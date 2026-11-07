Review: Community Members Present GHOSTLY HALLOWEEN at Petit Jean Mountain Cemetery

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Halloween is the perfect time to visit with a few ghosts, especially when they happen to be your former neighbors! On October 31, GHOSTLY HALLOWEEN brought Petit Jean Mountain's past back to life as talented storytellers portrayed former residents whose lives helped shape this beautiful Arkansas community. Instead of haunted houses and jump scares, visitors enjoyed an entertaining journey through mountain history, complete with colorful characters, family memories, and a few surprises.

As someone who grew up on Petit Jean Mountain and has relatives buried in its cemetery, this event felt like a homecoming. These weren't simply names from history books. They were the families, neighbors, and personalities connected to the mountain I will always call home. Some I actually knew, making this ghostly reunion especially meaningful!

Kim Lemley as Petit Jean, our emcee, whose spirit is still felt on the mountain!

Kim Lemley opened the evening as the legendary ghost of Petit Jean herself. What better way to begin than with the mysterious young woman whose legend gave the mountain its name? I loved that this familiar story introduced an evening celebrating the people who followed.

Wade Ashe as his grandfather, Allen Stone (1907-1986)

Wade Ashe portrayed Allen Stone, whose colorful history included being born in a cabin, making corn liquor, and working as a stoneworker for Winthrop Rockefeller. His craftsmanship contributed to the mountain's development, and I especially enjoyed the corn liquor detail!

Kevin West as Theodore Montgomery (1831-1883)

Kevin West appeared as Theodore Montgomery, who grew up in Georgia and, at only seven years old, held back dogs during coon hunts, one of which was actually a skunk! He later married Sarah, moved to Arkansas with their six children, and served in the Confederate Army during the Battle of Pea Ridge. Afterward, he returned to his Petit Jean homestead, which eventually became associated with Winrock Farms.

Casey Brinkerhoff as Rhoda West (1839-1870)

Casey Brinkerhoff portrayed Rhoda Carlock West, opening with a song that immediately won me over! Born in Georgia in 1857, Rhoda moved to Petit Jean as a child and married Wiley "Uncle Wild" West. Together they raised 10 children during their 21-year marriage. Can you imagine? Brinkerhoff's musical introduction added a delightful personality to this hardworking mountain mother.

Kathy Simmons Webb as her mother, Mona Simmons (d-2018). As a bonus she brought cinnamon rolls her mother taught her to make!

Kathy Simmons Webb portrayed Mona Simmons, my aunt, making this one of my favorite encounters! Mona was a respected cook and manager at Mather Lodge, where she mentored young employees. She also led Girl Scouts and was active at Ada Valley Community Church. Married to Harlan Simmons, she raised two children and myself, and many Simmons relatives remain buried in the mountain cemetery. Webb even brought Mona's famous cinnamon rolls! Now that's my kind of ghostly reunion!

Karen Shoptaw as Celia Ellender Johnson

Karen Shoptaw portrayed Celia Ellender Johnson, who worked at the mountain post office. Her husband, Billy Bob Webb, helped create a trail to the bottom of the falls, proposed a river bridge, and advocated for Petit Jean becoming a state park. Hearing about these early efforts gave me an even greater appreciation for the places we enjoy today.

E Kaye Jones as Orphie Pruett (1931-2020)

E.K. Jones portrayed Orphie Coble Pruett, whom I had the privilege of knowing! Born on Petit Jean in 1931, Orphie never moved away. She nearly died from measles as an infant but survived after receiving medicine from Dr. T.W. Hardison, who helped establish Arkansas's state park system. In 1946, she met Donald "Buster" Pruett, and they eventually had three children. Orphie worked for Jeannette Rockefeller, helped make Levi Strauss blue jeans, and later worked at Camp Mitchell. She also farmed, canned food, and even helped deliver a calf!

Bill Holt as Roy B Brannon (1920-2000)

Bill Holt portrayed Roy B. Brannon, born in Wooster in 1920. After serving in the Air Force during World War II, he worked for Rockefeller building roads and ponds and transporting cattle. He moved to Petit Jean's Pines community in 1958, contributing to the mountain's continued development.

