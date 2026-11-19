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Could Paul Noffsinger and Paul Prater really read my mind? I was determined to find out! On Saturday, November 14, the magician duo and owners of Birdie's Cabaret Theater & Lounge in North Little Rock took the stage for an evening of mentalism, and I arrived with one mission: to figure out whether these two gentlemen could actually get inside my head. I was ready to watch closely and question everything. After all, I was born in Las Vegas and had magicians as babysitters (long story). However, by the time the evening was over, one of these gentlemen had me seriously questioning whether my thoughts were as private as I believed!

To be honest, I'm probably pretty easy to fool because I love magic—not just the kind performed onstage, but the magic we encounter in everyday life. I love the wonder of it all, those moments that surprise us, make us question what we think we know, and remind us that life still has a few mysteries worth believing in. Maybe that makes me an easy target for magicians like Noffsinger and Prater, but I'm perfectly fine with that. I don't always need to know how the magic happens. Sometimes I just want to enjoy the possibility that it can.

For those unfamiliar with mentalism, it is a specialized form of theatrical magic that creates the illusion of extraordinary mental abilities. Rather than making rabbits disappear or pulling endless scarves from a hat, mentalists appear to read thoughts, predict decisions, influence choices, and uncover information they seemingly have no way of knowing. The entertainment comes from the mystery of how these demonstrations are accomplished. Are they studying body language? Are they using psychology? Is it all an elaborate illusion? Whatever the method, I was intrigued.

Paul Noffsinger and random audience members

One of the things I enjoy most about watching Noffsinger perform is that he is a wonderful storyteller. His magic is only part of the entertainment. Throughout his performances, he shares stories about his life, the people who have influenced his magical journey, and some rather interesting personal revelations. So far, I have learned that he likes beer, loves horror movies, and once had an imaginary friend who somehow turned into a real person later in life. Now, if that last one doesn't sound like the beginning of a supernatural thriller, I don't know what does! I also learned that he earned a spot on AY About You's 2026 Men of Distinction list, an impressive recognition that deserves a round of applause. Where's my calendar???

One of Noffsinger's tricks that I never get tired of seeing involves a book, a sealed plastic bag, and a mystery that unfolds throughout the evening. Early in the show, he hands a book to an audience member, who keeps it sealed inside a plastic bag. Then, much later in the performance, another audience member tears a page out of a completely different book. Somehow, that very page magically appears inside the first book that has been sealed away all this time!

Paul Noffsinger

Now, I have seen Noffsinger perform this illusion before, and you would think that by now I would have figured out how he does it. Nope! I watch closely, trying to catch even the slightest clue, but the ending still baffles me. What I especially love about this trick is the way he plants the mystery at the beginning of the show and then brings it back for a spectacular payoff near the end. It is clever storytelling mixed with impressive sleight of hand—or whatever mysterious method he is using! Either way, I am going to need to see it a few more times (and probably still not get it)!

Now, let's talk about Prater, because I am not saying that this man can actually read my mind, but after one particular trick, I am beginning to wonder!

For this demonstration, Prater had written something on a small piece of paper before the show and sealed it inside an envelope. He then made his way around the room asking audience members to contribute words that connected to the word given before them. Each person built upon the previous response, creating a chain of associated words. It seemed simple enough, and I was enjoying watching everyone come up with their contributions.

Paul Prater and Audience Member Katie Choate

Then he got to me.

The person before me had said "WALL," so naturally, I said "BRICK." It seemed like a perfectly logical response. After all, walls are made of bricks, right? I didn't hesitate, and I certainly didn't think I was saying anything extraordinary. It was simply the first word that came to mind.

But then Prater opened that envelope.

On the little piece of paper, he had written, "The last word would be brick."

WHAT?!

Of all the words that could have been said, how in the world did he know the chain would end with BRICK? I could have said fence, paint, stone, or any number of other words associated with a wall. Yet somehow, the exact word I chose was already written on that piece of paper before the demonstration began! I was genuinely baffled, and the fact that I was personally involved made it even more exciting.

So, did they really read my mind? I still don't know. But I do know one thing: The Two Pauls certainly know how to mess with it! I had a super fun time, and I can't wait to do it again!

Paul Prater​​​​​​

The intimate atmosphere at Birdie's Cabaret Theater & Lounge is particularly well suited for this type of entertainment. Rather than relying on a large auditorium and elaborate technical effects, the cabaret setting allows the performers to establish a more personal relationship with their guests. That closeness makes the mystery even more intriguing because the audience can observe the performers without feeling removed from the action.

As theatre owners, Noffsinger and Prater also understand the importance of providing a variety of entertainment experiences. Birdie's has become a destination for audiences looking for something beyond a traditional night at the theatre, and I appreciate their willingness to explore different forms of performance. From cabaret entertainment to magic and mentalism, their venue contributes to the growing variety of live entertainment available in Central Arkansas.

For more information about upcoming entertainment, follow Birdie's Cabaret Theater & Lounge in North Little Rock.

The race is on for the Arkansas Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 INTO THE WOODS Community Theatre of Cabot 21% 2 YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 11% 3 ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL Arts One Presents 9% 4 SWEENEY TODD- THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Pocket Community Theatre 8% 5 SHREK THE MUSICAL Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 6% Best Play 1 PETER PAN GOES WRONG Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 16% 2 ANGELS IN AMERICA PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES Actors Theatre of Little Rock 13% 3 TWELVE ANGRY JURORS Community Theatre of Cabot 13% 4 YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU Pocket Community Theatre 12% 5 AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES Actors Theatre of Little Rock 8% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Community Theatre of Cabot 16% 2 Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 12% 3 Actors Theatre of Little Rock 11% 4 Pocket Community Theatre 11% 5 Arts One Presents 10% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Dawson Claxton - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 7% 2 Annie Kay Coates - ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL Arts One Presents 6% 3 Alle Rose Parker - INTO THE WOODS Community Theatre of Cabot 5% 4 Olivia McDaniel - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 4% 5 Karis Martin - ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL The Royal Theatre 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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