Review: DEAR EDWINA JR at Pulaski Academy High School in Little Rock

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One of my favorite things about educational theatre is watching young performers discover their talents, but I get even more excited when schools let their students take charge! Pulaski Academy in Little Rock did just that with its November 7 and 8 production of DEAR EDWINA JR. at the Connor Performing Arts Center. Middle school students took center stage while Honors Theatre Production seniors Sascha Bass, Berkeley Courtney-Moore, Mallory Lafferty, Shriya Maddukuri, Aubrey O'Banion, Presley Wyatt, and Emily Zhang stepped into the director's chairs under the guidance of Sheridan Posey. That's right! The students were running the show, both onstage and behind the scenes, and I absolutely love this concept!

With music by Zina Goldrich and book and lyrics by Marcy Heisler, DEAR EDWINA JR. follows Edwina Spoonapple, an enthusiastic young girl from Paw Paw, Michigan, who hosts an advice show from her garage. Alongside her friends, Edwina answers letters about friendship, manners, and growing up. Each letter becomes an entertaining musical segment filled with colorful characters, catchy songs, and valuable life lessons.

What I enjoyed about this young ensemble was the variety of personalities they brought to the stage. Eighth grader Jana Lahiani confidently took charge as Edwina, keeping her advice show moving while everyone contributed their own delightful chaos. Jack Pledger's Scott Kunkle was absolutely swoon-worthy in his attempts to win Edwina's affections. His lovestruck determination was adorable, and I couldn't help but root for him! Meanwhile, Avery Short brought graceful ballet movements to the production, adding elegance to the musical storytelling.

One of the cutest numbers was “Frankenguest,” featuring Boyce Holleman as Frank, who was quite the monster of a child! And I mean that in the most entertaining way possible! His mischievous behavior provided plenty of comedy as the musical explored proper party etiquette. Tori Ashton as Frank's Ma added to the fun. These moments were just a sampling of the personalities that made this ensemble entertaining to watch.

The show's collection of short scenes gave the entire cast opportunities to explore different characters and situations. From wonderfully unusual character names to lively ensemble numbers, these young performers embraced the playful storytelling. I particularly appreciated how the format encouraged teamwork while allowing students to develop their individual stage presence. Every song, dance, and character interaction represented another step in their theatrical growth.

Part of the fun of attending educational productions is getting a front-row seat to young actors' progression as they develop their craft. I love recognizing familiar faces and seeing how their confidence and abilities have evolved. Sheridan Posey has helped shape so many young actors throughout the years, and her influence on Pulaski Academy's theatre program is evident. This was a full-circle moment for her seniors, who once participated as middle school actors themselves. Now they were mentoring the next generation! I applaud Posey for creating an environment where students grow beyond performing to become directors, designers, and theatrical leaders.

Directing a musical requires understanding character development, staging, choreography, and storytelling. These seniors also assumed numerous technical responsibilities. Bass, Courtney-Moore, and Lafferty contributed choreography, while Bass and Lafferty served as music directors. O'Banion assisted with music direction, and Maddukuri and O'Banion handled blocking. Lafferty and Wyatt designed scenery, O'Banion and Zhang worked with props, and Maddukuri and Courtney-Moore handled costumes, hair, and makeup.

What an incredible learning experience! These seniors were discovering firsthand how much communication, patience, and collaboration go into mounting a production. Meanwhile, the younger performers worked alongside students who had once stood exactly where they were standing. That mentorship is one of my favorite aspects of this program.

I also appreciate the opportunities available behind the scenes. From scenic construction and lighting to sound and stage management, Pulaski Academy involved students with many different interests. Not everyone who loves theatre wants the spotlight, and programs like this allow young artists to explore the creative possibilities beyond performing.

DEAR EDWINA JR. was a fitting choice for this collaboration. Its messages about kindness, individuality, confidence, and helping others reflected what was happening throughout the rehearsal process. While Edwina offered advice to her friends, the seniors were guiding their younger castmates through their own theatrical adventures.

And just when I thought this production couldn't get any sweeter, the ending brought a moment that may have had a few of us reaching for tissues! Following the performance, each senior director was recognized by their young actors, who expressed their appreciation and presented them with flowers. Oh, my goodness! Watching these middle school students thank the seniors who had guided and encouraged them was enough to make the audience misty-eyed. There may have been a few tears shed!

It has been a joy watching these seniors in various production in Central Arkansas, and I can't wait to hear about their adventures outside of high school. Good job, everyone. I'm super proud of you!

Cast

Jana Lahiani — Edwina Spoonapple

Jack Pledger — Scott Kunkle

Ellis Watts — Cordell Vanderploonk

Greyson Freifeld — Lars Vanderploonk

Jubran Elsalloukh — Billy Vanderploonk

Adalyne Kitchens — Myra Spoonapple

Thomas Aziz — Joe Spoonapple

Alice Carnahan — Katie Spoonapple

Bianca Weakly — Becky Del Vecchio

Avery Short — Kelli Poshkonozovich

Katie Grace Gunter — Annie

Baris Hacioglu — Bobby

Kathryn Loveless — Aphrodite Colossus Athena-Swenson / Talent Scout

Vidhya Naidu — Queen of Boolah Boolah

Iara Pouly — Abigail Mathilda Fleckenhelmer

Molly Stuckey — Shelley Mary

Boyce Holleman — Frank

Tori Ashton — Frank's Ma

Harper Rogers — Carrie

Sofia Koch — Susie

Stella Hruby — Chef Ludmilla

Harlow Young — Fairy Forkmother

Nina Paixao — William

Alice Paixao — Sonoma

Elise Escobar — Periwinkle Hurgen Burgen Yurgensson

Darby Harris — Harry

Sena Masaitova — Lola

Tunmise James — Ziggy Montego

Additional Ensemble Groups: Ziggy's Band, Mary Sue Betty Bob's Back-Up Singers, Pigs, Cheerleaders, and Birthday Party Guests.

Production Credits

Music: Zina Goldrich

Book and Lyrics: Marcy Heisler

Directors: Sascha Bass, Berkeley Courtney-Moore, Mallory Lafferty, Shriya Maddukuri, Aubrey O'Banion, Presley Wyatt, Emily Zhang

Faculty Supervisors: Drew Posey, Sheridan Posey

Stage Manager: Presley Wyatt

Assistant Stage Manager: Emily Zhang

Music Directors: Sascha Bass, Mallory Lafferty

Assistant Music Director: Aubrey O'Banion

Choreographers: Sascha Bass, Berkeley Courtney-Moore, Mallory Lafferty

Blocking Directors: Shriya Maddukuri, Aubrey O'Banion

Scenic Design: Mallory Lafferty, Presley Wyatt

Props Design: Aubrey O'Banion, Emily Zhang

Lighting Design: Michael Wilson Goodbar

Assistant Lighting Design: Aubrey O'Banion, Emily Zhang

Costume Design: Shriya Maddukuri, Berkeley Courtney-Moore

Hair and Makeup Design: Shriya Maddukuri, Berkeley Courtney-Moore

Costume and Makeup Crew: Elise Freifeld, Zainab Raja

Sound Mixer/Technician: Eric Ellis

Light Board Operator: Sascha Bass

Sound Board Operator: Emily Zhang

Scenic Crew: Carlisle Holeman, Canyon Humphreys, Jodie Thornton, Eleanor Tilbury

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