Costume Designer: Shawn Metz

Sound Designer: John Thomas

Properties Coordinator: Madie Mullaney

Technical Director: Austin Aschbrenner

Assistant Technical Director: Kylie Viveiros

Stage Manager: Jackson Ray

Assistant Stage Managers: Olyvia Freed and Nex Beavers

Photographer: Zoe Gronwald

The race is on for the Arkansas Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 INTO THE WOODS Community Theatre of Cabot 21% 2 YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 11% 3 ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL Arts One Presents 9% 4 SWEENEY TODD- THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Pocket Community Theatre 7% 5 SHREK THE MUSICAL Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 6% Best Play 1 PETER PAN GOES WRONG Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 16% 2 ANGELS IN AMERICA PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES Actors Theatre of Little Rock 13% 3 TWELVE ANGRY JURORS Community Theatre of Cabot 13% 4 YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU Pocket Community Theatre 11% 5 AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES Actors Theatre of Little Rock 8% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Community Theatre of Cabot 16% 2 Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 12% 3 Actors Theatre of Little Rock 11% 4 Pocket Community Theatre 10% 5 Arts One Presents 10% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Dawson Claxton - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 7% 2 Annie Kay Coates - ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL Arts One Presents 6% 3 Alle Rose Parker - INTO THE WOODS Community Theatre of Cabot 5% 4 Olivia McDaniel - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 4% 5 Karis Martin - ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL The Royal Theatre 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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