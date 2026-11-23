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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards - Current Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Judith Ryburn - INTO THE WOODS - Community Theatre of Cabot 21%

Page Hoover - ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL - Arts One Presents 8%

Grace McKissic - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 8%

Brian Earles - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 7%

Jordyn Purtle - ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL - The Royal Theatre 7%

Amaya Hardin - HAIRSPRAY - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 7%

Alix Barrett - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - ARKANSAS PUBLIC THEATRE 6%

Summer Brinley - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Grant County Community Theater 6%

Brian Earles - OKLAHOMA! - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 6%

Brian Earles - JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 5%

Christina Munoz Madsen - COME FROM AWAY - Wildwood Park for the Arts 5%

Reagon Turbyfill - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - The Royal Theatre 5%

Christina Munoz - JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Wildwood Park for the Arts 4%

Hannah Jade McGaugh - LEGALLY BLONDE - South Arkansas Arts Center 2%

Paula Hill and Ann Cirillo - NUNSENSE - Twin Lakes Playhouse 2%

Heather Bankhead - RAZZLE DAZZLE 2025: A NIGHT AT THE MOVIES - Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 2%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Abbie Moser - INTO THE WOODS - Community Theatre of Cabot 16%

Kathryn Cooley - GODSPELL - Pocket Community Theatre 9%

Katy White - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 8%

Renee Davis - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 7%

Katy White - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 6%

Rylee Woodard - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Royal Theatre 5%

Caelon Colbert & Erin Hobson - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S OKLAHOMA! - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 5%

Amber Moss - GLITTER & GRIT - Music Box Lounge 4%

Stephanie Boyer - INTO THE WOODS - Cabot Community Theatre 3%

Anthony McBride - HAIRSPRAY - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 3%

Caity Church - THE 1940'S RADIO HOUR - Arts One Presents 3%

Jayla Lee - AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 3%

Lynn Sanders - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 3%

Sheridan Posey - ANGELS IN AMERICA PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 3%

Amber Moss - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Music Box Lounge 3%

Jess Scott & Whitney Meyer - Arts One Presents - Arts One Presents 3%

Christina Munoz - JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Wildwood Park for the Arts 2%

Samuel monroe - INTO THE WOODS - Cabot Community Theatre 2%

Michael Ciaramitaro - JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 2%

Vance Jones - PLAY ON! - Twin Lakes Playhouse 2%

Shelly Hall - COME FROM AWAY - Wildwood Park for the Arts 2%

Madison Stueve - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - ARKANSAS PUBLIC THEATRE 2%

Claire Abernathy - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Arkansas Public Theatre 1%

Michael Ciaramitaro - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 1%

Erin Ford - THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS - Twin Lakes Playhouse 0%

Best Dance Production

INTO THE WOODS - Cabot Community Theatre 22%

ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL - The Royal Theatre 11%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Arts One Presents 10%

IN THE HEIGHTS: AN IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 9%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 9%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 8%

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Grant County Community Theater 7%

OKLAHOMA! - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 6%

GUYS AND DOLLS - The Royal Theatre 5%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - SENIOR - Wildwood Park for the Arts 4%

JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Wildwood Park for the Arts 3%

HAIRSPRAY - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 3%

RAZZLE DAZZLE 2025: A NIGHT AT THE MOVIES - Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 2%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Nicole Lucas - INTO THE WOODS - Community Theatre of Cabot 16%

Dottie Frye - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 11%

James Kendall - SWEENEY TODD- THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Pocket Community Theatre 10%

Bethany Gere - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 6%

Caelon Colbert - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S OKLAHOMA! - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 6%

David Fleming - SHE LOVES ME - Pocket Community Theatre 5%

Jeremy Clay - ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL - The Royal Theatre 5%

Sarah Behrend-Wilcox - ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL - Arts One Presents 4%

Taijee - LEGALLY BLONDE - South Arkansas Arts Center 4%

Caleb Patton - [TITLE OF SHOW] - The Weekend Theater 4%

Alix Barrett - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - ARKANSAS PUBLIC THEATRE 4%

Karen Appleget - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Grant County Community Theater 3%

Bevan Keating - COME FROM AWAY - Wildwood Park for the Arts 3%

Caelon Colbert - JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 3%

Brittany Tavernaro - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas 3%

Amber Moss - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Music Box Lounge 2%

