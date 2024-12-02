First Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Arkansas Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Check out the first stats for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Braden Lisowe - BLINDED BY THE LIGHT - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 19%

Keegan Washington - CABARET FOR A CAUSE - The Studio Theater 18%

Caleb Patton - SPOTLIGHT CABARET - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 17%

Raymond Wallace - HEROES AND VILLAINS CABARET - Arts and science center for southeast Arkansas 14%

Nick Farr - SHINING LIGHT CABARET - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 12%

Tyranni Hubbard - SHINING LIGHT CABARET - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 12%

Willie Johnson - SHINING LIGHT CABARET - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 7%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Allison Callaway and Amy Bramlett Turner - MARY POPPINS - Pocket Community Theatre 12%

Emilee Taylor - FREAKY FRIDAY - The Foundation of Arts 10%

Allison Stodolla Wilson - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 8%

Olivia Stephens - CHICAGO - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 7%

Moriah Patterson - NEWSIES - Wildwood Park for the Arts 7%

Amaya Hardin - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Studio Theatre 6%

Katie Greer & Brian Earles - DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts 6%

Grace McKissic - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Arts and science center for Southeast Arkansas 5%

Christina Munoz Madsen - GUYS AND DOLLS - Red Curtain Theater 4%

Katie Woodall - ANNIE - Studio 42 & Co. 4%

Caelon Colbert - SPRING AWAKENING - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 4%

Edgar Hall - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Royal Players 3%

Shannon Stoddard, Ellie Caruthers & Allie Gooden - HELLO, DOLLY! - Fort Smith Little Theatre 3%

Brian Earles - DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts 3%

Moriah Patterson - JERSEY BOYS - Murry’s Dinner Playhouse 3%

Reagan Turbyfill - ROCK OF AGES - The Studio Theatre 3%

Summer Brinley - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - The Royal Players 3%

Reagan Hammonds Turbyfill - FOOTLOOSE - The Royal Players 3%

Paige Anthony - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Studio Theatre 2%

Shannon Stoddard - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Fort Smith Little Theatre 2%

Karen Appleget - THE JUNGLE BOOK - Grant County community theater 2%

Summer Brinley - A KILLER PROM - Grant County community theater 2%

Summer Brinley - FINAL BOW - Grant County community theater 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Katie White - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 12%

Caity Church - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Arts One Presents 11%

Anastasia Tarkington - FINDING NEMO KIDS - Jonesboro Foundation of Arts 7%

Sharon Combs - HENRY V - Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre/Shake on the Lake Theatre Company 7%

Kathryn Lightsey - AN EVENING WITH POE - Pocket Community Theatre 5%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Studio Theatre 5%

Michelle Alverio - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Royal Players 5%

Shelly Hall - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 5%

Anthony McBride - NEWSIES - Wildwood Park for the Arts 5%

Anthony McBride - CHICAGO - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 4%

Pam Holcomb and Renee Davis - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Arts and science center for southeast Arkansas 4%

Jaimilee Counts - ANNIE THE MUSICAL - Studio 42 & Co. 3%

Janet Renwick - HELLO, DOLLY! - Fort Smith Little Theatre 3%

Todd Breaux - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Studio Theatre 3%

Todd Breaux - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 3%

Shelly Hall - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 2%

Anthony McBride & Mark A. Burbank - CHICAGO - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Caelon Colbert - BLACK NATIVITY - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Matt Peoples - DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts 2%

Anthony McBride - SPRING AWAKENING - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Dani Carney - 26 PEBBLES - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Jamie Hall - ROMEO & JULIET - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 1%

Shelly Hall - ONE NINTH - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 1%

Anthony McBride - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 1%

Jennifer McClory - RESPONDERS - Theatre Squared/Arkansas Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Dance Production

CHICAGO - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 20%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Argenta Community Theater 13%

