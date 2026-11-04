Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Review: Celebrity Attractions brings BEETLEJUICE to Robinson Center in Little Rock
The ghost with the most takes over Little Rock for Halloween
Say his name once. Say his name twice. Say his name three times, and suddenly Little Rock has a whole lot of supernatural chaos on its hands! BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL haunted Robinson Center October 30–November 1, bringing the ghost with the most to Arkansas just in time for Halloween weekend. With outrageous humor, wild musical numbers, and a wonderfully twisted imagination, this touring production was the perfect way to celebrate the spooky season Broadway-style!
Based on Tim Burton's iconic 1988 film, BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL features music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect and a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King. The story follows Lydia Deetz (Leianna Weaver), a teenager mourning her mother while struggling to connect with her father, Charles (Jeff Brooks), and his eccentric girlfriend, Delia (Bailey Frankenberg). When they move into a house occupied by the recently deceased Adam (David Wilson) and Barbara Maitland (Kaitlin Feely), Lydia discovers that being strange and unusual has its advantages. Enter Beetlejuice (Ryan Stajmiger), a mischievous demon determined to escape his invisible existence by convincing someone to say his name three times. Naturally, complete chaos follows!
Ryan Stajmiger is an absolute riot as Beetlejuice! While he doesn't quite have the same icky, creepy quality that Michael Keaton brought to the iconic film character, Stajmiger makes the role entirely his own, embracing the outrageous humor and unpredictable antics that make Beetlejuice so entertaining. His comedic timing is fantastic, and I especially loved how he played directly to the audience. He even singled out one unsuspecting gentleman near the front of the theater, repeatedly picking on him throughout the performance as a running joke. Every time he returned his attention to the poor guy, it became even funnier! Stajmiger knows how to work a crowd, bringing his own brand of chaotic charm to the ghost with the most.
Leianna Weaver absolutely embraces the teenage angst as Lydia Deetz, bringing sarcasm, attitude, and emotional intensity to the role. What I wasn't prepared for, though, was just how many powerful songs Lydia has in this musical! Wow! Weaver has some serious vocal chops, and I was blown away by the emotional demands of her musical numbers. Songs like "Dead Mom" and "Home" allow her to unleash those powerhouse vocals while revealing the grief beneath Lydia's tough exterior. I expected plenty of Beetlejuice's outrageous antics, but I wasn't expecting Lydia to have so many opportunities to shine. Weaver makes the most of every one!
David Wilson and Kaitlin Feely are delightful as Adam and Barbara Maitland, whose straightlaced, ordinary personalities make their supernatural predicament even funnier. I loved the awkwardness and sincerity they brought to their characters, especially as they attempted to navigate an afterlife for which they were completely unprepared. Wilson and Feely have wonderful chemistry, playing off each other's reactions with effortless comedic timing. Their earnest attempts to become frightening ghosts are hilarious, proving that sometimes the funniest characters aren't even trying to be funny!
Jeff Brooks portrays Charles Deetz, Lydia's father, whose attempts to move forward after his wife's death create tension between them. Bailey Frankenberg, however, is gloriously over the top as Delia! From her exaggerated mannerisms to her eccentric personality, Frankenberg embraces every ridiculous aspect of this character, and I loved it! Delia operates in her own little universe, completely convinced that her unconventional wisdom is exactly what everyone needs. Her larger-than-life personality contrasts perfectly with Charles' reserved demeanor.
The supporting characters are equally colorful. Victoria Mesa appears as Miss Argentina, while Da'zaria Harris portrays Maxine Dean and Juno. Ralph Prentice Daniel plays Maxie Dean, Adam Fields appears as Otho, and Mai Caslowitz portrays the Girl Scout, whose unexpected encounter with Beetlejuice provides another dose of dark humor.
Now, can we talk about the spectacle of BEETLEJUICE? This is the kind of musical that reminds me why I love live theater! The crooked scenery, supernatural transformations, elaborate lighting, and imaginative effects embrace the wonderfully bizarre style associated with Burton's film. Scenic Designer David Korins, Lighting Designer Kenneth Posner, Projection Designer Peter Nigrini, and the special effects and illusion teams create a world where the impossible becomes possible. I love productions that aren't afraid to go big, and this one certainly delivers!
The music is just as unconventional. "The Whole Being Dead Thing" immediately establishes the show's outrageous personality, while "Say My Name" brings Beetlejuice and Lydia together in one of its signature numbers. "That Beautiful Sound" celebrates the ridiculous fun of frightening unsuspecting victims, while "Dead Mom" and "Home" reveal the emotional story beneath the jokes.
And of course, we can't forget "Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)!" Fans of the original film will recognize this iconic moment, and its inclusion is a wonderful nod to the movie that started it all.
The choreography, led on tour by Michael Fatica, adds another layer of excitement. With ghosts, demons, and eccentric supernatural characters, the ensemble embraces exaggerated movement and playful physical comedy. The larger numbers fill the stage with energy, complementing the show's delightfully twisted atmosphere.
