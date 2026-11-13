Interview: Director John J. Pistone of A FEW GOOD MEN at Rialto Community Arts Center in Morrilton

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The historic Rialto Community Arts Center in Morrilton is tackling a powerful story with its production of A FEW GOOD MEN, running through November 21. Directed by John Pistone, this compelling courtroom drama explores military duty, honor, truth, and the difficult decisions that arise when following orders conflicts with doing what is right. With its thought-provoking subject matter and strong military connections, the production is a fitting choice for Veterans Day week.

On Wednesday, November 11, the Rialto Community Arts Center partnered with Texas Roadhouse to honor local veterans, teachers, and first responders with a special dinner and a show. The evening was filled with delicious food, wonderful fellowship, and a shared appreciation for those who serve our communities. After enjoying dinner and spending time together, we were treated to an early performance of A FEW GOOD MEN, a powerful drama that made this Veterans Day celebration even more meaningful. It was a wonderful way to bring the community together while recognizing the people who dedicate so much of themselves to others.

For Pistone, this production carries a personal connection. A Navy veteran who served 12 years as a combat cameraman, he understands the military world portrayed in Aaron Sorkin's gripping drama. He also recognizes the importance of bringing this particular story to a community with strong military ties. His dedication to the arts extends well beyond this production, with nearly 50 years of theatrical experience that includes performing while deployed in Iraq, working in the Los Angeles entertainment industry, and operating his own theatre venue.

BroadwayWorld had the opportunity to sit down with Pistone during the Veterans Day celebration to discuss the production, his fascinating journey from Arkansas to Hollywood and back, and his exciting plans for the future of the Rialto Community Arts Center.

BroadwayWorld: First of all, congratulations! This is quite an event you've put together, and everything looks very impressive. What inspired you to direct A FEW GOOD MEN and incorporate this special evening honoring veterans?

John Pistone: Thank you! But it's not just me. We have a really good team of people working together to make all of this happen.

I'm a veteran myself. I spent 12 years in the Navy as a combat cameraman, so I'm always appreciative when people recognize veterans and their service. I wanted to do something to recognize my fellow veterans.

Arkansas, and specifically Morrilton, is a very veteran-heavy community. There are a lot of ties to the military here, and I think this play has a great deal of relevance, especially in today's climate, regardless of which side of the political aisle you're on.

The story deals with questions about what constitutes a lawful order, whether a service member has a choice in following that order, and what truth and honesty really mean. Those are important questions for anyone, but especially for those serving in the military.

This is a story that hasn't been told in a while, and I thought it was particularly relevant today. I also felt it would resonate with this community.

BroadwayWorld: Tell me more about tonight's special event. What made you want to include a dinner and complimentary performance?

John Pistone: Tonight is really about saying thank you. We're honoring veterans, first responders, and teachers by providing dinner and a free performance.

It's something I try to incorporate into every production I do. I like to invite veterans to come see a show. Usually, I'll invite them to the final dress rehearsal, but this particular production happened to fall around Veterans Day, so the timing worked out perfectly.

I think it's important to show our appreciation, and this was a great opportunity to do that.

BroadwayWorld: You've chosen the Rialto Community Arts Center for this production, and you're still fairly new to this particular theatre community. How did you become involved here?

John Pistone: I am fairly new here, yes! It's a great little theatre.

My first production at the Rialto Community Arts Center was a small role in THE SOUND OF MUSIC. I immediately fell in love with the theatre and the community.

I remember thinking, "Man, if I can tell stories here, I want to!"

BroadwayWorld: You obviously have quite a passion for theatre. Tell me about your background. How did your theatrical journey begin?

John Pistone: I was in my first play when I was five years old. It was in Clarksville, Arkansas, and we did a tribute to Walt Disney. I was hooked from that moment on.

Just about every year since then, I've been involved in some kind of production, even while I was serving on active duty in the military.

When I was deployed to Iraq, we actually put on the first play there since the fall of Saddam Hussein. That's how much theatre means to me. I have to have a stage. I have to tell stories.

So, I've been involved in theatre for just about 50 years now.

After I got out of the military, I decided to pursue it full-time. I attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts conservatory and earned my degree there. After that, I worked in Los Angeles for approximately 10 to 12 years in television, film, and theatre.

I also owned my own live theatre venue in Los Angeles for about seven years.

BroadwayWorld: That's quite an impressive background! How did you end up in Los Angeles?

John Pistone: I was stationed in San Diego during my military service. When I got out, I drove up to Los Angeles to pursue acting, producing, and directing full-time.

I spent about a decade there working in the entertainment industry, and I've continued doing it ever since.

