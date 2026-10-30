Interview: Magician Jonathan Erlandson And Hayley Mitchell at The Historic Malco Theater in Hot Springs

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The Historic Malco Theatre in Hot Springs, Arkansas, is entering an exciting new chapter. Following the retirement of longtime illusionist Maxwell Blade, the landmark venue is expanding its offerings beyond magic to include circus performances, live music, dance, and other theatrical experiences.

Leading the transformation is illusionist and theater director Jonathan, alongside aerialist and performer Hayley. Both have longstanding connections to the Malco and share a passion for creating innovative live entertainment.

BroadwayWorld recently spoke with them about their artistic journeys, the theater's remarkable history, the challenges of creating original illusions, and their plans for a new circus production in 2027.

BroadwayWorld: Tell me about yourself and your role at the Historic Malco Theatre.

Jonathan: I'm an illusionist and the director of the Historic Malco Theatre. We restructured last year following Maxwell Blade's retirement, and we've been working to bring fresh ideas, new shows, and new experiences to the community.

Our goal is to make the Malco a destination for everyone, whether they're local residents or visitors to Hot Springs. We want people to come here knowing they'll experience something memorable.

BroadwayWorld: How did you first become interested in magic?

Jonathan: I've been doing magic since I was about 12 years old. A family friend named Ken Boyer, an Emmy Award-winning animator and director who also performed magic, introduced me to it during a trip to Las Vegas.

We were sitting in a Starbucks inside one of the casinos when he asked if I knew any magic tricks. I didn't, so he taught me a French drop, a classic sleight-of-hand technique where you make a coin disappear.

He kept teaching me tricks, and I probably learned ten that afternoon. I picked them up quickly because I was fascinated by the combination of puzzles, challenges, and performance.

Eventually, he took me to Houdini's magic shop and bought me a few tricks. Within a couple of days, he decided I was ready to visit a professional magic shop off the Strip.

That experience opened my eyes to the incredible diversity of magic as an art form.

BroadwayWorld: What continues to fascinate you about magic?

Jonathan: I think art needs a viewer, but magic is incomplete without a viewer.

Without someone watching, it's just mechanics. The audience completes the illusion through observation.

That relationship between the performer and the audience is what makes magic so fascinating to me. It's an art form that depends on the person experiencing it.

BroadwayWorld: You're originally from California. What brought you to Hot Springs?

Jonathan: I was born in Los Angeles and grew up in several Southern California communities, including Burbank, Glendale, and Big Bear.

My father worked in real estate before the 2008 financial crisis. Afterward, my parents decided to invest outside California, and our family moved to Hot Springs in 2011.

It was a big adjustment. I was in high school and didn't know anyone. In California, I was accustomed to having mountains, beaches, and major cities within driving distance.

I eventually found my place here, largely through magic.

BroadwayWorld: How did your relationship with Maxwell Blade begin?

Jonathan: Shortly after moving to Hot Springs, I attended Maxwell Blade's magic show. At the time, he was performing in a small retail space downtown that seated about 80 people, or a little over 100 with additional chairs.

I met him toward the end of 2011 and started working with him on and off. I continued throughout high school and college, growing alongside the business.

We produced several Weekend of Wonder magic festivals in Hot Springs and Asheville, North Carolina, bringing in some of the biggest names in magic.

In 2016, Maxwell had the opportunity to move his business into the Historic Malco Theatre. Returning to that building had always been a dream of his, and I encouraged him to pursue it.

I helped with the renovation and development. The building was completely gutted when we arrived, and watching it come back to life was incredible.

It's an old building, so maintaining and improving it is an ongoing process.

BroadwayWorld: You also studied filmmaking. Has that influenced your work as an illusionist?

Jonathan: Absolutely. I graduated from the University of Central Arkansas with a bachelor's degree in filmmaking and a minor in creative writing.

I've worked on student films and assisted with other productions. My background in filmmaking and magic has also allowed me to consult on projects involving some of the world's leading magicians.

