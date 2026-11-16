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I may be one of the few people who has never seen the movie A FEW GOOD MEN, but after experiencing the stage production at The Rialto Community Arts Center in Morrilton, I can certainly understand why this story has remained so popular! Under the direction of John J. Pistone, Aaron Sorkin's military courtroom drama delivers powerful personalities, questionable decisions, and a battle for the truth that keeps audiences invested. For someone like me, who loves discovering a story for the first time through live theatre, this was a wonderful introduction!

As someone who considers The Rialto my home theatre, I love seeing familiar performers take on new challenges, but I get equally excited when fresh talent steps onto this historic stage. Most of this cast is relatively new to The Rialto, and I am thrilled they chose such an ambitious production! Sorkin's rapid-fire dialogue and emotionally charged confrontations are no easy assignment, and I hope this is just the beginning of seeing these performers on our stage.

For those unfamiliar with the story, A FEW GOOD MEN follows two Marines, Lance Corporal Harold Dawson and Private First Class Louden Downey, accused of murdering a fellow Marine at Guantanamo Bay. Lieutenant Daniel Kaffee is assigned to defend them, but Lieutenant Commander JoAnne Galloway suspects they were following an unofficial disciplinary order known as a "Code Red." As the defense investigates, questions about military authority, loyalty, and responsibility emerge. That's all I'm giving away because you may want to experience the twists for yourself!

Auburn Freeman continues to impress me more every time I see her onstage! As Lieutenant Daniel Kaffee, she tackles a demanding leading role requiring confidence, intelligence, humor, and dramatic intensity. I especially enjoy watching her continued growth as a performer. Each production seems to challenge her in a new way, and I love seeing her expand her theatrical range.

Bo Ashcraft takes on the formidable role of Lieutenant Colonel Nathan Jessep, an intimidating officer completely convinced that his approach to military discipline is justified. Ashcraft embraces that authority with a commanding presence, particularly as the courtroom proceedings reach their boiling point. His confrontation with Freeman's Kaffee provides one of the production's dramatic centerpieces.

A special round of applause goes to Pammi Fabert, who stepped in at the last minute as Lieutenant Commander JoAnne Galloway! Considering the amount of dialogue and importance of this character, that's quite an undertaking! Fabert brings determination to Galloway, a woman unwilling to back down when she believes an injustice has occurred. Her interactions with Freeman's Kaffee create entertaining moments of tension and humor as their approaches to the investigation clash. I certainly appreciate Fabert answering the call!

Joe Rehm rounds out the defense team as Lieutenant Sam Weinberg, and that man knows how to deliver a good smirk! Weinberg is practical and thoughtful, but Rehm adds enough playful attitude to make his reactions especially entertaining. I loved those little expressions and his interactions with the other attorneys. Sometimes a perfectly timed look is just as funny as a line of dialogue!

On the opposing side, Johnathon Ross portrays First Lieutenant Jack Ross, the prosecuting attorney, and I thoroughly enjoyed watching him go head-to-head with Freeman's Kaffee! Ross maintains his professionalism while facing an attorney who isn't afraid to challenge him. Their exchanges have just the right amount of tension to keep things interesting.

Jeff Ward, a Morrilton graduate, returns to his hometown stage as Captain Matthew Markinson, delivering one of the production's most shocking emotional moments. Torn between military loyalty and conscience, Markinson faces difficult decisions, and Ward brings that struggle into focus. During one particular scene, I found myself thinking, "No, no, don't do that!" I won't spoil what happens, but Ward made that moment memorable, as he always does with every character I've seen him portray.

Christopher Redwine portrays First Lieutenant Jonathan James Kendrick, whose rigid devotion to military discipline creates additional tension. His stern, uncompromising character makes audiences consider the dangers of unquestioning obedience and the consequences of refusing to challenge authority.

The first moment I saw Charles Christian Finkenbinder as Lance Corporal Harold Dawson and Dylan Bruce as Private First Class Louden Downey, my heart automatically went out to them. Before knowing their full story, I already felt protective of these young Marines and wanted things to work out in their favor. Finkenbinder gives Dawson a serious commitment to military honor, while Bruce brings vulnerability to Downey. Their loyalty to one another was particularly touching, and I remained emotionally invested in their fate throughout the production.

Dennis Cavanaugh, Charles Finkenbinder, and Bill Holt are equally important to the storytelling, representing different levels of military authority. Cavanaugh portrays Colonel Julius Alexander Randolph, the judge maintaining order during the increasingly heated proceedings. Finkenbinder appears as Captain Isaac Whitaker, while Holt portrays Commander Walter Stone. Together, these characters establish the military hierarchy, chain of command, and institutional structure that Kaffee's defense team must navigate. Their contributions give the central conflict credibility and purpose.

