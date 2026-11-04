Review: Celebrity Attractions brings BEETLEJUICE to Robinson Center in Little Rock

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Say his name once. Say his name twice. Say his name three times, and suddenly Little Rock has a whole lot of supernatural chaos on its hands! BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL haunted Robinson Center October 30–November 1, bringing the ghost with the most to Arkansas just in time for Halloween weekend. With outrageous humor, wild musical numbers, and a wonderfully twisted imagination, this touring production was the perfect way to celebrate the spooky season Broadway-style!

Based on Tim Burton's iconic 1988 film, BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL features music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect and a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King. The story follows Lydia Deetz (Leianna Weaver), a teenager mourning her mother while struggling to connect with her father, Charles (Jeff Brooks), and his eccentric girlfriend, Delia (Bailey Frankenberg). When they move into a house occupied by the recently deceased Adam (David Wilson) and Barbara Maitland (Kaitlin Feely), Lydia discovers that being strange and unusual has its advantages. Enter Beetlejuice (Ryan Stajmiger), a mischievous demon determined to escape his invisible existence by convincing someone to say his name three times. Naturally, complete chaos follows!

Ryan Stajmiger (Beetlejuice)

Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2026

Ryan Stajmiger is an absolute riot as Beetlejuice! While he doesn't quite have the same icky, creepy quality that Michael Keaton brought to the iconic film character, Stajmiger makes the role entirely his own, embracing the outrageous humor and unpredictable antics that make Beetlejuice so entertaining. His comedic timing is fantastic, and I especially loved how he played directly to the audience. He even singled out one unsuspecting gentleman near the front of the theater, repeatedly picking on him throughout the performance as a running joke. Every time he returned his attention to the poor guy, it became even funnier! Stajmiger knows how to work a crowd, bringing his own brand of chaotic charm to the ghost with the most.

Leianna Weaver (Lydia)

Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade, 2026

Leianna Weaver absolutely embraces the teenage angst as Lydia Deetz, bringing sarcasm, attitude, and emotional intensity to the role. What I wasn't prepared for, though, was just how many powerful songs Lydia has in this musical! Wow! Weaver has some serious vocal chops, and I was blown away by the emotional demands of her musical numbers. Songs like "Dead Mom" and "Home" allow her to unleash those powerhouse vocals while revealing the grief beneath Lydia's tough exterior. I expected plenty of Beetlejuice's outrageous antics, but I wasn't expecting Lydia to have so many opportunities to shine. Weaver makes the most of every one!

David Wilson and Kaitlin Feely are delightful as Adam and Barbara Maitland, whose straightlaced, ordinary personalities make their supernatural predicament even funnier. I loved the awkwardness and sincerity they brought to their characters, especially as they attempted to navigate an afterlife for which they were completely unprepared. Wilson and Feely have wonderful chemistry, playing off each other's reactions with effortless comedic timing. Their earnest attempts to become frightening ghosts are hilarious, proving that sometimes the funniest characters aren't even trying to be funny!

Jeff Brooks portrays Charles Deetz, Lydia's father, whose attempts to move forward after his wife's death create tension between them. Bailey Frankenberg, however, is gloriously over the top as Delia! From her exaggerated mannerisms to her eccentric personality, Frankenberg embraces every ridiculous aspect of this character, and I loved it! Delia operates in her own little universe, completely convinced that her unconventional wisdom is exactly what everyone needs. Her larger-than-life personality contrasts perfectly with Charles' reserved demeanor.

Beetlejuice North American Touring Company

Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade, 2026

The supporting characters are equally colorful. Victoria Mesa appears as Miss Argentina, while Da'zaria Harris portrays Maxine Dean and Juno. Ralph Prentice Daniel plays Maxie Dean, Adam Fields appears as Otho, and Mai Caslowitz portrays the Girl Scout, whose unexpected encounter with Beetlejuice provides another dose of dark humor.

Now, can we talk about the spectacle of BEETLEJUICE? This is the kind of musical that reminds me why I love live theater! The crooked scenery, supernatural transformations, elaborate lighting, and imaginative effects embrace the wonderfully bizarre style associated with Burton's film. Scenic Designer David Korins, Lighting Designer Kenneth Posner, Projection Designer Peter Nigrini, and the special effects and illusion teams create a world where the impossible becomes possible. I love productions that aren't afraid to go big, and this one certainly delivers!

