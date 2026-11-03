Review: ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL with Stage 13 at Wildwood Park For The Arts in Little Rock

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With a cast to die for, Stage 13 brought a delightfully creepy, kooky, and altogether ooky production of THE ADDAMS FAMILY THE MUSICAL to Wildwood Park for the Arts in Little Rock, October 23–31. Directed and choreographed by Moriah Connerson, this deliciously twisted musical welcomed audiences into the wonderfully abnormal world of the Addams clan, where torture is a family pastime, death is an acceptable dinner conversation, and being normal is practically a crime. With outrageous characters, catchy musical numbers, and plenty of macabre humor, this was one family gathering I was thrilled to attend!

Based on the beloved characters created by Charles Addams, THE ADDAMS FAMILY THE MUSICAL follows Wednesday Addams as she commits the ultimate act of rebellion—falling in love with a perfectly normal boy! When she begs her father, Gomez, to keep her romance with Lucas Beineke a secret from her mother, Morticia, the household spirals into hilarious chaos. Add an awkward dinner party, a game of Full Disclosure, and ghostly ancestors who refuse to return to their graves, and you've got a deliciously dysfunctional reunion. Featuring music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, the musical combines dark comedy with an entertaining exploration of love, marriage, and growing up.

Jonathan Fili is a master of disguises, and I love seeing what character he will transform into next! This time, he takes on Gomez Addams, the charming, passionate, and delightfully dramatic patriarch. Fili has a wonderful ability to disappear into his characters, and Gomez gives him plenty of opportunities to showcase his comedic talents. Whether showering Morticia with affection, keeping Wednesday's secret, or desperately trying to maintain peace, Fili embraces the character's larger-than-life personality. His expressive mannerisms and comedic timing make Gomez entertaining, while his tender moments reveal a father who adores his daughter. I always look forward to seeing what Fili will do next!

Ashley Merrill was dreadfully perfect as Morticia Addams! From her elegant appearance to her commanding presence and deliciously dry humor, Merrill embodied everything we love about the mysterious matriarch. She carried herself with effortless sophistication, delivering Morticia's sharp wit with just the right amount of attitude. What I particularly loved was her chemistry with Fili's Gomez. Their playful exchanges, romantic moments, and occasional marital frustrations felt wonderfully natural, making their relationship a highlight of the production.

Reese Von Storch as Wednesday Addams and Evan Hauser as Lucas Beineke were so much fun to watch together! Their playful chemistry made this unlikely romance thoroughly entertaining, with Wednesday's dark personality contrasting beautifully with Lucas's conventional upbringing. Von Storch embraced Wednesday's sharp wit and rebellious nature, while Hauser brought an endearing charm to the young man brave enough to fall in love with an Addams. Their scenes balanced comedy and youthful romance, and I found myself rooting for this delightfully mismatched couple! Wednesday's "Pulled" captures her confusion over unexpected feelings, while their duet "Crazier Than You" celebrates their unconventional relationship.

The role of Pugsley Addams was shared by Robert Lindsey and Duke Metzler, and I had the pleasure of seeing Duke. I've always enjoyed watching this young performer on stage. He has a big personality and natural comedic charm that make him a wonderful fit for mischievous Pugsley, who fears losing his sister to her newfound romance. What impressed me most, however, was his vocal growth. Duke's singing continues to develop with each production, and his increasing confidence and vocal strength are becoming especially noticeable. It's a joy watching him grow as a performer!

Taylor Le Ron was the sweetest, most adorable Uncle Fester! I couldn't help but smile whenever he appeared. He brought an endearing innocence to this eccentric character, making Fester's unusual outlook on love even more charming. His devotion to the moon was especially precious, and watching him express his affection during "The Moon and Me" was delightful. Le Ron balanced quirky humor with genuine sweetness, making him impossible not to love.