I love creating things and collaborating with talented people. Whether it's filmmaking or magic, I'm interested in developing original ideas and pushing creative boundaries.

BroadwayWorld: Hayley, how did you become involved with the theater?

Hayley: I've been performing my entire life. I grew up studying classical ballet under Edmund Cooper, director of the Hot Springs Children's Dance Theater.

When I was about 16 or 17, I started working as an assistant for Maxwell Blade. Shortly afterward, I became interested in aerial performance and began training myself.

Today, I perform aerial acts, assist with illusions, and have started developing escape acts.

Jonathan and I actually developed our careers here separately, but we eventually found ourselves working together. Now we're helping create new productions and expand what the theater can offer.

BroadwayWorld: The Malco is such a beautiful historic theater. Tell me about its history.

Jonathan: The Malco was built on the site of the Princess Theatre, which was originally a vaudeville house. That means this location has a long history of live entertainment.

The Princess Theatre eventually burned down, and the Malco was constructed on its original foundation. There's even a door preserved from the Princess Theatre at the back entrance, complete with the letter "P."

The Malco became known as the "Show Palace of the South." It was built as an early sound theater in the South and originally seated approximately 1,200 people.

The auditorium looked very different then. The balcony extended farther back, and areas now used for other purposes were originally seating.

Eventually, the theater was divided into two auditoriums to accommodate additional movie screens. You can still see traces of where the dividing wall once stood.

Around 1995, Maxwell Blade and the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival began sharing the building. One side housed Maxwell's magic show, while the other was used for film screenings.

The theater has gone through many transformations, and we're excited to be part of its next chapter.

BroadwayWorld: Is the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival still involved with the Malco?

Jonathan: Not officially at the moment, but I'd love to see them return.

I attended several screenings during this year's festival because I'm a huge fan of film and what the organization does.

I'd welcome the opportunity to host some of their programming here again. We want the Malco to be a home for all kinds of artistic experiences.

BroadwayWorld: How often do you change your magic show?

Jonathan: Constantly. We don't follow a specific schedule for introducing new material.

In any given month, audiences might see two or three acts they've never seen before. Sometimes we bring back older illusions, and sometimes we replace them with something entirely new.

I'd estimate that approximately 40 percent of our current show is different from what audiences saw last December.

We also enjoy reinventing existing illusions. If someone has seen an act before, how can we use their expectations against them? How can we surprise them in a completely new way?

We've developed several original props and illusions this year, with more in progress.

BroadwayWorld: What goes into creating an original illusion?

Jonathan: Magic is an incredibly difficult field in which to innovate.

I once heard someone compare creating magic to composing music. A musician learns to play an instrument and then writes new music.

With magic, you often have to invent the instrument first, then figure out how to play it.

Sometimes an idea comes together in five minutes. Other times, it takes months or even years to develop something to the point where it looks and feels right.

It's also a collaborative process. Hayley and our entire team contribute ideas, and we have creative discussions constantly.

Sometimes we create so much new material that the show becomes too long, and we have to decide what to cut!

BroadwayWorld: Are you considering developing additional magic productions?

Jonathan: Yes. We're exploring the possibility of offering different styles of magic shows throughout the year.

Our main illusion show will remain our focus, but we're considering separate close-up magic and mentalism performances.

We're also planning an additional VIP experience for 2027.

I don't believe people should have to pay just to meet an artist. I love meeting audiences in the lobby, shaking hands, and talking with people. That should always be free.

The VIP experience would essentially be an additional, more intimate performance featuring close-up magic.

It would allow us to share material that doesn't necessarily fit into the larger illusion show.

BroadwayWorld: Do you perform year-round?

Jonathan: Yes, although our schedule changes seasonally.

During spring break, summer, Thanksgiving, and Christmas, we generally perform six days a week. The rest of the year, our regular shows are typically on Fridays and Saturdays.