BroadwayWorld: With all of that experience in Los Angeles, what ultimately brought you back home to Arkansas?

John Pistone: I have a daughter here, and I wanted to be closer to her. Now I also have a grandson here, so family was definitely a big motivation.

But there was another reason, too.

I grew up in the Russellville and Dardanelle area, and I've always wanted to come back and help provide more theatrical opportunities in this part of Arkansas.

There still isn't a community theatre or dedicated live theatre venue in the area where I grew up, and that's something I've thought about for a long time.

The creative arts have been my savior in a lot of ways. They've kept me off the edge during difficult times. Being able to tell stories has helped me tremendously, and I know firsthand how important that creative outlet can be.

I've always wanted to bring those opportunities back here if I could.

Having my daughter and grandson in Russellville certainly helped make that decision easier.

BroadwayWorld: Now that you're becoming more involved with the Rialto Community Arts Center, what is your vision for the theatre moving forward?

John Pistone: Thankfully, the board has given me and our team the opportunity to come on for the 2027 season, with me serving as artistic director.

My vision is really about getting more people involved in theatre and giving people opportunities they may not have had before.

I'm a firm believer that everybody has a story to tell. The question is, who's willing to listen?

I want to provide a place where people can tell those stories.

Community theatre is a wonderful environment for that. It gives people the opportunity to explore different stories, become involved in the creative process, and connect with others. It also helps build and strengthen a community.

That's what I want to accomplish here. I want to open doors for people who may never have considered getting involved in theatre or who have never been given the opportunity before.

BroadwayWorld: I love that philosophy, especially when it comes to introducing new people to the stage. Have you had the opportunity to work with any first-time performers in A FEW GOOD MEN?

John Pistone: Absolutely! We have people in this particular production who have never acted before.

For me, one of the greatest rewards is watching that spark happen. You see someone who has never performed before suddenly come alive onstage and discover the joy of storytelling.

That's everything to me.

I'm extremely grateful and thankful to be here, and I'm excited about what the next year can bring. I'm looking forward to the stories we can tell, the people we can bring into the theatre, and the lives we can touch through these experiences.

BroadwayWorld: It sounds like you have some exciting things planned! What's coming up at the Rialto Community Arts Center after A FEW GOOD MEN?

John Pistone: We have a great season planned for 2027!

We'll start with ROMEO AND JULIET in late February or early March. Then we'll present PETER PAN in June, followed by MISERY in October.

We'll finish the year with IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE as a radio play during the Christmas season.

I'm really excited about the variety of stories we'll be able to bring to the community.

BroadwayWorld: That sounds like a wonderful lineup! Thank you so much for taking the time to visit with BroadwayWorld, and congratulations again on A FEW GOOD MEN. We're looking forward to seeing what you and your team bring to the Rialto Community Arts Center!

John Pistone: Thank you! I'm excited to see where all of this goes, and I'm grateful to be part of this community.

About A FEW GOOD MEN

Written by Aaron Sorkin, A FEW GOOD MEN is a gripping military courtroom drama that examines loyalty, justice, responsibility, and the courage to challenge authority. The story follows military attorneys investigating the death of a Marine at Guantanamo Bay, uncovering difficult questions about the chain of command and the meaning of honor.

With its themes of integrity, accountability, and moral courage, the play remains relevant to audiences today. Under John Pistone's direction, the Rialto Community Arts Center brings this compelling story to life while continuing its mission of providing meaningful theatrical experiences for the Morrilton community.

A FEW GOOD MEN runs through November 21, 2026, at the Rialto Community Arts Center in Morrilton, Arkansas.

Community Partners and Sponsors

Productions like A FEW GOOD MEN are made possible through the generosity of local businesses and organizations that recognize the value of keeping live theatre thriving in Central Arkansas.

A FEW GOOD MEN is presented by Toad Suck Harley-Davidson in Conway and brought to you by Jay Hodge Ford in Morrilton.

ACE Hardware serves as the production's Set Construction Partner, helping support the creation of the world audiences experience onstage.

Community Sponsors include TA Express, Sbarro, and the Morrilton Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Rialto Community Arts Center appreciates the businesses and organizations that invest in local theatre and help create opportunities for performers, volunteers, and audiences throughout the community.

Become a Sponsor for the 2027 Season

With an exciting 2027 season on the horizon, the Rialto Community Arts Center is inviting businesses and individuals to become part of its continued growth. Sponsorships help support theatrical productions, encourage artistic development, and provide opportunities for new and experienced performers to share their talents.

Those interested in sponsoring the Rialto Community Arts Center's 2027 season can contact the organization at:

Phone: (501) 288-9259

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