Despite all its ridiculousness, BEETLEJUICE has an emotional foundation. Lydia desperately misses her mother, while Beetlejuice, for all his obnoxious behavior, simply wants to be seen. Their unlikely connection allows the musical to explore grief and acceptance without sacrificing its irreverent humor.
And let's face it, BEETLEJUICE is definitely not for anyone easily offended! The jokes are fast, the innuendos plentiful, and the fourth wall barely survives the evening. The musical makes absolutely no apologies for its mischievous behavior, and that's part of its appeal.
For the next couple of weeks, the show will be in Texas, so if you missed it here in Arkansas, Texas really isn't that far away. For more information, check out their website at https://beetlejuicebroadway.com/.
Touring Cast
Principal Cast
Ryan Stajmiger — Beetlejuice
Leianna Weaver — Lydia
David Wilson — Adam
Kaitlin Feely — Barbara
Jeff Brooks — Charles
Bailey Frankenberg — Delia
Featured Performers and Ensemble
Mai Caslowitz — Girl Scout, Ensemble, U/S Lydia
Adam Fields — Otho, Ensemble, U/S Beetlejuice, Adam
Da'zaria Harris — Maxine Dean, Juno, Ensemble, U/S Delia
Victoria Mesa — Miss Argentina
Ralph Prentice Daniel — Maxie Dean, Ensemble, U/S Charles
Emily Adams — Ensemble, U/S Maxine Dean, Juno, Miss Argentina
Justin Baret — Ensemble, U/S Otho
Neftali Benitez — Ensemble, U/S Adam, Maxie Dean
Ian Dembek — Swing, U/S Beetlejuice, Adam, Otho, Maxie Dean
Carly Natania Grossman — Swing, U/S Girl Scout, Miss Argentina, Dance Captain
Sterling Nelson Jones — Swing, Assistant Dance Captain
Michael P. Korner — Ensemble
Catie Leonard — Ensemble, U/S Lydia, Girl Scout
Clark Anton Rulon — Ensemble
Nick Signor — Ensemble
Jillian Worthing — Ensemble, U/S Barbara
Nicole Zelka — Swing, U/S Barbara, Delia, Maxine Dean, Juno, Miss Argentina
Creative and Production Team
Writing and Direction
Music & Lyrics: Eddie Perfect
Book: Scott Brown and Anthony King
Original Director: Alex Timbers
Tour Director: Catie Davis
Choreography and Music
Original Choreographer: Connor Gallagher
Tour Choreographer: Michael Fatica
Musical Supervision, Orchestrations & Incidental Music: Kris Kukul
Dance Arrangements: David Dabbon
Music Director: Charlie Yokom
Music Coordination: John Mezzio
Keyboard Programmer: MIDIOMATIC, LLC
Scenic, Costume and Visual Design
Scenic Design: David Korins
Costume Design: William Ivey Long
Lighting Design: Kenneth Posner
Projection Design: Peter Nigrini
Hair & Wig Design: Charles G. LaPointe
Make-up Design: Joe Dulude II
Sound, Special Effects and Illusions
Sound Design: Peter Hylenski
Puppet Design: Michael Curry
Special Effects Design: Jeremy Chernick
Magic & Illusion Design: Michael Weber
Stage and Company Management
Production Stage Manager: Hope Jewell
Assistant Stage Manager: Teagan deGroen
Company Manager: Fred Mursch
Assistant Company Manager: Bristol Packard
Casting, Marketing and Publicity
Casting: Geoff Josselson Casting
Tour Marketing & Press: Allied Global Marketing
Social Media: Spotco
Production and Executive Management
General Management: Gentry & Associates / Madeline McCluskey
Line Producer: Jenny Gersten
Production Management: NETworks Presentations / Hector Guivas
Executive Producer: NETworks Presentations / Max Quinlan
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Black Nativity
Actors Theatre of Little Rock (12/02-12/19) PHOTOS
|
A Few Good Men
King Opera House (11/13-11/22)
|
Irving Berlin's White Christmas
Theatre Collective of NWA (12/04-12/06)
|
“Men on Boats” By Jaclyn Backhaus
Arkansas State University Theatre Department (4/16-4/25)
|
Silver Belles: A Christmas Comedy
Fort Smith Little Theater (11/12-11/21)
|
Hadestown
Walton Arts Center [Baum Walker Hall] (2/05-2/07)
|
Scrooge! The Musical
Pocket Community Theatre (12/04-12/13)
|
“Little Shop of Horrors” Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman, Music by Alan Menken
Arkansas State University Theatre Department (11/13-11/22)
|
THE WIZ
Robinson Center (1/08-1/10)
|
“An Evening of New Works” by Arkansas State University Student Playwrights
Arkansas State University Theatre Department (2/19-2/21)
Reader Reviews
To post a comment, you must register and login.