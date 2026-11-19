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Sherlock Holmes may be the world's greatest detective, but even he couldn't have predicted how much laughing I would do at Twin Lakes Playhouse in Mountain Home! With a clever combination of Charles Dickens' A CHRISTMAS CAROL and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's legendary detective, A SHERLOCK CAROL delivers mystery, comedy, and a few unexpected scares just in time for the holidays. Directed by Anne Johnson, this entertaining production had me laughing through most of the show, and apparently, Mountain Home audiences are enjoying this literary mashup just as much. Every remaining performance through Sunday, November 22, is SOLD OUT!

Written by Mark Shanahan, A SHERLOCK CAROL brings two beloved literary worlds together for an unusual Christmas adventure. Following the apparent demise of his greatest adversary, Professor Moriarty, Sherlock Holmes has lost his enthusiasm for detective work. However, when a grown-up Tiny Tim approaches him concerning the mysterious death of Ebenezer Scrooge, Holmes finds himself investigating a case filled with suspicious circumstances, familiar Dickensian characters, and unexpected connections. What follows is a Christmas whodunit that invites audiences to put their own detective skills to work.

One of my favorite things about this story was getting to see what happened to Tiny Tim after he grew up! I've seen and heard A CHRISTMAS CAROL countless times, but this was the first story I've experienced that explored what became of that sweet little boy after Scrooge's transformation. I absolutely loved that! Josh Holley took on the role of the grown-up Tiny Tim, now Dr. Timothy Cratchit, and getting to revisit this beloved character as an adult was a real treat. I appreciated that Shanahan gave Tiny Tim a future and made him an important part of an entirely new adventure.

As much as I love a good mystery, I've come to the conclusion that I would make a lousy detective! I spent the entire show trying to piece together the clues and figure out who the killer was, but I didn't have a clue until the big reveal! Apparently, Sherlock Holmes won't be recruiting me as his assistant anytime soon. I loved that the mystery kept me guessing right up until the end. Of course, we were all sworn to secrecy about the killer's identity, so you'll just have to go see for yourselves.

Vance Jones was absolutely hilarious as Sherlock Holmes! I knew I was going to enjoy this production, but I wasn't prepared for how much time I would spend laughing at the famous detective. Jones had me entertained through most of the show, and his comedic timing was one of my favorite parts of the evening.

What I especially loved was the personality Jones brought to Holmes. We generally think of Sherlock as brilliant, observant, and rather serious, always several steps ahead of everyone else. Jones embraced those familiar characteristics while finding the humor in the detective's interactions and reactions. His delivery made the character wonderfully entertaining without sacrificing the intelligence that makes Sherlock Holmes so recognizable.

Mike Horberg, on the other hand, took his portrayal of Ebenezer Scrooge very seriously! His interpretation brought an intensity that contrasted beautifully with Jones' more comical approach. While Jones kept me laughing, Horberg made sure I stayed on my toes.

In fact, Horberg managed to jump-scare me and a fellow audience member at least once! We certainly weren't expecting that! I appreciated how Horberg committed to Scrooge's stern personality. Ebenezer Scrooge is one of literature's most recognizable characters, and audiences already have expectations when they hear his name. Horberg embraced the character's intimidating qualities, giving his performance a commanding presence.

Another aspect of A SHERLOCK CAROL that I particularly enjoyed was the layered set and the way the different players popped in and out to tell the story. Director and Set Designer Anne Johnson made excellent use of the performance space, creating different areas where the action could unfold. The fog machine was another theatrical touch that I especially enjoyed! Its use made certain scenes delightfully spooky, adding an eerie atmosphere that complemented the mystery.

Behind the scenes, Johnson wore numerous hats, overseeing everything from directing and casting to set design while also contributing to costumes, props, sound, lighting, and construction. Assistant Director Laura Chandler likewise contributed to several production areas, while Musical Director Karen Maupin helped round out the creative leadership.

The technical team deserves recognition for helping create the world in which this mystery unfolds. Jeff Pyzocha contributed to sound design and the soundtrack, Dakota Jasper assisted with sound engineering, Mabel Bell contributed to lighting design, and Joanne Helms served as lighting technician. Stage Manager Jennette Knasiak also took on additional responsibilities throughout the production.

Community theatre thrives when talented people come together to share their creativity, and Twin Lakes Playhouse continues to provide those opportunities for Mountain Home. The fact that every remaining performance is sold out speaks volumes about the community's enthusiasm for its local theatre. That is certainly an accomplishment worth celebrating!

A SHERLOCK CAROL concludes its run at Twin Lakes Playhouse in Mountain Home on Sunday, November 22. All remaining performances are SOLD OUT. Be sure to follow Twin Lakes Playhouse for information about upcoming productions and continue supporting this wonderful community arts organization.

Cast

Vance Jones — Sherlock Holmes

Mike Horberg — Ebenezer Scrooge

Josh Holley — Dr. Timothy "Tiny Tim" Cratchit

The Company: Danielle Boelkens, Jenny Horberg, Fe Quiles, Michael Todd, Kyria Johnson, Patty Kotlicky, Robert Manning, Olivia Potter, Andrea McInnis, Willow Gage, Luke Ramsey, and Nancy Leone.

Creative and Technical Team

Playwright: Mark Shanahan

Director / Casting / Set Design: Anne Johnson

Assistant Director: Laura Chandler

Musical Director: Karen Maupin

Stage Manager: Jennette Knasiak

Stage Crew: The Company and Echo Appel

Sound Design: Anne Johnson and Jeff Pyzocha

Sound Engineers: Dakota Jasper and Jeff Pyzocha

Lighting Design: Anne Johnson and Mabel Bell

Lighting Technician: Joanne Helms

Costumes: Anne Johnson and Laura Chandler

Props: Anne Johnson, Jennette Knasiak, and Laura Chandler

Soundtrack: Jeff Pyzocha

Artwork: Anne Johnson, Laura Chandler, and Echo Appel

Publicity: Vance Jones, Mike Horberg, Karen McKaig, Olivia Wolfe, and Michael Todd

Promotional Photography: Michael Todd, Light & Day Photography

Playbill: Vance Jones

Set Construction and Dressing: Anne Johnson, Mike Horberg, Jenny Horberg, Laura Chandler, Jennette Knasiak, Echo Appel, Dakota Jasper, Robert Manning, F.E. Quiles, and Mike MacMillan.

Production Sponsors: Jim Brown Company, Dr. Otis Ward, and Dr. Shelly Ward.

The race is on for the Arkansas Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 INTO THE WOODS Community Theatre of Cabot 21% 2 YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 11% 3 ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL Arts One Presents 9% 4 SWEENEY TODD- THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Pocket Community Theatre 8% 5 SHREK THE MUSICAL Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 6% Best Play 1 PETER PAN GOES WRONG Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 16% 2 ANGELS IN AMERICA PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES Actors Theatre of Little Rock 13% 3 TWELVE ANGRY JURORS Community Theatre of Cabot 13% 4 YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU Pocket Community Theatre 12% 5 AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES Actors Theatre of Little Rock 8% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Community Theatre of Cabot 16% 2 Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 12% 3 Actors Theatre of Little Rock 11% 4 Pocket Community Theatre 11% 5 Arts One Presents 10% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Dawson Claxton - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 7% 2 Annie Kay Coates - ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL Arts One Presents 6% 3 Alle Rose Parker - INTO THE WOODS Community Theatre of Cabot 5% 4 Olivia McDaniel - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 4% 5 Karis Martin - ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL The Royal Theatre 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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