DeLance Minefee - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 2%

Matthew Burns - GUYS AND DOLLS - The Royal Theatre 2%

Justin Pike - DISNEYS DESCENDANTS - Young players 2%

Sierra Sosbee - THE 1940'S RADIO HOUR - Arts One Presents 2%

Angie Cotter Leach - NUNSENSE - Twin Lakes Playhouse 1%

Christopher Campbell - SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Fran Jameson - TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - Community Theatre of Cabot 16%

Steven Frye - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 14%

Dr.Claudia beach - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Pocket Community Theatre 9%

Quinton Sanders & Keith Harper - AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 8%

Sheridan Posey - ANGELS IN AMERICA PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 7%

Darby Lytle - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - The Weekend Theater 6%

Jerry Wayne - MURDER AT THE H.O.A. - Grant County Community Theater 6%

James Kendall - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Music Box Lounge 5%

Tom Crone - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Royal Theatre 5%

Hunter Whitfield - LUNGS - The Weekend Theater 5%

Asher Jordan - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Arts One Presents 4%

Christine O’ Grady - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 4%

Juliette Robinson - BELLES - Porchlight Players 3%

Vance Jones - PLAY ON! - Twin Lakes Playhouse 3%

Samuel Brett Williams - THE HIGHWAYMAN - Southern Theatre Company 2%

Summer Brinley - THE BAD LUCK LOUNGE - Hill barn event center 2%

Best Ensemble

SWEENEY TODD- THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Pocket Community Theatre 14%

INTO THE WOODS - Community Theatre of Cabot 14%

PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 10%

ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL - Arts One Presents 9%

TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - Cabot Community Theatre 4%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 4%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The Weekend Theater 4%

ANGELS IN AMERICA PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 3%

IN THE HEIGHTS: AN IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 3%

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Grant County Community Theater 3%

COME FROM AWAY - Wildwood Park for the Arts 3%

GUYS AND DOLLS - The Royal Theatre 3%

AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 3%

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S OKLAHOMA! - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 3%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Music Box Lounge 2%

COME FROM AWAY: AN IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE - ARKANSAS PUBLIC THEATRE 2%

DISNEYS DESCENDANTS - Young players 2%

MURDER AT THE H.O.A. - Grant County Community Theater 2%

HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 2%

THE 1940'S RADIO HOUR - Arts One Presents 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE - South Arkansas Arts Center 1%

ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - The Royal Theatre 1%

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas 1%

JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Wildwood Park for the Arts 1%

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: GREATEST HITS - Music Box Lounge 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

James Kendall - SWEENEY TODD- THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Pocket Community Theatre 19%

Trenton Selah - INTO THE WOODS - Community Theatre of Cabot 18%

Justin Pike - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 8%

Tom Littrell - ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL - Arts One Presents 8%

Dena Kimberling - COME FROM AWAY - Wildwood Park for the Arts 7%

Trenton Selah - TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - Community Theatre of Cabot 6%

Justin Pike - IN THE HEIGHTS: AN IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 6%

Jeremy Barbre - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Grant County Community Theater 5%

Dena Kimberling - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S OKLAHOMA! - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 5%

Justin Pike - ANGELS IN AMERICA PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 5%

Nicholas Bius - AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 3%

Jacob Evans - MIRACLE ON MAIN 2025 - Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 3%

Matthew Etris - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - ARKANSAS PUBLIC THEATRE 3%

Lindsey Collins - RAZZLE DAZZLE 2025: A NIGHT AT THE MOVIES - Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 3%

Tom Littrell - THE 1940'S RADIO HOUR - Arts One Presents 3%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Emily Cooper - SWEENEY TODD- THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Pocket Community Theatre 14%

Stacey Neely - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 14%

Bob Bidewell - COME FROM AWAY - Wildwood Park for the Arts 8%

La'Leata May - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 7%

Cheri Headrick and Alex Fry - ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL - Arts One Presents 7%

Christian Waldron - IN THE HEIGHTS: AN IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 6%

Emory Tyson Molitor - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 5%

Mari Allen - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 5%

Jeremy Wayne - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Grant County Community Theater 5%

Amber Moss - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Music Box Lounge 4%

Cheri Headrick - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - ARKANSAS PUBLIC THEATRE 4%

Grace Wells - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Royal Theatre 4%

Justin & Heidi McCartney - ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL - The Royal Theatre 4%

Bethany Gere & Kayla Earnest - MIRACLE ON MAIN 2025 - Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 4%

