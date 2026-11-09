The Royal Players to Present FROZEN THE MUSICAL This December

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The Royal Players will present Frozen The Musical at the Historic Royal Theatre from December 3 through December 13, 2026.

The production will invite audiences into the kingdom of Arendelle for a stage adaptation of Disney's animated film. The musical follows sisters Elsa and Anna as they navigate family secrets, Elsa's magical powers, and the enduring bond of sisterhood.

Performances will take place December 3–13 at the Historic Royal Theatre. Additional production details and ticket information have not yet been announced.

DATES AND TIMES

Performances will take place at The Royal Theatre, 111 S. Market Street, Benton Arkansas. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances begin at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday performances begin at 2:00 p.m.

SYNOPSIS

For the first time in forever, experience the musical phenomenon that has taken the world by storm! Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature film, Disney's Frozen includes all of the film's beloved songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, along with new music written exclusively for the stage.

In the beautiful mountainous kingdom of Arendelle, Princesses Anna and Elsa grow up sheltered inside their castle, isolated from the world and increasingly distant from each other. When Elsa is crowned queen, the magical powers she's desperately tried to conceal from her sister take control and she flees into the mountains. As a ferocious winter descends on Arendelle, Anna sets off on an epic journey to find Elsa and bring her home - with the help of hardworking ice harvester Kristoff, his loyal reindeer Sven and a happy-go-lucky snowman named Olaf.

Featuring famous songs like 'Let It Go' and 'For the First Time in Forever', audience members will be drawn into this icy escapade through the winter mountains all in search for the meaning of true love the moment they walk through the front door.

Casting for Frozen includes Ash Henson as Elsa, Rylee Woodard as Anna, JT Watford as Kristoff, Marseiko Jackson as Hans, Reagan McCartney as Olaf, Hannah Grace Fritz as Sven, Chris Owen as Bishop/Oaken, Jackson Blome as Duke of Weselton, Avery Thornton as Young Anna, Spencer Forga as Young Elsa, Heidi McCartney as Queen Iduna, Seth Hawkins as King Agnarr, Italo Arevalo as Pabbie, Emma Guill as Bulda, and Taysom Burchfield as the Hidden Folk Child.

Ensemble includes Carter Brawley, Leah White, Cam Fry, Ezra Heyl, Hailey Thomas, Caroline Winters, Sofia Romero-Perez, Logan McGrew, Allison Thornton, Sadie Hawkins, Josh Green, Madison Richards, Allyson Schuenemeyer, Caroline Hartsell, and Amia Vela.

TICKET INFORMATION

This show is designated as assigned seating. Please check your seating assignment before completing your purchase.

Online ticket prices are: $20 general admission; $15 for seniors age 60+, college students, and members of the military; $10 for 12th grade and younger. Additional fees may apply. For online ticket sales, go to https://onthestage.tickets/the-royal-theatre.

Box office ticket prices are: $22 general admission; $17 for seniors age 60+, college students, and members of the military; $12 for 12th grade and younger, which includes all fees.

For accessible or special needs seating, email boxofficeadmin@theroyaltheatre.org or call 501-315-5483 (voicemail only). The box office will open at 6:00 p.m. on evening performance dates and 1:00 p.m. on matinee dates; the house will open approximately 20 - 25 minutes prior to curtain. We highly recommend that tickets be purchased in advance, as we cannot guarantee availability at the door.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Produced by Charlotte Sears Hammonds and Stage Managed by Emma Rose Boone. Frozen The Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI, 423 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10019

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