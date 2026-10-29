Review: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at UA Little Rock Theatre

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WARNING! This will probably be a mushy review. DEAR EVAN HANSEN is already an emotional musical, but this production at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Theatre, running October 21–25 under the direction of Caelon Colbert and Music Direction from Leslie Harper, had me reaching for tissues before it even started! You see, this was my daughter Emma Bertram's final college production before graduating in December. My baby girl was taking her last bow as a university student, and this momma was NOT prepared! I started crying before the show began, and the tears continued through the final curtain. Between the heartbreaking storyline, beautiful music, and realization that this chapter of Emma's life was ending, I was a complete mess. Consider yourself warned. This review comes straight from a very proud theatre momma's heart!

Featuring music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and a book by Steven Levenson, DEAR EVAN HANSEN follows a socially anxious teenager who desperately wants to belong. When a therapeutic letter Evan writes to himself is discovered with classmate Connor Murphy after Connor dies by suicide, Connor's family mistakenly believes the boys were friends. Rather than correcting the misunderstanding, Evan creates an elaborate fictional friendship that brings him the acceptance he has always wanted. As his story spreads through social media, his lies become increasingly difficult to maintain, ultimately forcing him to confront the consequences of his choices.

Dawson Teague as Evan Hansen

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

At the center of this emotional roller coaster is Dawson Teague as Evan Hansen, and WOW! Dawson was absolutely unbelievable! He completely committed to the role, embracing the nervous mannerisms, awkward movements, and anxious tics that define Evan's socially uncomfortable personality. His hesitant speech, constant fidgeting, and difficulty maintaining conversations made the character feel remarkably authentic. I never felt like I was watching someone pretending to be awkward. I believed every second!

And what a vocally demanding role! Songs such as "Waving Through a Window" require rapid phrasing, sustained notes, and emotional intensity, while "For Forever" shifts from intimate storytelling into a sweeping musical declaration. Then comes "Words Fail," where Evan's carefully constructed world collapses. Dawson understood that this character requires more than strong vocals; every nervous gesture and emotional shift contributes to the storytelling. Even when I wanted to shake Evan for his terrible decisions, Dawson made me understand the loneliness behind them. What an impressive performance!

Marionna Parker and Dawson Teague

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

One of the perks of attending twice was seeing both Marionna Parker and Victoria Gardner portray Zoe Murphy, and I loved how each actress made the character her own! Zoe is navigating complicated grief over her brother's death while unexpectedly developing feelings for Evan. Songs such as "Requiem" and "Only Us" reveal her conflicting emotions, and experiencing two interpretations reminded me why I love live theatre. Each actress brought something personal to the role, making both performances rewarding.

Dawson Teague and Brooke Carter Wallace

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

Brooke Carter Wallace portrays Heidi Hansen, Evan's hardworking single mother, who loves her son fiercely but struggles to understand his emotional needs. Her story is particularly heartbreaking because she is doing everything possible to provide for Evan while unintentionally missing how desperately he needs her. "So Big/So Small" is one of those songs that can reduce an audience to tears, and frankly, I related too well to her character.

Luke Ferguson, Satia Spencer, Duane Jackson, Marionna Parker

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

Equally compelling is Satia Spencer as Cynthia Murphy, Connor's grieving mother, who desperately searches for answers about the son she has lost. Cynthia and Heidi represent different experiences of motherhood, yet both share an overwhelming desire to protect their children.

On a personal note, I am especially grateful that Emma had the opportunity to work alongside Brooke and Satia. These women are absolute powerhouse performers, and I admire them tremendously! Their experience, dedication, and talent make them wonderful examples for young artists. Knowing my daughter spent her final college production learning from performers I respect so deeply makes this experience even more meaningful. What a gift!

Duane Jackson portrays Larry Murphy, Connor's father, whose grief often emerges through frustration and emotional restraint. I have enjoyed watching Duane in numerous productions, but this is my favorite performance of his so far! Larry struggles to express his love while attempting to hold his family together, and "To Break in a Glove" offers a particularly touching glimpse into his relationship with fatherhood. Seeing Duane embrace such a vulnerable, emotionally layered character gave me an even greater appreciation for his versatility. I absolutely loved this side of his talent!