Cheri Headrick and Amy Talbert - THE 1940'S RADIO HOUR - Arts One Presents 4%

Kristen LaMadrid - SHE LOVES ME - Pocket Community Theatre 3%

Jennie Higdon - LEGALLY BLONDE - South Arkansas Arts Center 2%

Faron Wilson - RAZZLE DAZZLE 2025: A NIGHT AT THE MOVIES - Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 1%

Best Musical

INTO THE WOODS - Community Theatre of Cabot 21%

SWEENEY TODD- THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Pocket Community Theatre 10%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 10%

ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL - Arts One Presents 8%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 5%

ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL - The Royal Theatre 4%

IN THE HEIGHTS: AN IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 4%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 3%

SHE LOVES ME - Pocket Community Theatre 3%

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Grant County Community Theater 3%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The Weekend Theater 3%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - ARKANSAS PUBLIC THEATRE 3%

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S OKLAHOMA! - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 3%

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL - The Royal Theatre 3%

[TITLE OF SHOW] - The Weekend Theater 2%

HAIRSPRAY - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE - South Arkansas Arts Center 2%

HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 2%

ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - The Royal Theatre 2%

DISNEYS DESCENDANTS - Young players 2%

THE 1940'S RADIO HOUR - Arts One Presents 2%

COME FROM AWAY: AN IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE - ARKANSAS PUBLIC THEATRE 1%

JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Wildwood Park for the Arts 1%

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: GREATEST HITS - Music Box Lounge 1%

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas 1%

Best New Play Or Musical

MURDER AT THE H.O.A. - Grant County Community Theater 28%

THE REMARKABLE RESIGNATION OF DR. JOYCELYN ELDERS - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 27%

TAIJEE’S THE SPACES WE KEEP - John McLinn Ross Players 19%

THE HIGHWAYMAN - Southern Theatre Company 18%

THE BAD LUCK LOUNGE - Hill barn event center 7%

Best Performer In A Musical

Dawson Claxton - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 6%

Annie Kay Coates - ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL - Arts One Presents 5%

Alle Rose Parker - INTO THE WOODS - Community Theatre of Cabot 5%

Karis Martin - ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL - The Royal Theatre 4%

Olivia McDaniel - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 4%

Tami Kendall - SWEENEY TODD- THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Pocket Community Theatre 4%

Dan Breshears - SWEENEY TODD- THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Pocket Community Theatre 4%

Rachael McCall - INTO THE WOODS - Community Theatre of Cabot 3%

Aidan Kelly - INTO THE WOODS - Community Theatre of Cabot 3%

Madison Richards - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Royal Theatre 3%

Taijee - [TITLE OF SHOW] - The Weekend Theater 3%

Ava Carroll - INTO THE WOODS - Community Theatre of Cabot 3%

Jonah Wayne - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Grant County Community Theater 3%

Emma Guill - GUYS AND DOLLS - The Royal Theatre 3%

Kris Isham - ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL - Arts One Presents 3%

Fernanda Posadas - IN THE HEIGHTS: AN IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Bonnie Maisen - SHE LOVES ME - Pocket Community Theatre 2%

Adam Maisen - GODSPELL - Pocket Community Theatre 2%

KC Rowland - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 2%

Nathan Inman - INTO THE WOODS - Community Theatre of Cabot 2%

Sean Grigsby - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The Weekend Theater 2%

Henry aggus - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - ARKANSAS PUBLIC THEATRE 2%

Jonathan Fili - [TITLE OF SHOW] - The Weekend Theater 2%

Taylor LeRon - OKLAHOMA! - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Daxton Mateer - INTO THE WOODS - Community Theatre of Cabot 2%

Best Performer In A Play

Paul Ryan - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 10%

Dax Mateer - TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - Community Theatre of Cabot 9%

Quinn Gasaway - ANGELS IN AMERICA PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 9%

Violet Brentham - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 7%

Katie Choate - NUTS - The Weekend Theater 6%

Chris Owen - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Royal Theatre 5%

Douglas Morris - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Pocket Community Theatre 5%

Nicole Lucas - TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - Community Theatre of Cabot 5%

Baylie Smith - MURDER AT THE H.O.A. - Grant County Community Theater 5%

Jessica Tuttle - TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - Cabot Community Theatre 4%

T. Dion Burns - AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 4%

Stacey Breshears - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Music Box Lounge 4%

Allison Callaway - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Music Box Lounge 3%

Grace Clowers - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU 3%

Mason Niño - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Arts One Presents 2%