Darion Thrush portrays Private First Class William T. Santiago, and my heart went out to him just as much as it did to Dawson and Downey. Learning about Santiago's struggles within an environment demanding strength and conformity made me feel protective of him, too. Thrush gives a face to the young Marine whose death sets the investigation into motion. Without that emotional connection to Santiago, the courtroom battles wouldn't carry nearly the same weight.

Also shaping the drama are Aaron Davis as Corporal Jeffrey Owen Howard and Private Tom, John Leban as the Sergeant-at-Arms and Military Police, Haley Davis as a lawyer, and Lauren Rowe as a lawyer and naval orderly. Their contributions establish the military and courtroom environments, reinforcing the seriousness of the proceedings. With a production of this caliber, every performer contributes to the emotional pull of the story, making the entire experience more compelling!

For their first production at the helm of The Rialto Community Arts Center, producer/director John J. Pistone and stage manager/Costume Designer Brenda Irmer have assembled an impressive team! Pistone brings extensive theatrical experience to this ambitious drama, while Irmer handles the demanding responsibilities of stage management and costuming. With so many newcomers joining familiar Rialto performers, I appreciate the company they've brought together to tackle such challenging material. What a wonderful Rialto debut for this leadership team, and I hope it's the first of many!

A FEW GOOD MEN wouldn't be the production it is without its talented technical team! The scenic design, lighting, sound, and costumes help establish the military environment and heighten the tension of the story. These artists deserve tremendous applause for everything they contribute behind the scenes!

As if the evening hadn't already delivered enough emotion, one final moment after the curtain call brought tears to my eyes. Charles Christian Finkenbinder, who portrays Dawson and serves as a combat engineer in the Arkansas National Guard, was surprised with the announcement that he had been selected as Grand Marshal of the Conway Christmas Parade, scheduled for Saturday, December 5. What an incredible honor! I don't personally know Finkenbinder, but watching him receive that recognition made me tear up. After experiencing a story centered on military service, duty, and honor, seeing a real-life service member recognized was especially moving. Congratulations, Charles! What a well-deserved honor!

A FEW GOOD MEN runs through Saturday, November 21, at The Rialto Community Arts Center in Morrilton. Whether you're familiar with the movie or discovering the story for the first time, come support this talented company as they bring Sorkin's powerful courtroom drama to life!

CAST

Auburn Freeman — Lt. (j.g.) Daniel A. Kaffee

Bo Ashcraft — Lt. Col. Nathan R. Jessep

Pammi Fabert — Lt. Cdr. JoAnne Galloway

Joe Rehm — Lt. (j.g.) Sam Weinberg

Johnathon Ross — 1st Lt. Jack Ross

Jeff Ward — Capt. Matthew A. Markinson

Christopher Redwine — 1st Lt. Jonathan James Kendrick

Charles Christian Finkenbinder — Lance Cpl. Harold W. Dawson

Dylan Bruce — Pfc. Louden Downey

Dennis Cavanaugh — Col. Julius Alexander Randolph

Charles Finkenbinder — Capt. Isaac Whitaker

Bill Holt — Cdr. Walter Stone

Darion Thrush — Pfc. William T. Santiago

Aaron Davis — Cpl. Jeffrey Owen Howard / Pfc. Tom

John Leban — Sergeant-at-Arms / M.P.

Haley Davis — Lawyer

Lauren Rowe — Lawyer / Naval Orderly

PRODUCTION & TECHNICAL TEAM

Producer / Director: John J. Pistone

Stage Manager: Brenda Irmer

Set Designers: Kimberly Hilliard and Elizabeth Fisher

Set Construction: The Company

Lighting Designer: Samarah Gulledge

Sound Designer: Wynonna Crow

Costume Designer: Brenda Irmer

Assistant Costumer: Vera Proctor

Curtain Puller: Naomi Atkinson

The race is on for the Arkansas Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 INTO THE WOODS Community Theatre of Cabot 21% 2 YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 11% 3 ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL Arts One Presents 9% 4 SWEENEY TODD- THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Pocket Community Theatre 7% 5 SHREK THE MUSICAL Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 5% Best Play 1 PETER PAN GOES WRONG Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 16% 2 ANGELS IN AMERICA PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES Actors Theatre of Little Rock 14% 3 TWELVE ANGRY JURORS Community Theatre of Cabot 14% 4 YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU Pocket Community Theatre 11% 5 AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES Actors Theatre of Little Rock 8% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Community Theatre of Cabot 16% 2 Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 12% 3 Actors Theatre of Little Rock 11% 4 Pocket Community Theatre 10% 5 Arts One Presents 10% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Dawson Claxton - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 7% 2 Annie Kay Coates - ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL Arts One Presents 6% 3 Alle Rose Parker - INTO THE WOODS Community Theatre of Cabot 5% 4 Olivia McDaniel - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 4% 5 Karis Martin - ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL The Royal Theatre 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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