MARY POPPINS - Pocket Community Theatre 12%

NEWSIES - Wildwood Park for the Arts 12%

FOOTLOOSE - The Royal Players 9%

SNOW WHITE - The Foundation of Arts 8%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSCIAL - The Royal Players 6%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Arts and Science center for southeast Arkansas 6%

ACTION/ABSTRACTION - Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts 5%

ROCK OF AGEA - The Studio Theatre 4%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Pocket Community Theatre 4%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Dr. Steve Frye - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 13%

Bob Bidewell - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Royal Players 8%

Bethany Gere - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Arts and science center for southeast Arkansas 7%

Dan and Stacy Breshears - MARY POPPINS - Pocket Community Theatre 6%

Bevan Keating - SWEENEY TODD - Wildwood Park for the Arts 5%

Kaitlyn Woodall - ANNIE - Studio 42 & Co. 4%

Summer Brinley - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - The Royal Players 4%

Caelon Colbert - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Studio Theatre 4%

Moriah Patterson - NEWSIES - Wildwood Park for the Arts 4%

Don Bolinger - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Murry’s Dinner Playhouse 3%

Caelon Colbert - SPRING AWAKENING - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 3%

Sheridan Posey - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Argenta Community Theater 3%

Caelon Colbert/Dariane LyJoi Mull - BLACK NATIVITY - Actors Theater of Little Rock 3%

Justin Pike - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Studio Theatre 3%

Brandon Bolin - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Fort Smith Little Theatre 3%

Moriah Patterson - JERSEY BOYS - Murry’s Dinner Playhouse 3%

Tami Kendall - ELF THE MUSICAL - Pocket Community Theatre 3%

Dakota Mansfield - BONNIE AND CLYDE - The Royal Players 3%

Vincent Insalaco - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 2%

Mark A. Burbank - CHICAGO - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Shannon Stoddard - HELLO, DOLLY! - Fort Smith Little Theatre 2%

Justin Pike - ROCK OF AGES - The Studio Theatre 2%

Vincent Insalaco - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 2%

Stacy Breshears - MARY POPPINS - Pocket Community Theatre 2%

Dariane Mull/Bob Bidewell - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Royal Players 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Kylie Jones - BLITHE SPIRIT - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 11%

Amie White Galloway - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - The Weekend Theater 8%

Chad Bradford - DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts 8%

Christi Day - ANNE FRANK & ME - Pocket Community Theatre 7%

Ben Grimes - ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 - Wildwood Park for the Arts 4%

Chad Bradford - HENRY V - Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre/Shake on the Lake Theatre Company 4%

Hope Hargrove - 26 PEBBLES - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 4%

Nick Farr and X Freelon - CHOIR BOY - The Studio Theatre 4%

Summer Brinley - A KILLER PROM - Grant County community theater 4%

Emily Swenskie - ROMEO & JULIET - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 4%

LADARIUS JAMERSON - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 3%

Satia Spencer - ONE NINTH - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 3%

Willie Lucius - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - The Weekend Theater 3%

vicki washington - RESPONDERS - Theatre Squared/Arkansas Repertory Theatre 3%

Hope Hargrove - 26 PEBBLES - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 3%

Julie Atkins - EXTREMITIES - The Weekend Theater 3%

Tyler Lewis - PUFFS - Arts and science center for Southeast Arkansas 3%

Kayla Earnest - THE SECRET GARDEN - Arts and science center for Southeast Arkansas 3%

Steve Mitchell - OF MICE AND MEN - Pocket Community Theatre 3%

Karen Appleget - THE JUNGLE BOOK - Grant County community theater 2%

Laura Sessoms Grimes - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Antwon Stanton - YELLOWMAN - The Weekend Theater 2%

Ken Matt Martin - JITNEY - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 2%

Summer Brinley - FINAL BOW - Grant County community theater 2%

Liz McMath - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts 2%



Best Ensemble

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 11%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Arts One Presents 9%