Christi Day - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Music Box Lounge 2%

Belinda Devine - AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Braelynn Blue - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Arts One Presents 2%

Valerie Benton - AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES - The Weekend Theater 2%

Christi Day - THE HIGHWAYMAN - Southern Theatre Company 1%

Gabe Potter - PLAY ON! - Twin Lakes Playhouse 1%

Karen McKaig - PLAY ON! - Twin Lakes Playhouse 1%

Matthew Maguire - NUTS - The Weekend Theater 1%

Tim Gilster - ON GOLDEN POND - Smokehouse Players 1%

Kaleb Hughes - THE BAD LUCK LOUNGE - Hill barn event center 1%

Best Play

PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 15%

TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - Community Theatre of Cabot 14%

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Pocket Community Theatre 14%

ANGELS IN AMERICA PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 13%

AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 8%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Arts One Presents 6%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Royal Theatre 5%

LUNGS - The Weekend Theater 5%

AUGUST WILSON'S GEM OF THE OCEAN - The Weekend Theater 5%

MURDER AT THE H.O.A. - Grant County Community Theater 4%

NUTS - The Weekend Theater 3%

RIPCORD! 3%

BELLES - Porchlight Players 3%

THE HIGHWAYMAN - Southern Theatre Company 2%

MAN VS MACHINE - Southern Theatre Company 1%

THE BAD LUCK LOUNGE - Hill barn event center 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brandon Taylor - INTO THE WOODS - Community Theatre of Cabot 20%

Danny Grace - SHE LOVES ME - Pocket Community Theatre 7%

Douglas Gilpin - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Pocket Community Theatre 7%

Tracy Sutherland - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 7%

Taijee - LEGALLY BLONDE - South Arkansas Arts Center 7%

Binta Andrews - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - ARKANSAS PUBLIC THEATRE 6%

Seth Biazo - THE 1940'S RADIO HOUR - Arts One Presents 6%

Dariane LyJoi Mull - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S OKLAHOMA! - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 6%

Drew Posey - ANGELS IN AMERICA PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 5%

Bethany Gere & Kayla Earnest - MIRACLE ON MAIN 2025 - Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 5%

Mari Allen - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 5%

Bruce Rentz - COME FROM AWAY - Wildwood Park for the Arts 4%

Garrett Krisell - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Grant County Community Theater 4%

Cody Robinson and Lexie Edmunds - Arts One Presents - Arts One Presents 4%

Danny Grace - AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 3%

Dariane LyJoi Mull - AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Lauren Lusk - HAIRSPRAY - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Lindsey Collins - RAZZLE DAZZLE 2025: A NIGHT AT THE MOVIES - Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bonnie Maisen - SWEENEY TODD- THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Pocket Community Theatre 18%

Alle Rose Parker - INTO THE WOODS - Cabot Community Theatre 12%

Jackson Gilreath - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 12%

Seth Biazo - ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL - Arts One Presents 11%

Eric Lunsford - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 6%

Toni Schiesz - INTO THE WOODS - Cabot Community Theatre 6%

Ava Caroll - INTO THE WOODS - Cabot Community Theatre 6%

Steven Jones - ANGELS IN AMERICA PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 6%

Allison Austin - AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 5%

Lance Beckman - IN THE HEIGHTS: AN IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 4%

Jeremy Barbre - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Grant County Community Theater 3%

Kaleb Hughes - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Grant County Community Theater 3%

Michael Richter - COME FROM AWAY - Wildwood Park for the Arts 3%

Kourtlynn Pinkins - RAZZLE DAZZLE 2025: A NIGHT AT THE MOVIES - Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 3%

Nathan Abshire - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wildwood Park for the Arts 2%

Scott Terry - MIRACLE ON MAIN 2025 - Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Adrian Santiago - SWEENEY TODD- THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Pocket Community Theatre 8%

Dax Mateer - INTO THE WOODS - Community Theatre of Cabot 6%

Eian Sams - SWEENEY TODD- THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Pocket Community Theatre 5%

Coby Anderson - ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL - Arts One Presents 5%

Isabel Hoggard - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 4%

Brody Smith - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 4%

LaTosha Meadows - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 4%

Carson Middleton - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 4%

Dillon Coole - INTO THE WOODS - Community Theatre of Cabot 3%

Skye LeFevre - INTO THE WOODS - Community Theatre of Cabot 3%

Kristen Phantazia Smith - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S OKLAHOMA! - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 3%

