Interview: Max Gunther, Chloe Bradford, Kelby Dunn, Susana Conti of THORNTON WILDER'S OUR TOWN at Little Rock Central High School

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As their senior year unfolds, four Little Rock Central High School theatre students are reflecting on the friendships, experiences, and lessons that have shaped their time on stage. Following their recent production of Thornton Wilder's OUR TOWN, seniors Max Gunther, Chloe Bradford, Kelby Dunn, and Susana Conti sat down with BroadwayWorld to discuss their theatrical journeys, the educators who have inspired them, and what comes next as they prepare for graduation.

From their first productions to their final year as leaders of Thespian Troupe 6418, these students have discovered that theatre offers much more than an opportunity to perform. It has given them confidence, lasting friendships, and a community they will carry with them long after leaving Central High School.

BroadwayWorld: Since this is your senior year, how would you describe your high school theatre experience?

Chloe Bradford: Coming into high school, I was very introverted and secluded. Then I joined theatre, and over these four years, I've grown to love the people around me, but I've also grown tremendously as a person.

As a leader and a performer, I've blossomed into somebody I didn't even know I could become. I never realized theatre could help me become someone I love being.

Susana Conti: I feel exactly the same way. So many of us have grown individually, but we've also had the opportunity to watch each other grow over these four years. We've really grown together as a family, and that's incredibly inspiring.

Kelby Dunn: I'm kind of the opposite of Chloe because I've always known I wanted to do theatre. I was so excited when I got to be part of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, my first musical here. I was in the ensemble, and being welcomed into the Little Rock Central High School theatre community, Troupe 6418, was an eye-opening experience.

Most of my friends are in theatre, and I've also discovered opportunities beyond performing. For example, our troupe has a social media position, and I've been able to learn about that side of theatre.

It's a community you never forget, even after you graduate.

Max Gunther: I think it's been incredible to see how much we've progressed. We've all become stronger, more confident performers.

I remember being a freshman and looking up to the seniors so much. Now, seeing the people I started with become Theatre IV students, lead their own projects, and inspire younger students is really powerful.

We've all grown together, and I think that's awesome.

Max Gunther

BroadwayWorld: Do you see yourselves continuing theatre after high school?

Max: Absolutely!

Chloe: Yes! Theatre has given me so much support over the past few years, and I've found such a passion for it. I'm incredibly grateful to have discovered something I love doing, no matter how I'm feeling.

I hope with everything I have that I can continue pursuing theatre and find a way to make it work because I truly love it.

Kelby: Maybe! Theatre will always have a huge place in my heart, but I'm also interested in medicine. I want to become a pediatrician.

I've had the opportunity to work at The Rep, and that was an incredible experience. Even if I don't continue performing, I'll always come back to support the shows at Little Rock Central High School.

I may not be part of the productions anymore, but I'll always show up for my friends because they deserve that support.

Susana: I don't plan to pursue theatre as a career either. I'm also interested in the medical field, but I want to return to theatre whenever possible.

I love the space, the people, and what we do. Unfortunately, theatre isn't always the most stable career path, but that doesn't mean I want it to disappear from my life.

Chloe Bradford

BroadwayWorld: Looking back over your four years, what has been your favorite production?

Max: I think LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS was one of our best shows.

Kelby: I'm going to say LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, too! I was really close with several of last year's seniors, and that production was one of my favorite experiences.

Chloe: Mine is a tie between two completely different productions.

My freshman year, we did BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, which was my first show. It was enormous! We had something like 70 or 80 people in the cast. I was thrown into this huge Disney musical, not really knowing what I was doing, but it was beautiful. Everybody was so happy, and there was this wonderful sense of community.

Then last year, we did BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS, which was the complete opposite. It was a much smaller, more intimate play. We worked closely with a small cast, a dramaturg, and our director. We had so much time to focus on the details and really develop our characters.

Both experiences were incredibly meaningful, just in different ways.

Susana: I would definitely say BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS. I come from a dance background, so I've always been more comfortable with musicals.

That production really opened me up as an actor and helped build my confidence. Working so closely with people who were equally dedicated was amazing. It was such an intimate experience.

Kelby Dunn

BroadwayWorld: What lessons from theatre do you think you'll carry into your future?

Chloe: Always be kind. One hundred and ten percent!

No matter what you're doing or where you want to go, I think everything starts with kindness. You never know how much you can uplift somebody else simply by treating them well.

That's probably the biggest lesson I'll take away from theatre. Always start with kindness.

Kelby: For me, it's being open to new situations and unexpected changes.

Once tech week arrives, things can change quickly, and everybody gets stressed. But at the end of the day, you look around and realize, "Wow, we created this together!"

Even when things don't go exactly as planned, you learn to adapt.

Theatre has also introduced me to people I probably wouldn't have interacted with otherwise. It's taught me to be open to new friendships, relationships, and experiences.

Max: Public speaking and teamwork are two huge things I'll take away.

I want to go into public office, so learning to communicate effectively, work with a team, and contribute toward a common goal will be incredibly valuable.

I remember freshman year when we had to give speeches in front of maybe ten people at nine in the morning. Some students were terrified to do that.

Theatre has helped me become confident enough to speak up, share my opinions, and be a leader in my classes.

It's taught me how to work with others without getting frustrated and how to be part of something bigger than myself.

Susana: I've learned not to be afraid to reach out, be proactive, and advocate for myself and the people around me.

A lot of people struggle with anxiety when it comes to speaking up or presenting their ideas. But the people in our theatre program are so welcoming and supportive.

I've learned that you are the community you build. You have to be willing to reach out, accept others, and help create that supportive environment.

Susana Conti

BroadwayWorld: Tell me about your overall educational experience at Little Rock Central High School.

Max: I've taken a theatre class every single year, and it's incredible to see how people progress through Theatre II, III, and IV.

Some of my most meaningful theatre experiences haven't even happened during our productions. They've happened in class when we're performing our Thespian pieces for one another.

You're performing in front of people you love, people who support you, and sometimes that makes you more nervous than performing for an actual audience!

During our last class performance, I was so proud of everyone who got up there. I was proud of myself, too. It was one of the best performances I've ever given.

I was shaking, my fingers were going numb, and I was incredibly nervous. But those are the moments when I feel the most passionate and make some of my most interesting acting choices.

Chloe: I have never doubted being a Central Tiger. I absolutely love it here!

When I think about my education, my mind immediately goes to our teachers.

Our theatre director, Patrice Williams, and Christopher Flowers, along with our other theatre educators, are unbelievable teachers and performers. We're so fortunate to have them.

They've helped shape who I am, not just as a performer but as a person.

They have so much on their plates. Mr. Flowers is balancing classes, productions, tech weeks, and his own life, yet they continue giving so much of themselves to us.

I also have to mention Ms. Fudge, our choir director.

We are incredibly grateful for everything these educators do. They're the foundation of our program. We wouldn't be Troupe 6418 without them.

Susana: Academically, my experience at Central has been wonderful, but what I appreciate most is how our directors support us outside of theatre.

When we accomplish something academically or have something we're proud of, they celebrate those achievements with us.

They're not just theatre teachers. They're mentors and sometimes even parental figures. They care about every aspect of our lives, and that means so much.

Kelby: Everybody has already said so much of what I was thinking!

Our directors and teachers have played such an important role in our high school journeys. The theatre department is a safe space for us.

They celebrate our accomplishments, but they also hold us accountable. If we're not doing well academically, they'll call us out because they want us to succeed in everything, not just theatre.

I also love how Central's history becomes part of our theatrical experience.

With the legacy of the Little Rock Nine and our school's history, we have opportunities to create meaningful work, including our Black History Month productions.

Those productions are often student-written and student-directed, with Ms. Williams helping guide us through the process.

Being able to connect Black history with the history of our own school is amazing. I don't think I could have that same experience anywhere else.

Max: Our teachers also support us outside of school. Whenever I'm involved in something beyond Central, they make an effort to come see it.

They do an incredible job of making us feel seen and reminding us that we matter.

Chloe: They do so many things they don't have to do. If you tell them you're involved in something, they're going to try to be there.

They're not just directors. They're performers themselves, and they're constantly working on their own projects.

The relationships we have with them feel very much like family, and that's something I really appreciate.

BroadwayWorld: Let's talk about OUR TOWN. What have you taken away from this particular production?

Susana: One of my favorite things about OUR TOWN is how many new faces we've welcomed into the program.

It's been wonderful getting to know new students and making sure they understand that they have people they can turn to for help, advice, or guidance.

I think that's an important part of building our theatre community.

Kelby: OUR TOWN has really allowed us to flourish as upperclassmen.

We've had the opportunity to guide our younger students, especially the freshmen and sophomores. And the juniors, too! They're all very close to my heart.

The play itself is about family, community, and the different stages of life. That's exactly what we're experiencing as seniors.

We're watching these younger students grow while knowing that our own time here is coming to an end.

It's a full-circle moment, especially because students study OUR TOWN in Theatre I. Now we're actually performing it as seniors.

It's amazing, and I'm really going to miss it.

Chloe: Mr. Flowers had such a clear vision for this production, and I think it came together beautifully.

He made the decision to cast freshmen and sophomores in the younger roles and seniors as the mothers and fathers.

That creates this wonderful dynamic where we're guiding the younger performers both onstage and off.

For example, one of the younger actors playing my child or daughter-in-law might come to me and ask, "Can you help me with this?" or "How do you think I should approach this scene?"

And of course, I'm going to help!

It creates these beautiful relationships and makes the entire experience feel meaningful.

We've certainly had our challenges because there are so many underclassmen in the production. Some are still learning theatre etiquette and how everything works.

But watching everyone come together throughout rehearsals has been incredibly rewarding.

We're not just talking about being a family. We're actually experiencing it.

Kelby: I also want to point out that I've learned things from the underclassmen, too.

Max Carter, who was our dramaturg for BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS last year, is incredible at understanding characters and researching the history behind a play.