MARY POPPINS - Pocket Community Theatre 7%

FREAKY FRIDAY - The Foundation of Arts 5%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Arts and science center for Southeast Arkansas 5%

SWEENEY TODD - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 4%

NEWSIES - Wildwood Park for the Arts 4%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Royal Players 4%

ANNIE - Studio 42 & Co. 3%

DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Arts One Presents 3%

DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts 3%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - The Royal Players 3%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 3%

HENRY V - Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre/Shake on the Lake Theatre Company 3%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Studio Theatre 2%

ROCK OF AGES - The Studio Theatre 2%

CHICAGO - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 2%

SPRING AWAKENING - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

ROMEO & JULIET - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE - The Studio Theatre 2%

26 PEBBLES - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Fort Smith Little Theatre 2%

BLACK NATIVITY - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Fort Smith Little Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Hayden Bailey - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 13%

Tom Littrell - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Arts One Presents 13%

Andrew Shelton - DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts 9%

Austin Roberts - FREAKY FRIDAY - The Foundation of Arts 8%

Tyler Lewis - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Arts and science center for southeast Arkansas 6%

Justin Pike - ROCK OF AGES - The Studio Theatre 6%

Matthew Burns - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Royal Players 5%

Michael Goodbar - NEWSIES - Wildwood Park for the Arts 5%

Mads West - CHICAGO - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 5%

Gray Ashton - HELLO, DOLLY! - Fort Smith Little Theatre 5%

Justin Pike - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Studio Theatre 4%

Tyler Lewis - THE SECRET GARDEN - Arts and science center for southeast Arkansas 4%

Griffen Birdsong - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Studio Theatre 4%

Matthew Burns - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Royal Players 3%

Sid McGough - SPRING AWAKENING - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Sid McGough - ROMEO & JULIET - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Tyler Lewis - PUFFS - Arts and science center for southeast Arkansas 2%

Sid McGough - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 1%

Sid McGough - 26 PEBBLES - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 1%

Sid McGough - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 1%

CHRISTINA WATANABE - CLYDE’S - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Cheri Headrick - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Arts One Presents 14%

Angela Bloodworth-Collier - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Royal Players 8%

Melody Gere - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Arts and science center for southeast Arkansas 7%

Krissie Holmes - SWEENEY TODD - The Foundation of Arts 7%

Bob Bidewell - MY FAIR LADY - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 6%

Mark A. Burbank - CHICAGO - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 6%

Logan Smith - ROCK OF AGES - The Studio Theatre 5%

Bevan Keating - SWEENEY TODD - Wildwood Park for the Arts 5%

Bob Bidewell - GODSPELL - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 5%

Bevan Keating - NEWSIES - Wildwood Park for the Arts 5%

Bob Bidewell - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Royal Players 5%

Brandon Bolin - HELLO, DOLLY! - Fort Smith Little Theatre 5%

Angela Bloodworth Collier - SPRING AWAKENING - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 5%

Christian Waldron - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Studio Theatre 3%

Christian Waldron - SWEENEY TODD - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 3%

Jeannie Case - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Studio Theatre 3%

Heidi Sproul McCartney - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - The Royal Players 3%

ANGELA COLLIER - SPRING AWAKENING - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Bevan Keating - ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 - Wildwood Park for the Arts 2%



Best Musical

DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Arts One Presents 11%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 11%

MARY POPPINS - Pocket Community Theatre 8%

FREAKY FRIDAY - The Foundation of Arts 6%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Arts and science center for southeast Arkansas 5%

JERSEY BOYS - Murry’s Dinner Playhouse 5%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 4%

LEGALLY BLONDE - The Studio Theatre 4%

ANNIE - Studio 42 & Co. 3%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - The Royal Players 3%

CHICAGO - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 3%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Studio Theatre 3%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 3%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Royal Players 3%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Fort Smith Little Theatre 3%

NEWSIES - Wildwood Park for the Arts 3%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Performing Arts Center on the Square, Searcy, Ark. 3%