Ryan Stajmiger (Beetlejuice) and Beetlejuice North American Touring Company

Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2026

The music is just as unconventional. "The Whole Being Dead Thing" immediately establishes the show's outrageous personality, while "Say My Name" brings Beetlejuice and Lydia together in one of its signature numbers. "That Beautiful Sound" celebrates the ridiculous fun of frightening unsuspecting victims, while "Dead Mom" and "Home" reveal the emotional story beneath the jokes.

And of course, we can't forget "Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)!" Fans of the original film will recognize this iconic moment, and its inclusion is a wonderful nod to the movie that started it all.

The choreography, led on tour by Michael Fatica, adds another layer of excitement. With ghosts, demons, and eccentric supernatural characters, the ensemble embraces exaggerated movement and playful physical comedy. The larger numbers fill the stage with energy, complementing the show's delightfully twisted atmosphere.

Leianna Weaver (Lydia)

Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2026

Despite all its ridiculousness, BEETLEJUICE has an emotional foundation. Lydia desperately misses her mother, while Beetlejuice, for all his obnoxious behavior, simply wants to be seen. Their unlikely connection allows the musical to explore grief and acceptance without sacrificing its irreverent humor.

And let's face it, BEETLEJUICE is definitely not for anyone easily offended! The jokes are fast, the innuendos plentiful, and the fourth wall barely survives the evening. The musical makes absolutely no apologies for its mischievous behavior, and that's part of its appeal.

For the next couple of weeks, the show will be in Texas, so if you missed it here in Arkansas, Texas really isn't that far away. For more information, check out their website at https://beetlejuicebroadway.com/.

Touring Cast

Principal Cast

Ryan Stajmiger — Beetlejuice

Leianna Weaver — Lydia

David Wilson — Adam

Kaitlin Feely — Barbara

Jeff Brooks — Charles

Bailey Frankenberg — Delia

Featured Performers and Ensemble

Mai Caslowitz — Girl Scout, Ensemble, U/S Lydia

Adam Fields — Otho, Ensemble, U/S Beetlejuice, Adam

Da'zaria Harris — Maxine Dean, Juno, Ensemble, U/S Delia

Victoria Mesa — Miss Argentina

Ralph Prentice Daniel — Maxie Dean, Ensemble, U/S Charles

Emily Adams — Ensemble, U/S Maxine Dean, Juno, Miss Argentina

Justin Baret — Ensemble, U/S Otho

Neftali Benitez — Ensemble, U/S Adam, Maxie Dean

Ian Dembek — Swing, U/S Beetlejuice, Adam, Otho, Maxie Dean

Carly Natania Grossman — Swing, U/S Girl Scout, Miss Argentina, Dance Captain

Sterling Nelson Jones — Swing, Assistant Dance Captain

Michael P. Korner — Ensemble

Catie Leonard — Ensemble, U/S Lydia, Girl Scout

Clark Anton Rulon — Ensemble

Nick Signor — Ensemble

Jillian Worthing — Ensemble, U/S Barbara

Nicole Zelka — Swing, U/S Barbara, Delia, Maxine Dean, Juno, Miss Argentina

Beetlejuice North American Touring Company

Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2026

Creative and Production Team

Writing and Direction

Music & Lyrics: Eddie Perfect

Book: Scott Brown and Anthony King

Original Director: Alex Timbers

Tour Director: Catie Davis

Choreography and Music

Original Choreographer: Connor Gallagher

Tour Choreographer: Michael Fatica

Musical Supervision, Orchestrations & Incidental Music: Kris Kukul

Dance Arrangements: David Dabbon

Music Director: Charlie Yokom

Music Coordination: John Mezzio

Keyboard Programmer: MIDIOMATIC, LLC

Scenic, Costume and Visual Design

Scenic Design: David Korins

Costume Design: William Ivey Long

Lighting Design: Kenneth Posner

Projection Design: Peter Nigrini

Hair & Wig Design: Charles G. LaPointe

Make-up Design: Joe Dulude II

Sound, Special Effects and Illusions

Sound Design: Peter Hylenski

Puppet Design: Michael Curry

Special Effects Design: Jeremy Chernick

Magic & Illusion Design: Michael Weber

Stage and Company Management

Production Stage Manager: Hope Jewell

Assistant Stage Manager: Teagan deGroen

Company Manager: Fred Mursch

Assistant Company Manager: Bristol Packard

Casting, Marketing and Publicity

Casting: Geoff Josselson Casting

Tour Marketing & Press: Allied Global Marketing

Social Media: Spotco

Production and Executive Management

General Management: Gentry & Associates / Madeline McCluskey

Line Producer: Jenny Gersten

Production Management: NETworks Presentations / Hector Guivas

Executive Producer: NETworks Presentations / Max Quinlan

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