Dawson Teague and Luke Ferguson

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

Luke Ferguson portrays Connor Murphy, whose death sets the story in motion. After what felt like a little absence from the local theatre scene, I was thrilled to see Luke's name back in a cast list! He has natural charisma and leading-man charm that can make the girls swoon, but Connor allows him to explore a darker side of his talent. Angry, isolated, and deeply troubled, Connor remains present throughout the musical as an imagined version of himself, appearing through Evan's fabricated memories and internal conversations. I especially enjoyed the contrast between the real Connor and the more playful, idealized version Evan creates. Luke handled these different dimensions beautifully, and I hope this marks his return to the local theatre circuit!

Dawson Teague, Rashid Shabazz, Angelino Juario, Micah Hall

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

Thankfully, this emotional musical offers some much-needed comedy, and Angelino Juario as Jared Kleinman was absolutely hilarious! Angelino seemed completely connected to his character, delivering sarcastic remarks and quick-witted observations with effortless timing. I especially loved how well he worked with Dawson Teague's Evan and Emma Bertram's Alana. His exchanges with Evan, particularly as Jared helps manufacture evidence of Evan's supposed friendship with Connor, were wonderfully entertaining. Meanwhile, his interactions with Alana brought another amusing dynamic to the group. Their contrasting personalities and natural chemistry made these scenes especially enjoyable. Angelino certainly knew how to get a laugh out of me!

Emma Bertram as Alana Beck

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

And now, please excuse me while I have a proud momma moment!

Emma Bertram portrays Alana Beck, the ambitious student who helps establish the Connor Project, and I absolutely loved watching her embrace this character! My Emma was funny, boisterous, and full of personality, bringing infectious energy to her scenes. Was she possibly a little typecast? Maybe! But I love it! Alana's outspoken enthusiasm and determination fit Emma's natural personality so well that I couldn't help grinning whenever she appeared. Beneath Alana's confident, take-charge exterior, however, is another teenager struggling with loneliness and the desire to belong. I especially enjoyed Emma's interactions with Dawson and Angelino, whose contrasting personalities made their scenes together even more entertaining.

Knowing this was Emma's final college production made every moment sweeter. I have watched her grow as a performer, and seeing her finish this chapter with a character that allowed her personality to shine was such a gift. Thank you to Caelon for giving her this wonderful opportunity, and thank you cast for giving her suck a great experience!

Cast of Dear Evan Hansen

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

The Virtual Community ensemble, featuring Victoria Gardner, Diego Ladino, Micah Hall, Rashid Shabazz, and Georgia Geren, represents the online world that rapidly amplifies Evan's story. Their presence emphasizes how quickly social media can transform a personal tragedy into a public phenomenon. Gardner also understudied Zoe, Hall understudied Alana, Shabazz understudied Connor, and Geren understudied Heidi and Cynthia. Isabella Jernigan served as Virtual Community swing.

University theatre programs provide invaluable opportunities for emerging performers to develop their craft, explore difficult material, and build lasting connections. UA Little Rock Theatre continues to offer young artists a place to grow while sharing meaningful stories with the community.

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

For me, DEAR EVAN HANSEN will always represent both a celebration and a goodbye. I am excited for everything awaiting Emma after graduation, but I would be lying if I said I was ready for this chapter to end. The curtain eventually falls, but the memories remain long after the auditorium goes dark.

Congratulations to the entire cast and creative team for a memorable production, and especially to my sweet girl, who graduates in December.

Emma, wherever life takes you, I hope you always remember that you will always be found by the people who love you. Thank you to the cast and production/creative team. I love you all!

Production and Creative Team

Director: Caelon Colbert

Production Manager: Stacy Pendergraft

Music Director: Leslie Harper

Assistant Director: Stef Bailey

Assistant to the Director: Robert Cage IV

Production Stage Manager: Anabelle Owen

Scenic Designer: Karen Dauenhauer

Technical Director: Faith Spencer

Props Manager: Isabella Jernigan

Lighting Designer & Electrician: Mike Stacks

Costume Designer: Michael Ciaramitaro

Costume Shop Manager: Don Bolinger

Wardrobe Crew: Anari Barrett

Sound Designer: Stephen Jones

Audio Technician: Gideon Brewer

Assistant Stage Managers: Isabella Jernigan and Anari Barrett

Light Board Operator: Lexi McAlister

Projections & Mic Mixing: Robert Cage IV

Sound Board Operator: PJ Johnson

Backstage Crew: Melody Hyche

Marketing & Administrative Support: Marionna Parker and Tatiana Kachowski

Production Photographer: Matthew Sewell

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