BLACK NATIVITY - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

ROCK OF AGES - The Studio Theatre 2%

SPRING AWAKENING - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

BONNIE AND CLYDE - The Royal Players 2%

SHE LOVES ME - The Royal Players 1%

SWEENEY TODD - Wildwood Park for the Arts 1%

HELLO DOLLY! - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 1%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Red Curtain Theater 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Abby Collums - FREAKY FRIDAY - The Foundation of Arts 6%

Kris Isham - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Arts One Presents 6%

Anna Wright - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 5%

Emily Swenskie - A TALE OF TWO FLURFFYS - Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts 5%

Johnathan Ivanova - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Arts One Presents 4%

Miranda Clark - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Arts One Presents 4%

Ben Bingham - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 3%

Cassandra Ford - MARY POPPINS - Pocket Community Theatre 3%

Levi Wilson - MARY POPPINS - Pocket Community Theatre 3%

Kim Adams - FREAKY FRIDAY - The Foundation of Arts 3%

Seth Nuss - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Royal Players 3%

Darby Carter - ANNIE - Studio 42 & Co. 2%

Amaya Hardin - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Studio Theater 2%

Keiren Minter - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Arts and science center for Southeast Arkansas 2%

Caleb Patton - ROCK OF AGES - The Studio Theatre 2%

Karis Martin - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 2%

Anthony Lytle - CRAZY FOR YOU - Performing Arts Center on the Square (Searcy) 2%

Eli Smith - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 2%

Tyler Mann - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre 1%

Jessica Mylonas - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 1%

Wesley Fox - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Fort Smith Little Theatre 1%

Abby Roset - BONNIE AND CLYDE - The Royal Players 1%

Nick Farr - BLACK NATIVITY - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 1%

Taylor Bumann (Bonnie) - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Royal Players 1%

Jeremy Clay - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - The Royal Players 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Kaylynn Robison - BLITHE SPIRIT - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 7%

Dan Breshears - OF MICE AND MEN - Pocket Community Theatre 7%

Bee Golleher - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - The Weekend Theater 6%

Braden lisowe - 26 PEBBLES - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 5%

Quinn Gasaway - HENRY V - Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre/Shake on the Lake Theatre Company 5%

Amelia Strickland - ROMEO & JULIET - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 5%

Harper Keith - ANNE FRANK & ME - Pocket Community Theatre 4%

Patrick Reilly - BLITHE SPIRIT - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 4%

Zoey Newcomb - THE SECRET GARDEN - Arts and science center for southeast Arkansas 3%

Ivy McGrew - ROMEO & JULIET - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 3%

Nick Farr - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 3%

Jay Clark - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 3%

Quinn Gasaway - DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts 3%

Jade Coldiron - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - The Weekend Theater 3%

Kyra Hatley - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - 2024 2%

Tyranni Hubbard (MinnieJean Brown) - ONE NINTH - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 2%

Brandt Lunsford - THE SECRET GARDEN - Arts and science center for Southeast Arkansas 2%

Matt Nguyen - PUFFS - Arts and science center for southeast Arkansas 2%

Violet Myers - THE SECRET GARDEN - Arts and science center for southeast Arkansas 2%

Shea Barham - ROMEO & JULIET - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Mabel Miller - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Argenta Community Theater 2%

Alex Johnston - A KILLER PROM & FINAL BOW - Grant County community theater 2%

Zoey Newcomb - A KILLER PROM & FINAL BOW - Grant County community theater 2%

Patti Airoldi - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Patricia Loera - EXTREMITIES - The Weekend Theater 2%



Best Play

BLITHE SPIRIT - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 9%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - The Weekend Theater 7%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - The Royal Players 6%

ROMEO & JULIET - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 6%

ANNE FRANK & ME - Pocket Community Theatre 6%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Argenta Community Theater 6%

HENRY V - Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre/Shake on the Lake Theatre Company 6%