He helped me realize how important it is to understand the time period and circumstances surrounding your character.

Some of the younger students have also taught me to be more relaxed and free with my acting.

So it's not just seniors teaching younger students. We're learning from each other.

BroadwayWorld: Tell me about your characters in OUR TOWN. How do you relate to them?

Max: I play Mr. Webb.

He's quite different from me because he's older, more mature, and a father. I haven't had many opportunities to play characters who are significantly older than I am.

But one thing we have in common is that we both love to talk!

Mr. Webb rambles. He'll launch into these long conversations with George or start sharing random information.

I definitely relate to that!

The challenge has been figuring out how those same tendencies would look in someone his age.

I've worked on his pacing, mannerisms, and speech patterns to make him feel like an older man while still incorporating parts of my own personality.

Chloe: I play Mrs. Gibbs.

I actually played a mother last year, too, so I'm beginning to think I'm getting typecast!

But I've always been called the "mom friend," so I really enjoy playing caretakers.

I love taking care of people, connecting with them, and making sure everybody feels included.

Mrs. Gibbs has those qualities, but she's also funny. She has a little attitude, and she isn't afraid to make a joke or get snappy when she needs to.

I love being able to explore all those different sides of her personality.

She can be funny one moment and incredibly serious or emotional the next.

Playing mothers might be becoming my thing, but I love it because those characters feel very much like me.

Kelby: I'm in the ensemble, so I got to have a little fun creating my own character!

I decided to make her somewhat of an airhead. She's cheerful and peppy, but she's not always completely tuned in to what's happening around her.

And I can relate to that because sometimes I space out, too!

She's generally a happy person, but she can also get a little salty.

I even decided that she doesn't particularly like marriage or people who are in love!

It's been fun creating those little personality traits and finding ways to make her my own.

Susana: I play Mrs. Webb, and she's been a challenge for me.

I'm naturally very upbeat, bubbly, and loud. Sometimes even obnoxious!

Mrs. Webb is much more intense and stern than I am.

But I connect with how deeply she cares about her family.

I think if I had children, I could see myself becoming more serious about wanting them to succeed and follow the right path.

She wants the best for her family, and I understand that.

I also relate to her emotional moments because underneath that stern exterior, she's incredibly compassionate and empathetic.

The challenge has been figuring out how someone with a more serious personality expresses those same emotions.

It's been a lot of fun exploring that.

BroadwayWorld: Finally, what advice would you give younger students who want to follow in your footsteps?

Max: Get involved in as much as you possibly can!

That's one thing I wish I had done even more of during high school.

I recently participated in a community theatre production, and it made me realize I could have been doing that throughout my entire high school experience.

High school theatre is wonderful, but after a while, you become familiar with how everything works.

Getting outside that environment challenges you in new ways.

You meet different directors, work with new performers, and experience different approaches to theatre.

You learn so much from those experiences, so my advice is to take every opportunity you can.

Chloe: Start by being kind.

Don't ever think you're better than somebody else because of the role you're playing.

Sometimes people get caught up in this idea that there's a hierarchy in theatre. They think having a lead role makes them more important than someone in the ensemble.

That's simply not true.

Everybody is working together to create the production, and everybody deserves respect.

You have to be able to work with other people, so kindness is essential.

I'd also say that if you're not enjoying theatre anymore, it's okay to take a break.

You should genuinely love what you're doing. Don't pretend to love it just because you think you're supposed to.

You do enough pretending onstage!

But if you do love theatre, love it with your whole heart, and be nice to people along the way.

Kelby: I agree with Chloe. Be nice!

But also, don't limit yourself.

There are so many opportunities in theatre beyond acting.

Try technical theatre. Learn about sound, lighting, sets, costumes, and everything that happens backstage.

You might discover that you enjoy one of those areas even more than performing, and that's perfectly okay!

Our technical theatre students do so much to make our productions possible, and they deserve recognition.

Working at The Rep really opened my eyes to all the different jobs involved in creating theatre.

If you're interested in theatre but nervous about performing, start backstage. There are so many ways to be involved.

Don't settle for only one aspect of theatre when there's so much to explore.

Susana: Be open-minded.

That applies to the different roles you might take on, but it also applies to the people you work with.

We have such a diverse group of students, and everybody brings different backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives.

You have to be willing to listen to those perspectives.

Just because somebody would approach a character differently doesn't mean you can't learn something from them.

You might have your own ideas about how a show should be performed, but you also need to respect the vision of your directors and fellow students.

Being open to new ideas and different interpretations will help you grow as both an artist and a person.

As these four seniors prepare for the next chapter of their lives, their experiences at Little Rock Central High School demonstrate how theatre education extends far beyond the stage. Whether they pursue careers in performing arts, medicine, public service, or another field, the confidence, friendships, and lessons they've gained through Troupe 6418 will continue to influence their journeys.

And judging by the admiration they have for their teachers, their fellow performers, and the younger students following in their footsteps, the future of Little Rock Central High School theatre is in very good hands.

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