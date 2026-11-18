NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts (AMFA) has announced the world premiere Children's Theatre production of Gingerbread Man: The Untold Story. Public performances run November 27 to December 13, 2026, with school performances December 2 to 16, 2026. This imaginative new musical, with an original score, offers a fresh take on the beloved folktale character as he embarks on a journey of humor, heart, and self-discovery. Tickets are $15, or $12 for AMFA members, and can be purchased online at arkmfa.org. Children ages two and under are free if seated on an adult's lap.

Written by AMFA's Director of Children's Theatre and Performing Arts Chad Bradford, Gingerbread Man: The Untold Story explores what it means to change. Gabriel, a young hero who longs to become someone new, is quite literally transformed into a gingerbread boy, and soon finds himself on a collision course with the charming, ambitious Lord Foxx. The production features music composed by Bradford and composer Tim Cooper, with additional music by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Faith Rivera.

“The inspiration behind Gingerbread Man: The Untold Story was a struggle many of us share — wrestling with perfectionism, achievement, expectations, and the pressure to be everything to everyone,” says Bradford. “We all have monsters to fight and quests to follow, yet every meaningful journey eventually leads us back home to ourselves. My hope is that these characters' journeys leave audiences of all ages with joy in their hearts and a renewed awareness of their own gifts, talents, and strengths.”

On Saturday, December 5, the 10:30 a.m. show features audio description, and the 2:00 p.m. show features ASL interpretation. The performance on Sunday, December 6 at 2:00 p.m. is sensory-friendly, utilizing reduced sound and lighting effects and a separate quiet room for guest use. A special members-only evening performance takes place on Thursday, December 3 at 6:30 p.m. Members are invited to arrive early to enjoy holiday art-making, sweet treats, and family fun before the show.

Gingerbread Man: The Untold Story has a 60-minute run time and is appropriate for audiences of all ages.

Performances

Public Performances | November 27–December 13, 2026

$15 ($12 for AMFA members)

Friday, November 27, at 10:30 a.m. | Black Friday World Premiere

Thursday, December 3, at 6:30 p.m. | Member show

November 28–December 13 | Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.; Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

To view showtimes and purchase tickets, visit arkmfa.org.

School Performances | December 2–16, 2026

$10 for students / $15 for adults | Free chaperone per 15 students

Tuesdays–Fridays at 10:00 a.m.; Fridays at 12:00 p.m.

To request seats, visit arkmfa.org.

For questions and accommodations, visit arkmfa.org. Educators can also contact Guest Services at (501) 372‑4000 or connect@arkmfa.org.

Related Programs & Events

Art Start nurtures early learners through interactive, toddler-friendly story time and guided art-making activities inspired by themes of friendship and play.

On Wednesday, November 25, and December 2, 2026, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Art Start features a reading of The Gingerbread Cowboy, a playful twist on a classic tale, and a paper character art-making activity.

For more details on this free program, visit arkmfa.org.

Creative Saturdays

At Creative Saturdays, guests of all ages and abilities are welcome to drop in and enjoy a free, family-friendly art-making activity in AMFA's Windgate Art School, no registration required.

On Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., create a paper garland inspired by the show.

On Saturday, November 28, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., guests can decorate their own festive gingerbread houses.

For more details on this free program, visit arkmfa.org.

Gingerbread Man Art Experience

Young artists are invited to enjoy an afternoon of live theatre and hands-on art-making on Saturday, December 12, 2026, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Students will begin in AMFA's Windgate Art School by creating a winter-themed art project. At 2:00 p.m., they will attend a live performance of Gingerbread Man: The Untold Story. Afterward, they will return to the studio to finish their art, drawing inspiration from the show's characters, costumes, and staging.

Classes are offered for children in grades kindergarten-2 and grades 3-5. Tickets are $75, or $60 for AMFA members.

For more information, visit arkmfa.org.

A Very Improvised Christmas

On Thursday, December 17, 2026, at 7:00 p.m., watch an unscripted comedy adventure unfold on the set of Gingerbread Man: The Untold Story, as Improv Little Rock uses suggestions from the crowd to create a completely original show live onstage.

Tickets are $15, or $12 for AMFA members. This special evening is intended for adult audiences.

For more information, visit arkmfa.org.

The race is on for the Arkansas Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 INTO THE WOODS Community Theatre of Cabot 21% 2 YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 11% 3 ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL Arts One Presents 9% 4 SWEENEY TODD- THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Pocket Community Theatre 8% 5 SHREK THE MUSICAL Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 6% Best Play 1 PETER PAN GOES WRONG Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 16% 2 ANGELS IN AMERICA PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES Actors Theatre of Little Rock 13% 3 TWELVE ANGRY JURORS Community Theatre of Cabot 13% 4 YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU Pocket Community Theatre 12% 5 AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES Actors Theatre of Little Rock 8% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Community Theatre of Cabot 16% 2 Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 12% 3 Actors Theatre of Little Rock 11% 4 Pocket Community Theatre 11% 5 Arts One Presents 10% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Dawson Claxton - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 7% 2 Annie Kay Coates - ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL Arts One Presents 6% 3 Alle Rose Parker - INTO THE WOODS Community Theatre of Cabot 5% 4 Olivia McDaniel - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 4% 5 Karis Martin - ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL The Royal Theatre 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming