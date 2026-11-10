My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Little Rock Winds to Present Holiday Concert with Nia Renée Kelley and Special Guests
The program also includes the O'Donovan Irish Dancers and the Parkview High School Choir, with a guest conductor selected through the Christmas Baton auction.
The Little Rock Wind Symphony invites audiences to celebrate the holiday season at its annual holiday concert on Thursday, December 10, at 7:30 p.m. at UA Pulaski Tech CHARTS Theater.
Under the direction of Maestro Israel Getzov, this festive performance features a lively mix of holiday favorites, timeless classics, and special guest appearances that promise something for everyone.
Soprano Nia Renée Kelley a Top 40 finalist on Season 19 of American Idol, brings her powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence to the holiday favorite All I Want for Christmas Is You! by Mariah Carey and Walter Afanasieff.
Accompanied by the LR Winds Jazz Band, Kelley will put her own soulful spin on this beloved Christmas hit. The O'Donovan Irish Dancers bring plenty of energy and high-kicks to their performance of Pat-a-Pan, while the Parkview High School Choir, directed by Mary Shollmier, joins the Winds for A Christmas Portrait, a medley of favorite holiday show tunes.
The concert will also feature a special guest conductor, Vic Snyder, winner of the Christmas Baton auction, who will take the podium to lead the band in the holiday favorite Sleigh Ride.
And, of course, no holiday celebration would be complete without Santa Claus! A longtime Little Rock Winds tradition, Selfies with Santa gives concertgoers of all ages a chance to share a little holiday cheer and capture a special holiday memory.
Throughout the evening, Brent Walker will serve as announcer, guiding the audience through the evening filled with music, dancing, and holiday fun.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for students, and are available online at https://www.lrwinds.org/tickets/. Reserved seating only. Advance purchase is recommended.
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