OF MICE AND MEN - Pocket Community Theatre 4%

26 PEBBLES - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 4%

JITNEY - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 4%

DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts 4%

EXTREMETIES - The Weekend Theater 4%

ONE NINTH - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 4%

RESPONDERS - Theatre Squared/Arkansas Repertory Theatre 3%

PUFFS - Arts and Science center for southeast Arkansas 3%

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 3%

A KILLER PROM - Grant county community theater 3%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 2%

THREE MURDERS AND IT'S ONLY MONDAY - Arts and science center for southeast Arkansas 2%

A KILLER PROM & FINAL BOW - Grant County community theater 2%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Skokos Performing Arts Center, Alma 2%

YELLOWMAN - The Weekend Theater 2%

ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 - Wildwood Park for the Arts 2%

CHOIR BOY - The Studio Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Seth Biazo - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Arts One Presents 12%

Ben Jones & Cassie Bennett - BLITHE SPIRIT - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 12%

Drew Posey - DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts 9%

Drew Posey - NEWSIES - Wildwood Park for the Arts 8%

Joe Carr - SWEENEY TODD - The Foundation of Arts 7%

Dariane Mull - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Studio Theatre 6%

Greg Blacklaw - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Royal Players 6%

Tyler Lewis - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Arts and science center for southeast Arkansas 5%

Baylie Barker - THE JUNGLE BOOK - Grant County community theater 5%

Andy Hall - EXTREMITIES - The Weekend Theater 5%

Tyler Lewis - THE SECRET GARDEN - Arts and science center for Southeast Arkansas 4%

Gary Cameron - HELLO, DOLLY! - Fort Smith Little Theatre 4%

LAUREN LUSK - CHICAGO - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 4%

Justin Pike - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Studio Theatre 3%

Terry Johnson, Bruce Rentz, Jessica Riddick - SWEENEY TODD - Wildwood Park for the Arts 2%

Jeremy Barnes - THE JUNGLE BOOK - Grant County community theater 2%

Mark A. Burbank - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 1%

Mark A. Burbank - ROMEO & JULIET - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 1%

Mark A. Burbank - SPRING AWAKNEING - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 1%

Tyler Lewis - PUFFS - Arts and science center for southeast Arkansas 1%

Dariane LyJoi Mull - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 1%

Jean Kim - CLYDE’S - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nate Palmer - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Royal Players 22%

David Robison - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 18%

Steven Jones - ROMEO & JULIET - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 17%

Greg Warner - ROCK OF AGES - The Studio Theatre 14%

Bethany Gere - PUFFS - Arts and science center for southeast Arkansas 11%

PA Worthington - RESPONDERS - Theatre Squared/Arkansas Repertory Theatre 7%

Nate Edmondson - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Skokos Performing Arts Center, Alma 7%

Michael Costagliola - CLYDE’S - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 4%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Ty Volz - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Arts One Presents 11%

Cassie Renee Bennett - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 5%

Roxy Kirchhoff - MARY POPPINS - Pocket Community Theatre 5%

Cannon Joe Smith - FREAKY FRIDSY - The Foundation of Arts 3%

Adam Porter - ANNIE - Studio 42 & Co. 3%

Addie Ashcraft - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Arts and science center for southeast Arkansas 3%

Allie Gooden - HELLO, DOLLY! - Fort Smith Little Theatre 2%

Cannon Joe Smith - FREAKY FRIDAY - The Foundation of Arts 2%

Cordell Hutcheson - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 2%

Justin Pike - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Royal Theater - Young Players 2%

Braden lisowe - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 2%

Ella Scheer - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - The Royal Players 2%

Twanda House - CHICAGO - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Heather Stringfellow - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 2%

Christy Smith - CRAZY FOR YOU - Performing Arts Center on the Square (Searcy) 2%

Don Bolinger - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Murry’s Dinner Playhouse 2%