George Suggs as his brother, Gregory Suggs (191952-1973)

George Suggs delivered one of the evening's most memorable portrayals as Gregory Suggs. Born in 1952, Gregory sang in church, won a talent competition, taught himself guitar, and reportedly had perfect pitch. He even loved the Grateful Dead! As his accomplishments unfolded, I became excited, convinced I was hearing the beginnings of a famous musician's career. When he traveled to Colorado in 1973 to sing for recording industry professionals, I was ready to cheer for his big break! Sadly, Gregory died that September at only 21. Suggs skillfully guided us from the promise of musical stardom to an unexpectedly tragic ending.

Diane Taylor telling of her mother, Olive Fenton (1926-2009)

Diane Taylor portrayed Olive Fenton, another woman I knew growing up! I loved visiting her Petit Jean Mountain Country Store and was friends with her grandson, Rob Skipworth. After years of visiting the mountain with her family, Olive decided to purchase the store and make Petit Jean her permanent home. Her family helped operate the business, and she later shared her experiences with Chuck Dovish. That little store was a saving grace for campers who would forget essentials while visiting the mountain. Taylor's portrayal brought back wonderful childhood memories.

Leslie Jones-Steele appeared as Lucy Montgomery, whose family connections included workers with the Civilian Conservation Corps around Petit Jean and Morrilton. Their contributions helped develop Arkansas's first state park, and I appreciated hearing their history recognized.

Deborah Vance Morgan as her mother, Ann Vance (1940-2025)

Deborah Vance Morgan portrayed Anne Vance, another mountain resident I had the pleasure of knowing! Born in Mississippi in 1940, Anne eloped with Billy Vance in 1956. An avid gardener, she served in the Petit Jean Extension organization, became queen of the Lake Bailey Canoe Race, enjoyed portraying Fern Bess, and loved visiting the Petit Jean Coffeehouse. Morgan's portrayal celebrated the everyday details that made Anne such a familiar part of mountain life.

Jerry Smith portrayed James Walker "Uncle Walk" Carlock, who built the pioneer cabin, while Jennie Martsolf appeared as Elvira Ferguson Monday, born in Tennessee in 1860 and an early Petit Jean settler who died in 1886.

Jenni Martsolf as Elvira Ferguson Monday (1860-1886)

Beth Urchinson portrayed Ruby Stone, known for her biscuits and generous hospitality. Apparently, nobody left Ruby's home hungry! Now that's my kind of mountain woman! Her story also highlighted the household work involved in earlier mountain life.

Beth Urchinson as her grandmother, Ruby Stone (1918-2001). Beth also brought biscuits, jam, butter and chowchow made from Ruby's recipes!

Rick Powell portrayed John Riley Carlock, born in 1897 to a family owning 80 acres. He died in 1918, and his burial location remains unknown. With my own cemetery connections, his story was a reminder that every life deserves to be remembered.

Rick Powell as John Riley Carlock (1897-1918)

Beth Powell praised the event, saying, "The actors did a fantastic job, as did the writers of the stories." She also recognized videographer Robert Steele, Susan Henderson for marketing, the Extension Homemakers for treats, Morrilton High School EAST students for signage, the Petit Jean Fire Department for providing its conference room, and the Petit Jean Mountain Cemetery Association Board.

As Powell beautifully stated, "Thank you all for helping us keep their memories alive!"

For me, this was more than a Halloween event. It was an opportunity to reconnect with the mountain's history, remember familiar faces, visit with friends, and appreciate the generations who made Petit Jean the community I love. Now I'm already looking forward to next year!

GHOSTLY HALLOWEEN Cast of Historical Reenactors

Kim Lemley — The Ghost of Petit Jean

Wade Ashe — Allen Stone

Kevin West — Theodore Montgomery

Casey Brinkerhoff — Rhoda Carlock West

Kathy Simmons Webb — Mona Simmons

Karen Shoptaw — Celia Ellender Johnson

E.K. Jones — Orphie Coble Pruett

Bill Holt — Roy B. Brannon

George Suggs — Gregory Suggs

Diane Taylor — Olive Fenton

Leslie Jones-Steele — Lucy Montgomery

Deborah Vance Morgan — Anne Vance

Jerry Smith — James Walker "Uncle Walk" Carlock

Jennie Martsolf — Elvira Ferguson Monday

Beth Urchinson — Ruby Stone

Rick Powell — John Riley Carlock

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