Hayley and I also enjoy touring. We recently appeared as featured guest performers in The Revolutionists, an ensemble magic show in Branson.

We love collaborating with other performers, and we'd like to continue those opportunities.

Our hope is that even when we're performing elsewhere, the Malco will still offer incredible entertainment for audiences here in Hot Springs.

BroadwayWorld: You're also developing a circus production. How did that idea come about?

Hayley: We've been discussing ways to expand our performances beyond the magic show.

Circus arts are a natural fit because so many members of our team already have experience with aerial performance and other specialty acts.

We're still in the creative process, but we're developing a production that incorporates traditional circus elements while creating something distinctly our own.

Cirque du Soleil is certainly an inspiration, particularly its theatrical and artistic approach.

Jonathan: We want to take the things we love as audience members and create our own interpretation.

People expect aerial acts, jugglers, and other traditional circus performances. But what does our version of that look like?

How do we make it original?

Hayley is instrumental in developing that vision.

BroadwayWorld: How many additional performers will you need?

Hayley: One of the great things about our team is how multi-talented everyone is.

Mackenzie and I both perform aerial acts and assist with the magic show. Mackenzie also does fire spinning and fire breathing.

Sunny, another member of our stage team, will perform aerial acts, and our technical director, Luke Swaby, does unicycling and juggling.

We're planning to use much of our existing team while also bringing in guest performers.

That gives everyone an opportunity to showcase talents audiences might not normally see during the magic show.

BroadwayWorld: Have you both performed in circus productions before?

Jonathan: Yes. Hayley and I performed for 80 days with Ian Garden's circus at The Big E in Massachusetts.

The production was called Viva La Circus, and it was a wonderful experience.

We also have friends throughout the circus community.

Circus performers often travel internationally, working independently or with touring companies. Finding the right performers at the right time is an important part of developing a production.

Our vision is to combine local talent with visiting artists and allow the show to evolve over time.

We might eventually develop different seasonal versions, such as a Christmas circus or a summer circus.

We want to take inspiration from theatrical circus productions while keeping the experience fun and accessible.

People come to a circus or magic show because they want to be surprised and entertained. That's always going to be part of our goal.

BroadwayWorld: When will audiences get their first look at the circus?

Jonathan: We're planning a preview of what's coming in 2027 during our New Year's Eve gala.

It will be a big celebration featuring magic, circus performances, and live music.

We've booked DJ Mike Poe, along with Josh Stewart and The Fall Out, a talented local band.

The evening will feature entertainment and dancing leading up to midnight, and hopefully continuing well beyond it.

We want everyone to have a wonderful time while getting a taste of what's ahead.

BroadwayWorld: What other events are coming to the Malco?

Jonathan: We're excited to welcome the Hot Springs Children's Dance Theater's production of The Nutcracker.

It will run Thanksgiving weekend, with an additional performance on December 18.

We also have Copper Flats, a talented country band, performing November 14, and the Natural State Burlesque Festival will host its closing gala here.

We'll be incorporating some Christmas surprises into our regular magic show as well.

We're also experimenting with different kinds of programming. Recently, we hosted a special screening of the silent film Metropolis, accompanied by live music from DJ Mike Poe, lasers, and visual effects.

It was an incredible way to experience that film.

Those are the kinds of events we want to continue bringing to the theater.

BroadwayWorld: Looking ahead, what is your long-term vision for the Historic Malco Theatre?

Jonathan: We're here for the long haul—hopefully forever!

We love this theater and want to make it the place to be in Hot Springs.

Our goal is to continue developing our magic productions and circus shows while bringing in other forms of entertainment.

We want the Malco to be a home for performers, artists, and audiences.

We love creating art and exploring new ideas, but we also want people to have fun.

When someone comes to a magic show or circus, they want to experience something special. They want to be surprised.

If people leave excited about what they've seen and eager to come back, then we're accomplishing what we set out to do.

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