Caroline M. Holt absolutely cracked me up as Grandma! I've enjoyed seeing her in previous productions, but this is my favorite role of hers thus far! She fully embraced Grandma's outrageous personality, delivering quirky humor and unpredictable antics with fantastic comedic timing. Every appearance left me wondering what ridiculous thing she would say or do next. Holt seemed completely at home in this eccentric character, and I loved seeing her unleash such a hilarious side of her talents. She was a riot!

Newcomer Niko Amitrano made quite an impression as Lurch! Despite having very little dialogue, he commanded the stage, proving that words aren't necessary to make an impact. His imposing stature, deliberate movements, and stoic expressions brought the iconic butler to life. What a fun introduction to this performer!

James Mainard O'Connell as Mal Beineke and Paige Carpenter as Alice Beineke were delightful as their marriage went from strained to surprisingly passionate! Their interactions were filled with tension, frustration, and comedy as the conventional couple became caught in the Addams family's madness. I particularly enjoyed their dramatic transformations. O'Connell convincingly portrayed Mal's rigid personality before revealing his passionate side, while Carpenter took Alice from an overly accommodating wife to a woman rediscovering her voice and desires. Their transformations were hilarious and satisfying, especially as they rekindled their romance. By the end, they were practically giving Gomez and Morticia a run for their money!

And we can't forget the ancestors! These ghostly relatives brought generations of Addams history back to life. The ancestral ensemble included Italo Arevalo, Logan Babel, Sa'teh Abdul, Robert Lindsey, Duke Metzler, Bryce Wroten, Jess Crook, Cameron Fili, Anabelle McMath, Kamari Bailey, Zuraiya Matabele, and Anthony McBride. Their involvement in numbers such as "When You're an Addams" and "Full Disclosure" provided opportunities for lively choreography and supernatural mischief. I particularly enjoyed the personality these performers brought to the ensemble, even when they weren't center stage.

What made this production so enjoyable was the tremendous personality of the entire cast! Everyone embraced the bizarre world of the Addams family, contributing individual comedic touches and larger-than-life energy. Stage 13 assembled performers who weren't afraid to be silly, strange, or completely outrageous, and I thoroughly loved watching them! This ensemble understood the assignment, and their enthusiasm was contagious.

And can we talk about that incredible set?! Scenic Designer Austin Rodgers created a fantastic backdrop for the Addams family's wonderfully bizarre world, and I absolutely loved it! The creative use of lighting and smoke added another level of theatrical magic, giving the stage an eerie atmosphere that perfectly complemented the show's dark humor. One of my favorite visual moments was the swing scene between Gomez and Wednesday. How cool was that?! It was such a clever theatrical touch, adding a little extra magic to the father-daughter interaction. Lighting Designer Nicholas Bius also deserves a shout-out for helping create the production's spooky atmosphere. Between the impressive scenery, atmospheric effects, and creative staging, the technical elements were a treat all on their own!

And, as always, extra points go to a live band! This one absolutely killed it! Led by Jeannie Cross on Keys 1 and conducting, this phenomenal group brought Andrew Lippa's spooky score to life. Joining Cross were Bob Bidewell on Keys 2 and serving as vocal coach, Gabriel Womack on Reed 1, Beth Hendrix on Reed 2, Jamie Joheim on trumpet and flugelhorn, Taijee Bunch on trombone, Jacob Farrah on guitar, Daniel Schoultz on bass, and Greg Warner on percussion.

Creative and Technical Team

Director and Choreographer: Moriah Connerson

Assistant Director: Taylor Fulgham

Music Director: Bob Bidewell

Stage Manager: April Bartholmey

Assistant Stage Manager: Natasha Turner

Props Designer: Margo Gifford

Costume Designer/Dresser: Lovey Krone

Sound Designer: Nathan Abshire

Wardrobe Supervisor: Rachel Lee

Spotlight Operator: Morgan Stringer

Photographer: Warren McCullough

Up next at Wildwood is a super tasty fundraiser TOAST & TASTE and then shortly thereafter is SHREK THE MUSICAL. Stage 13 is working on a couple of Christmas shows, and I'm super excited to see those as well. For more information, visit https://www.wildwoodpark.org/ and https://stage13.org/.

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