Isabella Reynolds - SWEENEY TODD- THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Pocket Community Theatre 3%

Amy Hronek - SWEENEY TODD- THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Pocket Community Theatre 2%

Emory Tyson Molitor - HAIRSPRAY - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Taijee Bunch - COME FROM AWAY - Wildwood Park for the Arts 2%

Logan campos - INTO THE WOODS - Community Theatre of Cabot 2%

Abby Cate - LEGALLY BLONDE - South Arkansas Arts Center 2%

Eli Taylor - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - ARKANSAS PUBLIC THEATRE 2%

Darby Lytle - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The Weekend Theater 2%

Jennifer Johnson - SWEENEY TODD- THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Pocket Community Theatre 2%

Katie Choate - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 2%

Ashley Hood - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 2%

Gabrielle Neafsey - COME FROM AWAY - Wildwood Park for the Arts 2%

Dani Carney - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Rylee Woodard - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Royal Theatre 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Cassie Renee Bennett - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 16%

Taijee - AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 10%

Rebekah Wilson - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Pocket Community Theatre 10%

Amanda Kennedy - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Royal Theatre 6%

Grace Clowers - RIPCORD! - Pocket Community Theatre 6%

Taylor Fulgham - ANGELS IN AMERICA PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 5%

Lanie Carlson - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Music Box Lounge 5%

Anna Fountain - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Twin Lakes Playhouse 4%

Hannah Cozart - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - The Weekend Theater 4%

Rylee Woodard - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Royal Theatre 4%

Drew Ellis - NUTS - The Weekend Theater 3%

Trudie Robertson - MURDER AT THE H.O.A. - Grant County Community Theater 3%

Karen Goins - MURDER AT THE H.O.A. - Grant County Community Theater 3%

Chess’s Hawthorne - MURDER AT THE H.O.A. - Grant County Community Theater 3%

Shea Barham - ANGELS IN AMERICA PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 3%

Donald Jackson - AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 3%

Paige Carpenter - ANGELS IN AMERICA PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 3%

Tylen Loring - ANGELS IN AMERICA PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Ben Barham - ANGELS IN AMERICA PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Marseiko Jackson Jr - THE BAD LUCK LOUNGE - Hill barn event center 2%

Jamie Partain - NUTS - The Weekend Theater 1%

Karen McKaig - THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS - Twin Lakes Playhouse 1%

Pat McKaig - PLAY ON! - Twin Lakes Playhouse 1%

Jamie Partain - THE BAD LUCK LOUNGE - Hill barn event center 1%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 35%

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Stage 13 35%

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Grant County Community Theater 23%

MIRACLE ON MAIN STREET - Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 7%

Favorite Local Theatre

Community Theatre of Cabot 16%

Pocket Community Theatre 13%

Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 11%

Actors Theatre of Little Rock 11%

Arts One Presents 9%

The Royal Theatre 8%

Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 7%

The Weekend Theater 6%

Argenta Contemporary Theatre 3%

Grant County Community Theater 3%

Arkansas Repertory Theatre 3%

ARKANSAS PUBLIC THEATRE 2%

Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas 2%

Wildwood Park for the Arts 2%

Music Box Lounge 1%

Twin Lakes Playhouse 1%

Young players 0%

Smokehouse Players 0%

Pilot Arts 0%

The race is on for the Arkansas Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 INTO THE WOODS Community Theatre of Cabot 21% 2 YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 10% 3 SWEENEY TODD- THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Pocket Community Theatre 10% 4 ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL Arts One Presents 8% 5 SHREK THE MUSICAL Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 5% Best Play 1 PETER PAN GOES WRONG Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 15% 2 YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU Pocket Community Theatre 14% 3 TWELVE ANGRY JURORS Community Theatre of Cabot 14% 4 ANGELS IN AMERICA PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES Actors Theatre of Little Rock 13% 5 AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES Actors Theatre of Little Rock 8% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Community Theatre of Cabot 16% 2 Pocket Community Theatre 13% 3 Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 11% 4 Actors Theatre of Little Rock 11% 5 Arts One Presents 9% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Dawson Claxton - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 6% 2 Annie Kay Coates - ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL Arts One Presents 5% 3 Alle Rose Parker - INTO THE WOODS Community Theatre of Cabot 5% 4 Olivia McDaniel - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 4% 5 Karis Martin - ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL The Royal Theatre 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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