Peyton Greenwood - SPRING AWAKENING - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Jackson McGinnis - ROCK OF AGES - Act II Performing Arts 2%

Drew Posey - ROCK OF AGES - The Studio Theatre 2%

Moriah Patterson - JERSEY BOYS - Murry’s Dinner Playhouse 2%

Steven McConkie - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Royal Players 2%

TJ Brown - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 2%

Bridget Davis - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 1%

Isaac Linnett - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 1%

Christopher Turner - GUYS AND DOLLS - Red Curtain Theater 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Cassie Renee Bennett - BLITHE SPIRIT - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 11%

Rick McKean - OF MICE AND MEN - Pocket Community Theatre 6%

Dominique Lane - EXTREMITIES - The Weekend Theater 4%

Brandon Nichols - DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts 4%

Tim Cooper - HENRY V - Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre/Shake on the Lake Theatre Company 4%

Shea Williamson - ROMEO & JULIET - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 4%

Tucker Dowler - THE JUNGLE BOOK - Grant County community theater 4%

Matt Duncan - HENRY V - Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre/Shake on the Lake Theatre Company 4%

Satia Spencer - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 3%

Monica Bernard - ONE NINTH - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 3%

Emory Molitor - ROMEO & JULIET - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 3%

Katie Choate - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Argenta Community Theater 3%

Alex Johnston - THE JUNGLE BOOK - Grant County community theater 3%

Kirsten Rasmussen - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - The Weekend Theater 3%

Griffin Taylor - A CHRISTMAS STORY - The Royal Players 2%

Ben Wright - A CHRISTMAS STORY - The Royal Players 2%

Amelia Migliore - ROMEO & JULIET - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

GeorgeAnn Burbank - ROMEO & JULIET - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Alex Johnston - A KILLER PROM & FINAL BOW - Grant county community theater 2%

Alexandria Brown - CORDUROY - Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts 2%

Amelia Strickland - ROMEO & JULIET - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Kenzie Burks - EXTREMITIES - The Weekend Theater 2%

Kaleb Hughes - A KILLER PROM - Grant County community theater 2%

Freddy Geils - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 2%

Shaina Tippitt - ROMEO & JULIET - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Arts One Presents 13%

DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts 10%

ANNE FRANK & ME - Pocket Community Theatre 9%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Arts and science center for southeast Arkansas 8%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Fort Smith Little Theatre 7%

NEWSIES - Wildwood Park for the Arts 7%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 6%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - The Royal Players 6%

THE JUNGLE BOOK - Grant county community theater 4%

26 PEBBLES - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 4%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts 4%

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID - The Studio Theatre 3%

THE SECRET GARDEN - Arts and science center for southeast Arkansas 3%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Royal Theater - Young Players 3%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS YOUTH - Red Curtain Theater 3%

CORDUROY - Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts 2%

FOOTLOOSE - The Royal Players 2%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Argenta Community Theater 2%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Skokos Performing Arts Center, Alma 2%

A TALE OF TWO FLURFFYS - Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts 1%

FINDING NEMO KIDS - Red Curtain Theater 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 11%

Arts One Presents 10%

Argenta Community Theater 9%

Pocket Community Theatre 7%

The Royal Players 7%

Actors Theatre of Little Rock 6%

The Foundation of Arts 5%

The Weekend Theater 5%

Arts and science center for southeast Arkansas 4%

Fort Smith Little Theatre 3%

The Studio Theater 3%

TheatreSquared 3%

Studio 42 & Co. 3%

Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre/Shake on the Lake Theatre Company 3%

Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts 3%

Wildwood Park for the Arts 3%

Act II Performing Arts 3%

Performing Arts Center on the Square (Searcy) 3%

Grant county community theater 3%

Arkansas Repertory Theatre 2%

Red Curtain Theater 2%

Murry’s Dinner Playhouse 2%

DeltaARTS 1%

Rialto Community Arts Center 0%



