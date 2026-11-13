Review: CURIOUS GEORGE: THE GOLDEN MEATBALL at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway

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There is nothing quite like a mischievous little monkey to bring out the giggles in an auditorium full of children! On Monday, November 9, Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway welcomed CURIOUS GEORGE: THE GOLDEN MEATBALL, a musical adventure featuring everyone's favorite curious monkey. Presented as part of the University of Central Arkansas' Mainstage EdUCAtion Series, this colorful production brought playful music, lovable characters, and plenty of monkey business to the stage. I absolutely love children's theatre, especially when young audiences are experiencing the excitement of live performance. Their enthusiasm is contagious, and really, who doesn't love Curious George?

Based on the beloved children's books by Margret and H. A. Rey, CURIOUS GEORGE: THE GOLDEN MEATBALL follows George as he tries to save his friend Chef Pisghetti's struggling meatball business. When a new meatball-making machine threatens the chef's livelihood, George sets off for Rome to enter the Golden Meatball Contest, hoping to prove that nothing beats a recipe made with love. Along the way, the story explores friendship, creativity, perseverance, and the importance of believing in others. It is a simple, entertaining adventure with lessons that even the youngest audience members can understand.

This touring production comes from Wishing Star Productions, with Paydin Layne LoPachin taking on the role of Curious George. LoPachin also serves as a producer alongside her father, Doug LoPachin. Their company specializes in bringing familiar children's stories to life for audiences across the country, with the production also associated with the Brad Simon Organization. With music by John Kavanaugh and book and lyrics by Jeremy Desmon, the musical uses songs, physical comedy, and storytelling to bring George's adventures to the stage.

One of the things I appreciate most about children's theatre is how much learning takes place while the children are simply having fun. As they enjoy the music and follow the adventure, they are also developing listening skills, imagination, emotional awareness, and an understanding of storytelling. CURIOUS GEORGE is particularly effective because George communicates so much through movement and expression, encouraging young audiences to observe his actions and recognize his emotions. Add in the music, humor, and lessons about friendship, and these children are getting quite an education without even realizing it!

The November 9 engagement featured two performances, at 10 a.m. and noon, designed primarily for preschool through third-grade students. With educational connections to language arts, music, relationships, and family, the production offered teachers opportunities to continue the learning experience in their classrooms. As George helps Chef Pisghetti, children are encouraged to recognize the importance of empathy, kindness, and teamwork while considering how their own actions affect others. These lessons in friendship and problem-solving are especially valuable for young students learning to build relationships and express their feelings.

Though UCA's Mainstage EdUCAtion Series is designed with children in mind, I firmly believe the adults in the audience can learn a thing or two as well! Sometimes we get so caught up in our busy lives that we forget the simplest lessons about kindness, friendship, and treating others with compassion. CURIOUS GEORGE: THE GOLDEN MEATBALL reminds us that success isn't always about having the newest technology or being the best at something. Sometimes it's about putting love into what we do and being there for the people who need us. And if a little monkey can remind us grown-ups of that, then I'd say we're getting just as much out of the experience as the kids!

And apparently, I still have a few things to learn about Curious George himself! After leaving the performance, I found myself researching why George doesn't have a tail. Seriously, how have I gone all these years without questioning that? As it turns out, George is more accurately described as an ape than a monkey, since apes don't have tails. Even more interesting, creator H.A. Rey reportedly explained that he left tails off his original monkey illustrations partly because all those tails made the drawings look like spaghetti! So not only did I enjoy a children's musical, but I walked away with a little zoology and literary history lesson of my own.

Now, I try not to pick favorites, but I love the people and their mission at Reynolds, and UCA deserves a huge round of applause for its Mainstage EdUCAtion Series! The program has served 33 counties and more than 70,000 students, which is an incredible accomplishment. Think about how many young people have been introduced to the performing arts through this initiative. For some, attending a performance at Reynolds Performance Hall may be their very first opportunity to step inside a professional theatre. I love knowing that students from across Arkansas are experiencing this wonderful art form, especially those who might not otherwise have access to touring productions or theatre in general.

And, perhaps the greatest testament to the impact of this production came from Amanda Horton, Executive Director of Reynolds Performance Hall, who shared what students were saying as they left the theatre.

"And nearly EVERY SINGLE student who left the Hall today said, 'Did you know what the magic ingredient was??!? LOVE!!' It's why we do what we do...Social, educational, emotional growth through LIVE experiences with theatre! It connects us all. What a gift."

And that, my friends, is exactly why programs like UCA's Mainstage EdUCAtion Series are so important! These children weren't simply watching a monkey go on an adventure. They were listening, learning, and taking the message home with them.

Reynolds Performance Hall continues to be an important destination for live entertainment in Central Arkansas. Located on the University of Central Arkansas campus, the venue presents a variety of programming, from concerts and theatrical productions to dance performances and educational events. For more information about upcoming performances and educational opportunities at Reynolds Performance Hall, visit UCA Public Appearances or call 501-450-3265.

Production Credits

Production: CURIOUS GEORGE: THE GOLDEN MEATBALL

Venue: Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, Conway

Performance Date: November 9, 2026

Series: Mainstage EdUCAtion Series

Touring Producer: Wishing Star Productions

Tour Representation: Brad Simon Organization

Curious George: Paydin Layne LoPachin

Producers: Paydin Layne LoPachin and Doug LoPachin

Music: John Kavanaugh

Book and Lyrics: Jeremy Desmon

Based on the Books by: Margret and H. A. Rey

Original Direction and Choreography: Marcia Milgrom Dodge

Original Scenic Design: Michael Schweikardt

Original Costume Design: Tracy Christenson

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